Welcome Diogo Jota

I'd be really disappointed if he isn't in the starting line-up tomorrow. I'm a bit perplexed as to why anyone would consider not starting him?? He's just scored a hattrick in a European CL away game. I think it would send the wrong message to him if he was benched after that performance and could dent his confidence.



Because we're playing City and it's still very early in the season. Not starting this one game isn't going to make a great deal of difference to Jota especially since there's a 99.9% chance he's coming on if he doesn't start. We may look to play a certain way against them (especially with their weaker defence) which Bobby may suit better, the plan could be to introduce Jota from the bench againsy tired legs. Its not beyond the realms of possibility we have a gameplan which he plays a vital role in but doesn't start
Scribbled on the match ball that Diogo Jota brought back from Bergamo after scoring a Champions League hat-trick against Atalanta on Tuesday was an array of celebratory messages from his new team-mates.


I feel that playing Jota wide right curbed his effectiveness hence we wont get the best out of him. He is most dangerous playing on the left (Manes position as he did at Wolves) or in the middle like he did against Atalanta

Thoughts?
I feel that playing Jota wide right curbed his effectiveness hence we wont get the best out of him. He is most dangerous playing on the left (Manes position as he did at Wolves) or in the middle like he did against Atalanta

He is better there, but both Jota and Mane were in the team to play wide in a 442 and Close the half spaces down, so were there to do a big job defensively for the team. He is a very versatile and hard working player, and I think in big games may be asked to sacrifice his normal game a bit for the good of the team.
