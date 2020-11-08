More than anything its really refreshing to see the options we now have. Jota doesnt look as effective wide right, but he still had a decent game and worked hard. Weve now effectively got Salah, Mane, Jota and Minamino who all look more than capable of doing a job across any position asked of them, as well as Firmino who can slot into #9 or #10 and Shaqiri whos done well in those supportive attacking positions (wings and behind the forward).
Hard to see where big Div will get game time anymore as barring injury that group of players is great depth. Weve come a long way from having Solanke and Lallana as our only attacking options on the bench in a CL final, and even further from boasting the attacking arsenal of Lambert, Borini and Balotelli.
It seems there is a clear mould for our forwards and Jota so far fits perfectly, Minamino is also showing glimpses that hes been signed with very much the same style in mind.