I'd be really disappointed if he isn't in the starting line-up tomorrow. I'm a bit perplexed as to why anyone would consider not starting him?? He's just scored a hattrick in a European CL away game. I think it would send the wrong message to him if he was benched after that performance and could dent his confidence.







Because we're playing City and it's still very early in the season. Not starting this one game isn't going to make a great deal of difference to Jota especially since there's a 99.9% chance he's coming on if he doesn't start. We may look to play a certain way against them (especially with their weaker defence) which Bobby may suit better, the plan could be to introduce Jota from the bench againsy tired legs. Its not beyond the realms of possibility we have a gameplan which he plays a vital role in but doesn't start