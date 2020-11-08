« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome Diogo Jota

RyanBabel19

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
November 8, 2020, 12:17:22 PM
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  7, 2020, 10:53:39 PM
I'd be really disappointed if he isn't in the starting line-up tomorrow. I'm a bit perplexed as to why anyone would consider not starting him?? He's just scored a hattrick in a European CL away game. I think it would send the wrong message to him if he was benched after that performance and could dent his confidence.



Because we're playing City and it's still very early in the season. Not starting this one game isn't going to make a great deal of difference to Jota especially since there's a 99.9% chance he's coming on if he doesn't start. We may look to play a certain way against them (especially with their weaker defence) which Bobby may suit better, the plan could be to introduce Jota from the bench againsy tired legs. Its not beyond the realms of possibility we have a gameplan which he plays a vital role in but doesn't start
« Last Edit: November 8, 2020, 12:33:49 PM by RyanBabel19 »
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
November 8, 2020, 01:53:45 PM
Quote from: Al 666 on November  7, 2020, 09:22:25 PM
Scribbled on the match ball that Diogo Jota brought back from Bergamo after scoring a Champions League hat-trick against Atalanta on Tuesday was an array of celebratory messages from his new team-mates.


Thanks for that.
MNAA

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
November 9, 2020, 03:47:33 AM
I feel that playing Jota wide right curbed his effectiveness hence we wont get the best out of him. He is most dangerous playing on the left (Manes position as he did at Wolves) or in the middle like he did against Atalanta

Thoughts?
Passmaster Molby

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
November 9, 2020, 04:56:41 AM
Quote from: MNAA on November  9, 2020, 03:47:33 AM
I feel that playing Jota wide right curbed his effectiveness hence we wont get the best out of him. He is most dangerous playing on the left (Manes position as he did at Wolves) or in the middle like he did against Atalanta

Thoughts?

He is better there, but both Jota and Mane were in the team to play wide in a 442 and Close the half spaces down, so were there to do a big job defensively for the team. He is a very versatile and hard working player, and I think in big games may be asked to sacrifice his normal game a bit for the good of the team.
na fir dearg

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
November 9, 2020, 07:42:38 AM
Quote from: MNAA on November  9, 2020, 03:47:33 AM
I feel that playing Jota wide right curbed his effectiveness hence we wont get the best out of him. He is most dangerous playing on the left (Manes position as he did at Wolves) or in the middle like he did against Atalanta

Thoughts?

agreed, just seemed like he was too far away from the action than he has been in previous games
Knight

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
November 9, 2020, 08:07:43 AM
Could have had a goal yesterday if his shooting boots hadn't deserted him. He couldn't continue to run as hot as he was though (his XG to goals was/ is unsustainable). It'll be fun to see that system again in future.
peachybum

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
November 9, 2020, 09:32:21 AM
Pretty ineffective player from the right but still had two good chances which unfortunately he scuffed.

If we aren't going to use him from the left or down the middle i'd be inclined to use Shaq ahead of him. At least then if Firmino or Mane come off he's coming on fresh in his best position.
Jwils21

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
November 9, 2020, 09:32:50 AM
More than anything its really refreshing to see the options we now have. Jota doesnt look as effective wide right, but he still had a decent game and worked hard. Weve now effectively got Salah, Mane, Jota and Minamino who all look more than capable of doing a job across any position asked of them, as well as Firmino who can slot into #9 or #10 and Shaqiri whos done well in those supportive attacking positions (wings and behind the forward).

Hard to see where big Div will get game time anymore as barring injury that group of players is great depth. Weve come a long way from having Solanke and Lallana as our only attacking options on the bench in a CL final, and even further from boasting the attacking arsenal of Lambert, Borini and Balotelli.

It seems there is a clear mould for our forwards and Jota so far fits perfectly, Minamino is also showing glimpses that hes been signed with very much the same style in mind.
SMASHerano

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
November 9, 2020, 10:27:38 AM
I believe we lose a lot as a team when Jota plays on the right. He is much more suited to play on the left or through the middle. However yesterday he was obviously tasked with a lot of defensive duties which he did great. I am also very impressed with his decision making, he almost always makes the best choice in any tough situation.
clinical

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
November 9, 2020, 10:34:43 AM
Thing is we know Mane is absolutely brilliant on the right too. So if we play all 4 I'd actually prefer Mane right and Jota on left.
MNAA

