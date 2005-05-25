« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Diogo Jota  (Read 78177 times)

Offline trimore

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,389
  • Dastardly and Muttley with sick laughter
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #960 on: November 4, 2020, 11:11:43 PM »
Kind of reminds me of Pedro in his prime. Klopp would have loved to have had Pedro at Dortmund back in the day, would have been a perfect fit. Luckily Jota can satisfy that need for him now.
Logged
Go off to sleep in the sunshine, I don't want to see the day when it's dying

Offline keyop

  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,151
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #961 on: November 4, 2020, 11:54:21 PM »
Quote from: Kekule on November  4, 2020, 10:20:40 AM
Still massively in love with the way he bounces the ball over the leg of the on rushing keep by rolling his studs over it.  It gets better every time I see it.
I thought it was a fortunate rebound when I first saw it but having watched the replays from different angles, it's an audacious bit of skill. His close control is sublime.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline jckliew

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,491
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #962 on: November 5, 2020, 01:57:28 AM »
Quote from: keyop on November  4, 2020, 11:54:21 PM
I thought it was a fortunate rebound when I first saw it but having watched the replays from different angles, it's an audacious bit of skill. His close control is sublime.

But he aint no Rashford.   
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline LFCobsessive

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 113
  • 'No more half-measures.'
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #963 on: November 5, 2020, 07:36:09 AM »
Quote from: Kekule on November  4, 2020, 10:20:40 AM
Still massively in love with the way he bounces the ball over the leg of the on rushing keep by rolling his studs over it.  It gets better every time I see it.

Wow, I thought it was a bit of a lucky touch to get through the keeper, thanks for making me look closer, what skill, at that pace and with the goalie rushing at him then on him.

I removed the embedded gif, here is a link to it, it made me dizzy because the loop is too quick, don't want to annoy people with it.

https://ibb.co/QbKVkw4
« Last Edit: November 5, 2020, 07:39:44 AM by LFCobsessive »
Logged
'Fire in your belly comes from pride and passion in wearing the red shirt. We don't need to motivate players because each of them is responsible for the performance of the team as a whole. The status of Liverpool's players keeps them motivated.'
Bill Shankly.

Offline Kansti

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,466
  • Stargazer
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #964 on: November 5, 2020, 07:38:39 AM »
Quote from: LFCobsessive on November  5, 2020, 07:36:09 AM
Wow, I thought it was a bit of a lucky touch to get through the keeper, thanks for making me look closer, what skill, at that pace and with the goalie rushing at him then on him.



Well that's just sublime.
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,458
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #965 on: November 5, 2020, 07:44:53 AM »
Logged

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,119
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #966 on: November 5, 2020, 10:23:17 AM »
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on November  4, 2020, 02:58:17 PM
I mean, I guess if you're the type of person who thinks Craig Bellamy was quick...  :-X

 ;D

Quote from: trimore on November  4, 2020, 11:11:43 PM
Kind of reminds me of Pedro in his prime. Klopp would have loved to have had Pedro at Dortmund back in the day, would have been a perfect fit. Luckily Jota can satisfy that need for him now.

Not a bad shout. He's quicker with better technique though.
Logged

Offline pa

  • humbug
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Main Stander
  • ******
  • Posts: 176
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #967 on: November 5, 2020, 11:34:39 AM »
Quote from: Kansti on November  5, 2020, 07:38:39 AM
Well that's just sublime.
Truly amazing. It is only now I realise what happened.
Logged

Offline Roger Federer

  • Christ imagine naming yourself after Roger Federer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,380
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #968 on: November 5, 2020, 11:41:11 AM »
Quote from: trimore on November  4, 2020, 11:11:43 PM
Kind of reminds me of Pedro in his prime. Klopp would have loved to have had Pedro at Dortmund back in the day, would have been a perfect fit. Luckily Jota can satisfy that need for him now.
I can see some similarities, both have (had) great movement and finishing ability, but Jota seems to have more to his game. He's quicker and a lot more skillful. Pedro was very clever, but relied on others to create for him, Jota can dribble and make chances for himself. Superb signing.

