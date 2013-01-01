He is also the least Portuguese looking person I have ever seen. Looks like he is from round by ours (Kirkby).



When the Moors invaded Spain and Portugal "back in the day" and also the Romans there was a lot of errr lets say interbreeding hence the darker nature of us central and southern Portuguese peeps.The North however is fairly mountainous and was easier to defend, hence the Portuguese people there never got fully conquered and people who hail from the North tend to me more Caucasian White White, like our Diogo here. He is from up Norrrrrfff.Mini history lesson there, but more important, man's bagging goals so let's celebrate, it was a great finish!