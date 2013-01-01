I'd be really disappointed if he isn't in the starting line-up tomorrow. I'm a bit perplexed as to why anyone would consider not starting him?? He's just scored a hattrick in a European CL away game. I think it would send the wrong message to him if he was benched after that performance and could dent his confidence.
Scribbled on the match ball that Diogo Jota brought back from Bergamo after scoring a Champions League hat-trick against Atalanta on Tuesday was an array of celebratory messages from his new team-mates.
I feel that playing Jota wide right curbed his effectiveness hence we wont get the best out of him. He is most dangerous playing on the left (Manes position as he did at Wolves) or in the middle like he did against AtalantaThoughts?
Page created in 0.254 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 3.22]