Edit: Oh, only now do I realise how he got the ball passed the keeper, thought it bounced off of him in a lucky deflection. That's brilliant by Jota.
« Last Edit: November 5, 2020, 11:44:09 AM by Roger Federer »
Logged

Offline Abin465

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 55
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #969 on: November 5, 2020, 11:42:25 AM »
Quote from: Kansti on November  5, 2020, 07:38:39 AM
Well that's just sublime.

Oh wow! Completely missed that in real time and even in the replays  :o
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,412
  • BAGs
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #970 on: November 5, 2020, 01:04:33 PM »
Quote from: pa on November  5, 2020, 11:34:39 AM
Truly amazing. It is only now I realise what happened.
Stunning, isn't it.

In real time it looked like he got lucky with the bounce, but from that replay angle you see that it was actually amazing skill and quick thinking. He knew exactly what he was doing there.

What makes it even more impressive is the fact it still looks fast in slow motion. It's a split second thing in thought and movement that even slow-mo struggles to capture in all its glory.

I can't say I spotted it until prompted to look closer in this thread, and it still took until the third replay angle before it was revealed for the piece of footballing artistry that it was.
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Offline an fear dearg

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 769
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #971 on: November 5, 2020, 01:28:01 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on November  5, 2020, 01:04:33 PM
Stunning, isn't it.

In real time it looked like he got lucky with the bounce, but from that replay angle you see that it was actually amazing skill and quick thinking. He knew exactly what he was doing there.

What makes it even more impressive is the fact it still looks fast in slow motion. It's a split second thing in thought and movement that even slow-mo struggles to capture in all its glory.

I can't say I spotted it until prompted to look closer in this thread, and it still took until the third replay angle before it was revealed for the piece of footballing artistry that it was.

In real time I thought it was a convenient bonce from the keepers challenge. Wasnt complaining but thought it was a bit of luck. Watching that gif of it its pure artistry. To have the mindset and ability to do that is sublime. We have a good one here
Logged

Offline markmywords

  • Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 835
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #972 on: November 5, 2020, 02:23:32 PM »
Best Portuguese forward in the world  ;)
Trademark DJ20
Logged

Offline Angelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,288
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #973 on: November 5, 2020, 09:19:47 PM »
Wow, didn't realize the extent of the skill in real time and replays. The crazy (and best) thing about it is that it was probably pure instinct - if you asked him whether he was going to do it beforehand, he wouldn't be able to tell you. Ridiculously good!
Logged

Offline Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,964
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #974 on: November 5, 2020, 09:33:13 PM »
He's been a huge relief. I was in the camp of '40m for Jota? Really? OK...(?)'. Coz we were supposed to get thingymejig at Chelsea, but for some reason liked it. Seemed mad so yeah... do mad. I think your man will get more goals at Chelsea at the end but as a fit, you can't fault it atm. We've paid a very high price for a player who's accepted being an understudy, but we've seemingly gone in hard on someone who can play that role with aplomb. So he fits in, the ego's stay settled, and everyone is looking a winner.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 663
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #975 on: November 5, 2020, 09:57:45 PM »
Its really not a very high price for our 4th forward. Especially because were presumably hoping hell end up replacing Mané or Salah long term (given age profiles). 
Logged

Offline trimore

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,389
  • Dastardly and Muttley with sick laughter
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #976 on: November 5, 2020, 10:09:51 PM »
Quote from: Roger Federer on November  5, 2020, 11:41:11 AM
I can see some similarities, both have (had) great movement and finishing ability, but Jota seems to have more to his game. He's quicker and a lot more skillful. Pedro was very clever, but relied on others to create for him, Jota can dribble and make chances for himself. Superb signing.

Edit: Oh, only now do I realise how he got the ball passed the keeper, thought it bounced off of him in a lucky deflection. That's brilliant by Jota.