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
November 9, 2020, 11:31:48 AM
Quote from: SMASHerano on November  9, 2020, 10:27:38 AM
I believe we lose a lot as a team when Jota plays on the right. He is much more suited to play on the left or through the middle. However yesterday he was obviously tasked with a lot of defensive duties which he did great. I am also very impressed with his decision making, he almost always makes the best choice in any tough situation.
Defensive duties? Perhaps but what exactly they were? I was looking for them but cant figure out. To track Cancelo? Or was that Sterling? It was mind boggling to be honest. Frustrating because were good enough to win and Klopps tactic caught them by surprise at least in the first 20 mins. But our attack was a little disjointed to take advantage
christofu

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
November 9, 2020, 05:53:34 PM
Quote from: MNAA on November  9, 2020, 11:31:48 AM
Defensive duties? Perhaps but what exactly they were? I was looking for them but cant figure out. To track Cancelo? Or was that Sterling? It was mind boggling to be honest.
as Passmaster Molby said above it was to work in the half spaces. We only had 2 in Midfield (rather than the usual 3) so particularly in defensive situations Jota & Mane almost took on the role of an '8' (when we play with 3). City like us are particularly fluid with their front 4 so rather than picking up any one in particular it was about filling that space and making us hard to play though and obviously picking up whomever was there. De Bruyne loves floating to either side to create an overload and if the full back is already occupied with Sterling for example then Jota needs to pick him when he floats to the right and/or assist with the attacking fullback (although they weren't as advanced as usual - probably to protect against our counter and our 2 up front)

Their goal actually came from Mane probably making the wrong decision and he went infield to press at the wrong moment - city then switched the ball out to our vacant left side and once that happened there was enough space to exploit particularly with the quality they have.

Quote
Frustrating because were good enough to win and Klopps tactic caught them by surprise at least in the first 20 mins. But our attack was a little disjointed to take advantage

We did well, but we just lacked decisiveness - on another day the situations we created would have resulted in more goals. And Jota was great but its the first game he has played for us where he looked human. I was expecting the ball to nestle in the back of the net a couple of times...
Bob Sacamano

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
November 9, 2020, 06:36:22 PM
Quote from: christofu on November  9, 2020, 05:53:34 PM
as Passmaster Molby said above it was to work in the half spaces. We only had 2 in Midfield (rather than the usual 3) so particularly in defensive situations Jota & Mane almost took on the role of an '8' (when we play with 3). City like us are particularly fluid with their front 4 so rather than picking up any one in particular it was about filling that space and making us hard to play though and obviously picking up whomever was there. De Bruyne loves floating to either side to create an overload and if the full back is already occupied with Sterling for example then Jota needs to pick him when he floats to the right and/or assist with the attacking fullback (although they weren't as advanced as usual - probably to protect against our counter and our 2 up front)

Their goal actually came from Mane probably making the wrong decision and he went infield to press at the wrong moment - city then switched the ball out to our vacant left side and once that happened there was enough space to exploit particularly with the quality they have.

We did well, but we just lacked decisiveness - on another day the situations we created would have resulted in more goals. And Jota was great but its the first game he has played for us where he looked human. I was expecting the ball to nestle in the back of the net a couple of times...

Mane made the first mistake, but Gini compounded it I think. He vacated the space in front of the box to close down Walker, who made a simple pass behind him to an unmarked De Bryune.
Silverbird

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
November 9, 2020, 06:48:33 PM
Quote from: Bob Sacamano on November  9, 2020, 06:36:22 PM
Mane made the first mistake, but Gini compounded it I think. He vacated the space in front of the box to close down Walker, who made a simple pass behind him to an unmarked De Bryune.

I was wondering about this. However, if Gini doesn't move forward to close down Walker, City had two players on Robertson. Surely, the mistake wasn't in Gini going forward to close down Walker (and cover Robertson), but in the rest of the players who were close to the play (specifically Mane and Henderson) failing to move into the space vacated by Gini? On the replay, you can sort of see Mane put his head in his hands after Jesus scores - I interpreted it as an admission that he could have done more.
Bob Sacamano

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
November 9, 2020, 07:30:52 PM
Quote from: Silverbird on November  9, 2020, 06:48:33 PM
I was wondering about this. However, if Gini doesn't move forward to close down Walker, City had two players on Robertson. Surely, the mistake wasn't in Gini going forward to close down Walker (and cover Robertson), but in the rest of the players who were close to the play (specifically Mane and Henderson) failing to move into the space vacated by Gini? On the replay, you can sort of see Mane put his head in his hands after Jesus scores - I interpreted it as an admission that he could have done more.

You might be right. My argument would be that Walker having the ball where he was is not an especially threatening position. I think Gini needs to hold his position until he gets a call from someone behind to close down Walker.

