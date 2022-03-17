« previous next »
Author Topic: Next European Away?  (Read 40826 times)

Offline James_1906

Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #480 on: March 17, 2022, 09:10:02 am »
Quote from: LFC_777 on March 17, 2022, 05:58:39 am
What would the allocation be for the Bernabeu with the building work going on? 60,000 capacity in the PSG game
Wasn't the reduced capacity due to covid restrictions? Not building work?
Offline Graeme

Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #481 on: March 17, 2022, 09:41:20 am »
Quote from: James_1906 on March 17, 2022, 09:10:02 am
Wasn't the reduced capacity due to covid restrictions? Not building work?

About half of the lower tier is covered over at the moment. Don't think it's covid reasons as everyone else is crammed into all the tiers above....




Offline RainbowFlick

Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #482 on: March 17, 2022, 09:46:41 am »
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on March 16, 2022, 05:47:09 pm
Do games being limited capacity put people off going that much. I guess there may be a few, but surely this number will be smaller than  the difference in numbers of tickets.

my point is more that if it's limited capacity the credit more than likely won't count so people don't buy them for their mates or whatever to keep their credit history
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #483 on: March 17, 2022, 09:52:01 am »
Quote from: Graeme on March 17, 2022, 09:41:20 am
About half of the lower tier is covered over at the moment. Don't think it's covid reasons as everyone else is crammed into all the tiers above....






yeah, was a sold-out match of 60,000. their restrictions lifted just a few days before the match.

my general expectation is most of these countries will probably not go back to limited capacities now with so many people vaccinated. but cases are pretty rampant in the UK (even if we're ignoring it) and Europe seems to follow our plague island patterns. fingers crossed it's as simple and enjoyable as possible.
Offline TeddyTime33

Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #484 on: March 17, 2022, 09:58:59 am »
Quote from: James_1906 on March 17, 2022, 09:10:02 am
Wasn't the reduced capacity due to covid restrictions? Not building work?
no only 60,000 because work hasn't completed yet
Offline James_1906

Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #485 on: March 17, 2022, 11:17:41 am »
So if we come out of the draw first does that mean away first leg then home second leg and vice versa?
Offline Graeme

Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #486 on: March 17, 2022, 11:20:10 am »
Quote from: James_1906 on March 17, 2022, 11:17:41 am
So if we come out of the draw first does that mean away first leg then home second leg and vice versa?

Out first means home first I think
Offline ABJ

Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #487 on: March 17, 2022, 04:36:10 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on March 17, 2022, 11:20:10 am
Out first means home first I think
Yes it does.
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #488 on: March 17, 2022, 05:20:14 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on March 17, 2022, 09:52:01 am
yeah, was a sold-out match of 60,000. their restrictions lifted just a few days before the match.

my general expectation is most of these countries will probably not go back to limited capacities now with so many people vaccinated. but cases are pretty rampant in the UK (even if we're ignoring it) and Europe seems to follow our plague island patterns. fingers crossed it's as simple and enjoyable as possible.

That was fortunate and good timing  ;D
Offline James_1906

Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #489 on: March 17, 2022, 09:18:19 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on March 17, 2022, 04:36:10 pm
Yes it does.
Ah okay, thanks guys
Offline CornerTakenQuickly

Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #490 on: March 18, 2022, 11:17:54 am »
Benfica away- what's the allocation then?
Offline Levitz

Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #491 on: March 18, 2022, 11:36:30 am »
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on March 18, 2022, 11:17:54 am
Benfica away- what's the allocation then?

THink stadium is c65k so 3300?
Offline Scally Bob

Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #492 on: March 18, 2022, 12:46:19 pm »
Any Benfica away spares? Looking for two if anyone hears of any. Cheers.
Offline 9oodw1n

Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #493 on: Yesterday at 10:10:40 am »
Does anyone know when theyll announce whether we play on the 3rd or 4th in the away leg should we get through?
Online redandwhitekuyt

Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #494 on: Yesterday at 10:02:51 pm »
Quote from: 9oodw1n on Yesterday at 10:10:40 am
Does anyone know when theyll announce whether we play on the 3rd or 4th in the away leg should we get through?

Hi,

Not 100% on this, but have been told the Home leg is first.

We play Everton on Sunday 24th therefore have to play the first leg on Wednesday 27th.

Therefore if we play the Weds the first week it has to be the Tues the week after for the second leg. So should play on the  3rd.
Offline TeddyTime33

Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #495 on: Yesterday at 10:12:46 pm »
Quote from: redandwhitekuyt on Yesterday at 10:02:51 pm
Hi,

Not 100% on this, but have been told the Home leg is first.

We play Everton on Sunday 24th therefore have to play the first leg on Wednesday 27th.

Therefore if we play the Weds the first week it has to be the Tues the week after for the second leg. So should play on the  3rd.
  the home leg is first confirmed but the date is not, UEFA don't care about the Everton game and the EPL have already said it will move if we are playing UCL on the Tuesday
Online redandwhitekuyt

Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #496 on: Today at 04:11:19 am »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 10:12:46 pm
  the home leg is first confirmed but the date is not, UEFA don't care about the Everton game and the EPL have already said it will move if we are playing UCL on the Tuesday

Well I'm glad you did more reading than me! ;D