Still early days but I agree he might have a little more to his game, fitting above Pedro and below Villa.
Logged
Go off to sleep in the sunshine, I don't want to see the day when it's dying

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,081
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #977 on: November 5, 2020, 10:33:31 PM »
Quote from: Knight on November  5, 2020, 09:57:45 PM
Its really not a very high price for our 4th forward. Especially because were presumably hoping hell end up replacing Mané or Salah long term (given age profiles).
Who cares whether its a huge price or not? He's here, scoring loads of goals for us. That's better than him not being here and not scoring lots of goals for us. The club could clearly afford the deal they worked out with Wolves or else they wouldn't have done it. So what does it matter what the figures are?
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,427
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #978 on: November 6, 2020, 12:42:10 PM »
Named player of the last Champions League round.
Logged

Offline fish, barrel, etc.

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,649
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #979 on: November 6, 2020, 01:02:55 PM »
Quote from: Samie on November  6, 2020, 12:42:10 PM
Named player of the last Champions League round.

We're calling him "Named Player" now?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline The 1989 Brit Awards

  • He may be of thome aththithtanthe if there ith a thudden kwaithith!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,758
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #980 on: November 6, 2020, 05:11:27 PM »
Hope he starts against City. He's pretty good.
Logged

Offline Always_A_Red

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,974
  • The reds are coming up the hill boys
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #981 on: November 6, 2020, 11:51:06 PM »
He has to start on Sunday for me. Out of our 4 forwards, I genuinely believe he is the most clinical at this moment in time. If we get a big moment, I want it to fall to Jota.

At 23, his finishing is just so clinical. In these big game where you only get a certain number of chances to score, you want your best finishers on the pitch
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,654
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #982 on: Yesterday at 12:18:57 AM »
Im of the opinion that Firmino should start and Jota should come around the hour mark when they get a bit more tired. Go stop him then if you can... But he still needs the service and thats where I dont feel too comfortable, City can stifle us quite efficiently.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:20:59 AM by farawayred »
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline bornandbRED

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,804
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #983 on: Yesterday at 03:18:39 AM »
No chance is he dropped after scoring a hat trick away in Europe. Thatd be really stupid.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,019
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #984 on: Yesterday at 04:05:56 AM »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 03:18:39 AM
No chance is he dropped after scoring a hat trick away in Europe. Thatd be really stupid.

It will be nice to come back to this quote when it happens on Sunday
Logged

Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,540
  • kopite
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #985 on: Yesterday at 09:31:50 AM »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 03:18:39 AM
No chance is he dropped after scoring a hat trick away in Europe. Thatd be really stupid.

Some fans may think that way, but Klopp sees things differently from us. I think Jota will be on the bench on Sunday, but I think we all have to agree that doesn't make Klopp 'stupid' if he makes that decision.
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,106
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #986 on: Yesterday at 09:39:39 AM »
Joyce has an article saying we have been planning to sign Jota for four years, anyone got a snipit of the article?
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,081
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #987 on: Yesterday at 03:09:09 PM »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 09:39:39 AM
Joyce has an article saying we have been planning to sign Jota for four years, anyone got a snipit of the article?
But...but if that is true how is it possible that the transfer thread gurus had no idea? Nor the ennobled Twitteratti...?

Could it possibly be that...nah, surely not...?
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,528
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #988 on: Yesterday at 03:49:07 PM »
He needs to feature against City at some point if only because they haven't figured out how to nullify him or get him sent off yet.

Oh to have Thiago available as well...
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Marty 85

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,275
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #989 on: Yesterday at 06:56:53 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 03:49:07 PM
He needs to feature against City at some point if only because they haven't figured out how to nullify him or get him sent off yet.

Oh to have Thiago available as well...

THIS! And we're all about being unpredictable this season! Jota to start, hoodwink them and if needed, bring on the fresh legs of Bobby to press and bamboozle them midway through the second half. Hoodwink and Bamboozle, look out for them under tactics in the new Footy Manager.
Logged

Offline chromed

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,730
  • Justice for the 96
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #990 on: Yesterday at 07:58:56 PM »
I really hope he gets a decent amount of game time as I've just transferred him into my FPL team :D

I'd preferably start him as he's in such a rich vain of form.
Logged
YNWA - JFT96

Offline bornandbRED

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,804
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #991 on: Yesterday at 08:12:09 PM »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 09:31:50 AM
Some fans may think that way, but Klopp sees things differently from us. I think Jota will be on the bench on Sunday, but I think we all have to agree that doesn't make Klopp 'stupid' if he makes that decision.

