I said he'd be good but I thought he'd take a little time to adapt, he's hit the ground running though and already looks capable of pushing for a more regular spot. He did seem a bit wasted out on the right though, Salah was taking up his usual positions and Jota was sort of stuck between him and TAA. I think we would've been better putting Mane up top and playing Jota on the left, though maybe we were looking to go with two wide players who work hard defensively.