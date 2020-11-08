Defensive duties? Perhaps but what exactly they were? I was looking for them but cant figure out. To track Cancelo? Or was that Sterling? It was mind boggling to be honest.



Quote

Frustrating because were good enough to win and Klopps tactic caught them by surprise at least in the first 20 mins. But our attack was a little disjointed to take advantage



as Passmaster Molby said above it was to work in the half spaces. We only had 2 in Midfield (rather than the usual 3) so particularly in defensive situations Jota & Mane almost took on the role of an '8' (when we play with 3). City like us are particularly fluid with their front 4 so rather than picking up any one in particular it was about filling that space and making us hard to play though and obviously picking up whomever was there. De Bruyne loves floating to either side to create an overload and if the full back is already occupied with Sterling for example then Jota needs to pick him when he floats to the right and/or assist with the attacking fullback (although they weren't as advanced as usual - probably to protect against our counter and our 2 up front)Their goal actually came from Mane probably making the wrong decision and he went infield to press at the wrong moment - city then switched the ball out to our vacant left side and once that happened there was enough space to exploit particularly with the quality they have.We did well, but we just lacked decisiveness - on another day the situations we created would have resulted in more goals. And Jota was great but its the first game he has played for us where he looked human. I was expecting the ball to nestle in the back of the net a couple of times...