Anecdotal evidence suggests Klopp isnt a manager that stands in the way of momentum. Firmino will have to earn his place back in the side and I think Jota is one of the first names on the team sheet tomorrow.

Its not too dissimilar a situation from when Salah first joined - we dropped Coutinho/Mane a couple of times, played all four at other times - but when it became clear Salah was shit hot he did not pull him out once.
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,941
  • JFT 96
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #992 on: Yesterday at 09:22:25 PM »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 09:39:39 AM
Joyce has an article saying we have been planning to sign Jota for four years, anyone got a snipit of the article?

Scribbled on the match ball that Diogo Jota brought back from Bergamo after scoring a Champions League hat-trick against Atalanta on Tuesday was an array of celebratory messages from his new team-mates.

Congrats, first of many, Trent Alexander-Arnold had scrawled. The note was penned in expectation rather than hope, and served notice of the impact Jota has had since moving to Liverpool from Wolverhampton Wanderers for £41 million in September. In nine appearances he has scored seven goals, at an impressive rate of one every 71 minutes, to give his manager a dilemma.

Jürgen Klopp is in the enviable position of having to decide whether to unleash the Portugal forward from the start in tomorrows game with Manchester City or, more likely, stick by the trio of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané, who helped the club become Premier League, European and world champions.

He could, of course, play all four. Yet the fact that the matter is even up for discussion bears testament to how Jota, 23, has fitted seamlessly into an exacting environment. His hunger to adapt was evident instantly.

You can see that, Pepijn Lijnders, Liverpools assistant manager, said. He has fire in each vein when he plays.

Jotas immediate impression indicates Liverpool have struck gold with another signing, though that belies the extensive research and groundwork undertaken before recruiting him.

The clubs scouts had been aware of Jota when he was at Porto and then Wolves, between 2016 and 2018, having been loaned out by his parent club Atletico Madrid, for whom he never played a game after moving from Pacos de Ferreira four years ago.

Liverpools senior staff compiled a summary of Jotas displays in the 2018-19 season but, with the player newly ensconced at Wolves on a permanent deal, the decision was taken to continue to monitor.

It was early in 2020 that Klopp was presented with a 15-game synopsis of Jotas capabilities as a four-man shortlist of potential reinforcements was compiled in case strengthening the front line was required. The names were Timo Werner, then of RB Leipzig, Ismaïla Sarr, of Watford, Jonathan David, who was impressing at the Belgian side Gent, and Jota.

Four became two. David, a 20-year-old Canada international, wanted to play every week and joined Lille where a pathway had been created by the sale of Victor Osimhen to Napoli. David cost the French side about £30 million and has yet to score in 12 appearances.

Werner joined Chelsea in June as Liverpools interest cooled amid the financial repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic. He had a £49.4 million release clause, which Leipzig sought in one cash payment, while there was also concern from his camp as to whether he would play regularly. Werner has scored seven in 11 appearances to date.

The process continued with further investigative work on Jota and Sarr. Watford indicated it would take a fee of £40 million, of which £20 million would be paid up front, plus add-ons for them to sell the Senegal international.

A line of communication had been established with Wolves when they inquired about the Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster (now of Sheffield United) and then Neco Williams after the sale of Matt Doherty to Tottenham Hotspur. However, discussions would centre on the young Dutch defender Ki-Jana Hoever, whom Liverpool were prepared to use as leverage for Jota.

Michael Edwards, the sporting director, Mike Gordon, the president of Liverpools owner Fenway Sports Group, and Klopp discussed the finances as well as the players. Jota came out on top, and Liverpool view his arrival, and the departure of Hoever, as a net transfer spend of £32 million.

The deal sealed, there is no induction pack outlining what is required when a player arrives at Anfield. All the work is done on the training ground where Jotas natural curiosity means he has been a willing pupil.

Jürgen had an important role because the way he speaks about our style and our identity is so clear and strong. He has the magic to make things look simpler, said Lijnders, who, having worked as a coach at Porto, used his contacts to conduct background checks on Jotas personality.

