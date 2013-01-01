« previous next »
Welcome Diogo Jota

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #680 on: Today at 10:01:39 PM
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 09:59:37 PM
His partner is pregnant so I'm wondering if its an M for whatever they're calling the baby.
They couldnt think of a longer name than M? Or are they naming the baby as a hurricane?  :)
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #681 on: Today at 10:07:21 PM
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 10:01:39 PM
They couldnt think of a longer name than M? Or are they naming the baby as a hurricane?  :)
;D

Well, Jota is just Portuguese for J so maybe they're just sticking with that theme!
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #682 on: Today at 10:10:30 PM
I personally think my suggestion was better.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #683 on: Today at 10:19:02 PM
72 goals in 222 games. Didn't realise he was that prolific.

Looking nailed on for double figures
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #684 on: Today at 10:22:29 PM
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 07:28:59 PM
He is also the least Portuguese looking person I have ever seen. Looks like he is from round by ours (Kirkby).

When the Moors invaded Spain and Portugal "back in the day" and also the Romans there was a lot of errr lets say interbreeding hence the darker nature of us central and southern Portuguese peeps.

The North however is fairly mountainous and was easier to defend, hence the Portuguese people there never got fully conquered and people who hail from the North tend to me more Caucasian White White, like our Diogo here. He is from up Norrrrrfff.

Mini history lesson there, but more important, man's bagging goals so let's celebrate, it was a great finish!
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #685 on: Today at 10:26:13 PM
Quote from: PhilV on Today at 10:22:29 PM
When the Moors invaded Spain and Portugal "back in the day" and also the Romans there was a lot of errr lets say interbreeding hence the darker nature of us central and southern Portuguese peeps.

The North however is fairly mountainous and was easier to defend, hence the Portuguese people there never got fully conquered and people who hail from the North tend to me more Caucasian White White, like our Diogo here. He is from up Norrrrrfff.

Mini history lesson there, but more important, man's bagging goals so let's celebrate, it was a great finish!

You always learn something on RAWK.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #686 on: Today at 11:13:19 PM
First player since Garcia to score for us in his first three league games. Always in the right place, didn't let the VAR disappointment affect him. Great run and finish.

Top player and totally out of the blue. Not one of the Transfer Thread wannabe gurus was championing his signing. Amateurs.
