Next European Away?

TeddyTime33

Re: Next European Away?
Yesterday at 05:56:25 pm
Quote from: Gladbach73 on Yesterday at 05:53:29 pm
I dont remember seeing that part, so if thats correct I stand corrected. Does anyone know if any of the earlier games. I.e AC Milan backwards to the group games, had the same ?
they all had that exact same message
russmills10

Re: Next European Away?
Yesterday at 10:45:17 pm
Had flights to paris sorted months ago as was already going there but need a good journey back (preferably to near london)- any good routes? Seen Limoges (4 hr journey from paris) to Leeds is £14.99 
Barry Banana

Re: Next European Away?
Today at 12:50:33 am
Game being on Tuesday sound. Had an early flight back Thursday morning and getting back to Valencia after match was looking a struggle.
scouser100000

Re: Next European Away?
Today at 01:12:13 am
Fixture details for Liverpools Champions League semi-final against Villarreal have been confirmed.

The Reds will host Unai Emerys team at Anfield in the first leg on Wednesday April 27, before travelling to Estadio de la Ceramica for the second leg on Tuesday May 3.

Both matches will kick off at 8pm BST and ticket details will be announced on Liverpoolfc.com in due course.
thechulloran

Re: Next European Away?
Today at 01:54:39 am
does anyone know how to get from Valencia to Villareal ?

just booked my ryan air flights
ABJ

Re: Next European Away?
Today at 03:54:24 am
Quote from: thechulloran on Today at 01:54:39 am
does anyone know how to get from Valencia to Villareal ?

just booked my ryan air flights
The train is your best option
redandwhitekuyt

Re: Next European Away?
Today at 04:29:11 am
Quote from: thechulloran on Today at 01:54:39 am
does anyone know how to get from Valencia to Villareal ?

just booked my ryan air flights


Hope you got an okay price from Ryanair.. They're proper wronguns, my flights were £25 to start with, rose to £35 in my basket.
Mate bought his shortly after for £80.
Now they are £200.

40 miles in a taxi from the airport so should be twice as quick as the train but i imagine could be up to 100 Euro. Depends how many of you are splitting it I suppose...
Barry Banana

Re: Next European Away?
Today at 06:40:06 am
Quote from: redandwhitekuyt on Today at 04:29:11 am


Hope you got an okay price from Ryanair.. They're proper wronguns, my flights were £25 to start with, rose to £35 in my basket.
Mate bought his shortly after for £80.
Now they are £200.

40 miles in a taxi from the airport so should be twice as quick as the train but i imagine could be up to 100 Euro. Depends how many of you are splitting it I suppose...

Its a fiver on the train.
NickoH

Re: Next European Away?
Today at 08:06:56 am
I've got 3 out of these 4:
Atletico Madrid
FC Salzburg
KRC Genk
SSC Napoli

What's my chances do you think for Villarreal?
tasmichkata

Re: Next European Away?
Today at 08:14:57 am
Qualify on the guaranteed sale.
Tiz Lad

Re: Next European Away?
Today at 08:44:49 am
ABJ

Re: Next European Away?
Today at 10:12:35 am
Quote from: NickoH on Today at 08:06:56 am
I've got 3 out of these 4:
Atletico Madrid
FC Salzburg
KRC Genk
SSC Napoli

What's my chances do you think for Villarreal?
Assuming the same allocation as last time, 2062, youll be fine as Salzburg was the 2nd lowest allocation @ 1520.
Levitz

Re: Next European Away?
Today at 11:44:33 am
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 08:44:49 am
This is what was published for Atalanta this season

https://media.atalanta.it/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Away-fans-Villarreal-Atalanta.pdf

However they did only put 645 on sale

https://www.atalanta.it/en/news/ucl-villarreal-atalanta-away-sector/

I think the "exlusive' part of the stadium on that suggests 2062, as discussed earlier would be difficult to split it
Max100

Re: Next European Away?
Today at 12:17:01 pm
2062 will all but guarantee 2 from 19/20
NickoH

Re: Next European Away?
Today at 12:48:16 pm
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 10:12:35 am
Assuming the same allocation as last time, 2062, youll be fine as Salzburg was the 2nd lowest allocation @ 1520.

Sound mate 👍
kevlumley

Re: Next European Away?
Today at 05:17:42 pm
This is wha I understand. In the Europa we got 2062. You can actually find that on a search engine. From best of my memory, there were not all 2000+ in that away end. It was busy, but I'm sure it wasn't the full allocation. So whether some bought for loyalty, some didn't make it, the Police stopped some getting in, I can't remember. Coukd have been all of that.

I also can't find the 1100 Bayern rumour,  but if on twitter, OK. I believe there around that number unrestricted view. It was never a great view, behind perspex, but most coukd see the game. I never did Barca, so can't say it's the same, maybe others could comment. But we supported the team,  even Alberto 😁

I think they try to sell all the 1100-1200 unrestricted first. So if ins in, then we might get 2000.

Its a tiny ground, but this is a UCL semi and Villlareal are definitely there on merit.

Hopefully all that want in, get in. It's Spain, its a semi, its an unbelievable season and it will be brilliant.
redandwhitekuyt

Re: Next European Away?
Today at 07:43:18 pm
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 06:40:06 am
Its a fiver on the train.

Correct, thats what i have done, but the limited train times don't suit all the flights back from Valencia so some of our group were looking at taxi price for ease and speed too.

Car hire from Valencia airport was coming in around £60 for 24 hours which wasn't too bad either