Reminds me a bit of the goal Jesus scored against us in the 2nd leg of the champions league tie. Obviously VVD made the big mistake in giving the ball away, but I thought Lovren compounded it by rushing out to close down Sterling, who played a simply ball behind to an unmarked Jesus. 
MNAA

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
November 10, 2020, 06:11:19 AM
Quote from: christofu on November  9, 2020, 05:53:34 PM
as Passmaster Molby said above it was to work in the half spaces. We only had 2 in Midfield (rather than the usual 3) so particularly in defensive situations Jota & Mane almost took on the role of an '8' (when we play with 3). City like us are particularly fluid with their front 4 so rather than picking up any one in particular it was about filling that space and making us hard to play though and obviously picking up whomever was there. De Bruyne loves floating to either side to create an overload and if the full back is already occupied with Sterling for example then Jota needs to pick him when he floats to the right and/or assist with the attacking fullback (although they weren't as advanced as usual - probably to protect against our counter and our 2 up front)

Their goal actually came from Mane probably making the wrong decision and he went infield to press at the wrong moment - city then switched the ball out to our vacant left side and once that happened there was enough space to exploit particularly with the quality they have.

We did well, but we just lacked decisiveness - on another day the situations we created would have resulted in more goals. And Jota was great but its the first game he has played for us where he looked human. I was expecting the ball to nestle in the back of the net a couple of times...
Thanks. That helps. I still think Mane and Jota should have swapped flanks. Mane can play right and left equally well. Jota is more effective on the left
LallanaInPyjamas

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
November 10, 2020, 09:27:18 AM
Quote from: Bob Sacamano on November  9, 2020, 07:30:52 PM
You might be right. My argument would be that Walker having the ball where he was is not an especially threatening position. I think Gini needs to hold his position until he gets a call from someone behind to close down Walker.

Yeah completely agree - it's hard to be too critical though when it's what has been drilled into him for pretty much his entire four years here playing in a 4-3-3
christofu

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
November 10, 2020, 03:52:19 PM
Quote from: MNAA on November 10, 2020, 06:11:19 AM
Thanks. That helps. I still think Mane and Jota should have swapped flanks. Mane can play right and left equally well. Jota is more effective on the left

Fair point, Mane can definitely play both and Jota's sample size is still quite small but he has looked more dangerous on the left thus far. I do think he has the versatility to play across either position in the front 3/4 as can Mane and as the season goes on and we implement the new formation our general versatility might be the difference between us and the rest of the league. Top signing though!
drirfan

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
November 13, 2020, 04:36:23 PM
First post. Please don't shoot the messenger. I do a lot of business in Brazil and the Brazilian and Portuguese press are reporting Jota tested positive for covid-19 and has left the Portugal camp. Just passing on hope its not true especially after the Mo news!!
redgriffin73

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
November 13, 2020, 05:10:53 PM
Quote from: drirfan on November 13, 2020, 04:36:23 PM
First post. Please don't shoot the messenger. I do a lot of business in Brazil and the Brazilian and Portuguese press are reporting Jota tested positive for covid-19 and has left the Portugal camp. Just passing on hope its not true especially after the Mo news!!
Welcome to RAWK...

Mods, can we ban this one please? ;D
Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
November 13, 2020, 07:09:28 PM
When they say dont shoot the messenger, they obviously meant shoot the messenger.
Son of Spion＊

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
November 13, 2020, 07:14:42 PM
We operate a shoot first, ask questions later, policy on here.  ;)
drirfan

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
November 13, 2020, 07:55:37 PM
Well the good news is it seems like BS as no-one else is reporting it. The bad news is my first post was BS.. but I am happy with that!
Son of Spion＊

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
November 13, 2020, 08:01:08 PM
Quote from: drirfan on November 13, 2020, 07:55:37 PM
Well the good news is it seems like BS as no-one else is reporting it. The bad news is my first post was BS.. but I am happy with that!
I had a look online and couldn't find anything.

I'm glad you were wrong.

Anyway, welcome aboard.  :)
drirfan

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
November 13, 2020, 08:07:34 PM
Thanks
WestieRed

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
November 13, 2020, 10:32:37 PM
 ;D ;D ;D
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on November 13, 2020, 07:14:42 PM
We operate a shoot first, ask questions later, policy on here.  ;)
BassTunedToRed

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Yesterday at 08:12:09 AM
Jota got an assist for Portugal last night.
farawayred

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Today at 04:32:07 AM
Quote from: BassTunedToRed on Yesterday at 08:12:09 AM
Jota got an assist for Portugal last night.
Jota do one better on the weekend.