He [Jota] comes from a good tactical culture, which makes it easier, but we can never forget that it still takes time for the body to adapt. He is adapting to a new style, new ideas. But with him it was easier because he was very curious about our way.

It is the breadth of Jotas repertoire that has caught the eye. He has played off the left, off the right and through the middle, while there have been goals with his head, tap-ins, instinctive finishes and deft flicks. We signed him because of how he uses his strengths and how he understands the game on the different positions, Lijnders said.

Whatever role Klopp has earmarked for Jota at The Etihad tomorrow, the standards he has set in his first weeks at the club must be maintained given those with whom he is now rubbing shoulders.

He can learn everything, Lijnders added. Sadio, Mo and Bobby are in an unbelievable high level, playing high-intensity football over such a long time. They play still with so much fire [as] if they are still 20 years old. That is not easy to do over so many years, to create, to defend and to be collective.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline klopptopia

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 3
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #993 on: Yesterday at 09:54:12 PM »
gonna be great this lad, looks to have all the enthusiasm in the world. That said i dont think he starts tomorrow and I think id agree with that
Logged

Offline Always_A_Red

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,974
  • The reds are coming up the hill boys
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #994 on: Yesterday at 10:53:39 PM »
I'd be really disappointed if he isn't in the starting line-up tomorrow. I'm a bit perplexed as to why anyone would consider not starting him?? He's just scored a hattrick in a European CL away game. I think it would send the wrong message to him if he was benched after that performance and could dent his confidence.

Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,527
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #995 on: Yesterday at 11:01:55 PM »
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Yesterday at 10:53:39 PM
I'd be really disappointed if he isn't in the starting line-up tomorrow. I'm a bit perplexed as to why anyone would consider not starting him?? He's just scored a hattrick in a European CL away game. I think it would send the wrong message to him if he was benched after that performance and could dent his confidence.



It totally depends on what game plan Klopp has in mind though doesn't it? That over-rides everything else.  I'm actually very surprised a lot seem to think his performance means he automatically starts. Football doesn't work like that these days does it ? 
Logged

Offline Morgana

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,353
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #996 on: Yesterday at 11:50:26 PM »
Quote from: klopptopia on Yesterday at 09:54:12 PM
gonna be great this lad, looks to have all the enthusiasm in the world. That said i dont think he starts tomorrow and I think id agree with that

He will start. Even if we have to play a front four with one of them in the hole, Jota starts. He's not an 18 or 19 year old that needs calming down, nor is he an unsure new signing who needs patience or bedding in. He's a seasoned PL player who happens to be on form right now and has proved his worth in the Champions League. Not starting him against City is unthinkable.
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,673
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #997 on: Today at 12:06:09 AM »
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Yesterday at 10:53:39 PM
I'd be really disappointed if he isn't in the starting line-up tomorrow. I'm a bit perplexed as to why anyone would consider not starting him?? He's just scored a hattrick in a European CL away game. I think it would send the wrong message to him if he was benched after that performance and could dent his confidence.

If he was that insecure with his confidence I doubt wed have signed him in the first place. All the squad will have important roles to play throughout the season. Whether he starts or comes off the bench he will be fine.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online JC the Messiah

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,693
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #998 on: Today at 05:59:22 AM »
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 11:50:26 PM
He will start. Even if we have to play a front four with one of them in the hole, Jota starts. He's not an 18 or 19 year old that needs calming down, nor is he an unsure new signing who needs patience or bedding in. He's a seasoned PL player who happens to be on form right now and has proved his worth in the Champions League. Not starting him against City is unthinkable.
Klopp well pick the team he thinks best to start against city.

Nothing to do with calming down a player, or bedding him in.
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,654
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #999 on: Today at 06:15:16 AM »
Why are people hell-bent on Jota to start? Is it important? This is not like a kid doing a rehearsed trick to be rewarded with a candy. The important thing for a player is to take the chance when is given to him. Jota didn't just take it, he grabbed it tight and clutched it with both arms close to his chest. No manager could wish for more. So, he's given the team a better option than what was available before. Whether he starts depends on the specific game, and that's up to the manager to decide. Whatever that decision is, starting or coming off the bench, Jota will play a major role.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Up
« previous next »
 