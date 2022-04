does anyone know how to get from Valencia to Villareal ?



just booked my ryan air flights



Hope you got an okay price from Ryanair.. They're proper wronguns, my flights were £25 to start with, rose to £35 in my basket.Mate bought his shortly after for £80.Now they are £200.40 miles in a taxi from the airport so should be twice as quick as the train but i imagine could be up to 100 Euro. Depends how many of you are splitting it I suppose...