This is wha I understand. In the Europa we got 2062. You can actually find that on a search engine. From best of my memory, there were not all 2000+ in that away end. It was busy, but I'm sure it wasn't the full allocation. So whether some bought for loyalty, some didn't make it, the Police stopped some getting in, I can't remember. Coukd have been all of that.



I also can't find the 1100 Bayern rumour, but if on twitter, OK. I believe there around that number unrestricted view. It was never a great view, behind perspex, but most coukd see the game. I never did Barca, so can't say it's the same, maybe others could comment. But we supported the team, even Alberto 😁



I think they try to sell all the 1100-1200 unrestricted first. So if ins in, then we might get 2000.



Its a tiny ground, but this is a UCL semi and Villlareal are definitely there on merit.



Hopefully all that want in, get in. It's Spain, its a semi, its an unbelievable season and it will be brilliant.