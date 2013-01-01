« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome Diogo Jota  (Read 60754 times)

xbugawugax

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,376
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #720 on: Today at 01:02:18 PM
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Yesterday at 10:19:02 PM
72 goals in 222 games. Didn't realise he was that prolific.

Looking nailed on for double figures

thats one in 3. almost the same as mane before he joined us isn't it.

basically everything said about him was said about mane before they joined us.

inconsistent and needs a bit of polishing

honestly im surprised that he doesn't even need time to bed in and looks to have a brilliant start here. Long may it continue and hopefully less bedwetting if his form drops.
keyop

  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,141
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #721 on: Today at 01:07:43 PM
Quote from: Robotforaday on Today at 12:55:17 PM
I don't follow this logic. What are people seeing that makes them think that he could play in a more withdrawn role feeding Mane and Salah? If he were to play in the centre it would be as a more out and out striker/poacher than any of the current front 3.
A player doesn't have to be exactly the same as the one he's replacing. Jota offers something different, so if someone says he can play instead of Firmino, it might mean he can play with Mane and Salah - not that he will do exactly the role that Firmino performs for us.

We can't be over-reliant on a single player and a specific role - especially one who is 29 and slightly out of form. When Thaigo is back, we have a very creative option from midfield who can link play, and Jota has shown already that he can drop deep, pick up the ball, and then turn and drive forward to feed other players.


PeterTheRed

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,795
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #722 on: Today at 01:40:15 PM
Quote from: Robotforaday on Today at 12:55:17 PM
I don't follow this logic. What are people seeing that makes them think that he could play in a more withdrawn role feeding Mane and Salah? If he were to play in the centre it would be as a more out and out striker/poacher than any of the current front 3.

You will have the chance to see him in the role. He will be perfect for the false 9 role, when required.
Bakez0151

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,542
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #723 on: Today at 02:04:39 PM
I actually had my eye on him at the start of the season

I was researching for my Fantasy Footy team and someone has written an analysis recommending him because his underlying numbers were very good, and he was a bit unlucky in front of goal last season, should have put away more than he did

And if you don't believe me, explain how I've got 4 Liverpool players in my team  ;D

Straight from the first game for us I decided I was still going to keep him as he looked like he could still be dangerous from the bench

I don't mean to talk about FF as I know people don't care, just thought it was interesting
Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,270
  • 19:06
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #724 on: Today at 02:22:46 PM
What I like about him is I feel I can trust him already. When he comes on, I feel that he can do something and make things happen.
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

YNWA

Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,242
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #725 on: Today at 03:25:53 PM
There's nothing wrong with refreshing the front line imo.  Opposition players eventually get wise to your style, and when they know they can foul pretty much with impunity, it has to eventually take it's toll on our llads.

Mixing things up, bringing in a fresh energy, making the opposition think twice - this is the perfect time to bring Jota into the fray.
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Magz50

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,453
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #726 on: Today at 03:53:41 PM
Bargain of the season so far.
jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,889
  • Meh sd
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #727 on: Today at 03:55:55 PM
Quote from: Robotforaday on Today at 12:55:17 PM
I don't follow this logic. What are people seeing that makes them think that he could play in a more withdrawn role feeding Mane and Salah? If he were to play in the centre it would be as a more out and out striker/poacher than any of the current front 3.
I agree with you, replacing Firmino with Jota changes the entire balance. I really doubt that it will work out well.
On the other hand, Jota is in such a good form right now that he would probably score from LB. Could be worth a shot
Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,481
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #728 on: Today at 04:01:50 PM
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:47:26 AM
AFAIK the deal is for Wolves to get Mendes players more easily, in return for these players to be able to move on more easily if something comes along that suits the player. Probably with an understanding that said player should have spent some time at the club and to provide Wolves with a profit of sorts.

Cool, didn't know that. I just assumed it was all about lining agent pockets.

Quote from: jepovic on Today at 03:55:55 PM
I agree with you, replacing Firmino with Jota changes the entire balance. I really doubt that it will work out well.
On the other hand, Jota is in such a good form right now that he would probably score from LB. Could be worth a shot

I think Mane is the stronger candidate for playing through the middle. Jota and Salah have shown themselves to be really effective in their respective wide positions, Mane seems to be effective pretty much all over the pitch and consistently drops deep to pick up the ball and move forward with it.
