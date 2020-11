Amazing work again by our recruitment team. If you'd have asked everyone on this forum to make a list of players to be our "fourth choice" attacker, I don't think many would have had him even in their top 100. It looks like Wolves' setup was actually stifling him (it goes under the radar how defensive/rigid they are), as well as him obviously benefitting from now having better players around him.



That's a fair point, but i genuinely would have.I was so thrilled when his signing came out of left field. Couldn't have hoped it would turn out like this but was convinced he could play in our team. Genuinely class play Jota and always has been. There was a reason he was 45million and not 12 million. Highly regarded and well thought of at wolves and the portugues national team. Technically very good , pacey and a good finisher not quite there yet- seemed like a perfect fit to me.I have to say that Timo Werner was the more obvious choice and you can see why, but for me Jota was nearly there and i'm so glad we got him.