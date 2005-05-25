Joyce has an article saying we have been planning to sign Jota for four years, anyone got a snipit of the article?



Scribbled on the match ball that Diogo Jota brought back from Bergamo after scoring a Champions League hat-trick against Atalanta on Tuesday was an array of celebratory messages from his new team-mates.Congrats, first of many, Trent Alexander-Arnold had scrawled. The note was penned in expectation rather than hope, and served notice of the impact Jota has had since moving to Liverpool from Wolverhampton Wanderers for £41 million in September. In nine appearances he has scored seven goals, at an impressive rate of one every 71 minutes, to give his manager a dilemma.Jürgen Klopp is in the enviable position of having to decide whether to unleash the Portugal forward from the start in tomorrows game with Manchester City or, more likely, stick by the trio of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané, who helped the club become Premier League, European and world champions.He could, of course, play all four. Yet the fact that the matter is even up for discussion bears testament to how Jota, 23, has fitted seamlessly into an exacting environment. His hunger to adapt was evident instantly.You can see that, Pepijn Lijnders, Liverpools assistant manager, said. He has fire in each vein when he plays.Jotas immediate impression indicates Liverpool have struck gold with another signing, though that belies the extensive research and groundwork undertaken before recruiting him.The clubs scouts had been aware of Jota when he was at Porto and then Wolves, between 2016 and 2018, having been loaned out by his parent club Atletico Madrid, for whom he never played a game after moving from Pacos de Ferreira four years ago.Liverpools senior staff compiled a summary of Jotas displays in the 2018-19 season but, with the player newly ensconced at Wolves on a permanent deal, the decision was taken to continue to monitor.It was early in 2020 that Klopp was presented with a 15-game synopsis of Jotas capabilities as a four-man shortlist of potential reinforcements was compiled in case strengthening the front line was required. The names were Timo Werner, then of RB Leipzig, Ismaïla Sarr, of Watford, Jonathan David, who was impressing at the Belgian side Gent, and Jota.Four became two. David, a 20-year-old Canada international, wanted to play every week and joined Lille where a pathway had been created by the sale of Victor Osimhen to Napoli. David cost the French side about £30 million and has yet to score in 12 appearances.Werner joined Chelsea in June as Liverpools interest cooled amid the financial repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic. He had a £49.4 million release clause, which Leipzig sought in one cash payment, while there was also concern from his camp as to whether he would play regularly. Werner has scored seven in 11 appearances to date.The process continued with further investigative work on Jota and Sarr. Watford indicated it would take a fee of £40 million, of which £20 million would be paid up front, plus add-ons for them to sell the Senegal international.A line of communication had been established with Wolves when they inquired about the Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster (now of Sheffield United) and then Neco Williams after the sale of Matt Doherty to Tottenham Hotspur. However, discussions would centre on the young Dutch defender Ki-Jana Hoever, whom Liverpool were prepared to use as leverage for Jota.Michael Edwards, the sporting director, Mike Gordon, the president of Liverpools owner Fenway Sports Group, and Klopp discussed the finances as well as the players. Jota came out on top, and Liverpool view his arrival, and the departure of Hoever, as a net transfer spend of £32 million.The deal sealed, there is no induction pack outlining what is required when a player arrives at Anfield. All the work is done on the training ground where Jotas natural curiosity means he has been a willing pupil.Jürgen had an important role because the way he speaks about our style and our identity is so clear and strong. He has the magic to make things look simpler, said Lijnders, who, having worked as a coach at Porto, used his contacts to conduct background checks on Jotas personality.He [Jota] comes from a good tactical culture, which makes it easier, but we can never forget that it still takes time for the body to adapt. He is adapting to a new style, new ideas. But with him it was easier because he was very curious about our way.It is the breadth of Jotas repertoire that has caught the eye. He has played off the left, off the right and through the middle, while there have been goals with his head, tap-ins, instinctive finishes and deft flicks. We signed him because of how he uses his strengths and how he understands the game on the different positions, Lijnders said.Whatever role Klopp has earmarked for Jota at The Etihad tomorrow, the standards he has set in his first weeks at the club must be maintained given those with whom he is now rubbing shoulders.He can learn everything, Lijnders added. Sadio, Mo and Bobby are in an unbelievable high level, playing high-intensity football over such a long time. They play still with so much fire [as] if they are still 20 years old. That is not easy to do over so many years, to create, to defend and to be collective.