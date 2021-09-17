« previous next »
Offline davidsteventon

Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #160 on: September 17, 2021, 08:59:08 pm »
I love the fact theyve done this for everything this season it takes the worry away.

But. If we got to a final. Are they saying  here they would use a previous seasons credits?
Offline Tiz Lad

Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #161 on: September 18, 2021, 12:17:30 pm »
Sports Options charging £292 for a day trip for those interested
Offline momo22

Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #162 on: September 19, 2021, 02:32:14 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on September 18, 2021, 12:17:30 pm
Sports Options charging £292 for a day trip for those interested

Where are the details for that mate?
Now you think Ronald McDonald gonna go down to the basement and say, "Hey Mr. Nugget - you the bomb. We sellin' chicken faster than you can tear the bone out. So I'm gonna write my clowney ass name on this fat-ass cheque for you."

Offline davidsteventon

Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #163 on: September 19, 2021, 04:03:37 pm »
Quote from: momo22 on September 19, 2021, 02:32:14 pm
Where are the details for that mate?

On their website/twitter/facebook accounts etc - they often invite people to register interest and then they email you with an update on the plans.
Their plan is to be on sale Monday at 10am, same time as the first ticket sales.
Offline davidsteventon

Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #164 on: September 20, 2021, 05:52:49 am »
I updated on the other thread but just in case anyone doesnt see the sport options trip isnt going ahead due to demand.
Offline ABJ

Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #165 on: September 20, 2021, 09:25:42 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on September 17, 2021, 08:49:51 pm
Reasonable ticket price. I'm pretty sure SD post is only £6.85 for a football ticket envelope though!
It is but thats only insured for up to £500, the club have opted to use the next one up which is £7.85 and is insured for up to £1K.
Offline NickoH

Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #166 on: September 27, 2021, 04:02:38 pm »
Sports Options taking bookings on a day trip to Milan
Offline PaulKS

Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #167 on: September 27, 2021, 05:18:50 pm »
Quote from: NickoH on September 27, 2021, 04:02:38 pm
Sports Options taking bookings on a day trip to Milan

Got everything booked for Milan - was sceptical at first, but feels like it's going to happen now and looking more likely

Hopefully we won't have to mess about with tests by then also
Offline Tiz Lad

Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #168 on: September 28, 2021, 09:53:21 am »
Quote from: PaulKS on September 27, 2021, 05:18:50 pm
Got everything booked for Milan - was sceptical at first, but feels like it's going to happen now and looking more likely

Hopefully we won't have to mess about with tests by then also

Hope you're right but if I had to punt I'd say it's more likely that it will be more stringent rather than less
Offline ABJ

Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #169 on: September 28, 2021, 10:07:49 am »
Quote from: PaulKS on September 27, 2021, 05:18:50 pm
Got everything booked for Milan - was sceptical at first, but feels like it's going to happen now and looking more likely

Hopefully we won't have to mess about with tests by then also
I booked the day after draw day anyway but yes I agree, its looking more likely now although of course things could still change although Ive always been optimistic and not pessimistic, especially after the last 18 months. Im sick of the constant doom and gloom, need something to look forward to.
Offline AnthonyStabile

Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #170 on: September 28, 2021, 10:25:53 pm »


What allocation did atletico get for the san siro tonight?
Offline Tiz Lad

Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #171 on: September 29, 2021, 09:29:05 am »
Quote from: AnthonyStabile on September 28, 2021, 10:25:53 pm

What allocation did atletico get for the san siro tonight?

Under current restrictions they will have probably got 2000 as Italy is at 50% capacity (but I couldn't be certain)

Italy meant to be going to 75% by mid October, so if that it is the case we should get 3000ish
Offline NickoH

Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #172 on: September 29, 2021, 09:39:51 am »
Quote from: NickoH on September 27, 2021, 04:02:38 pm
Sports Options taking bookings on a day trip to Milan

Just booked this
Online Welshred

Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #173 on: September 29, 2021, 10:51:05 am »
Spanish stadiums going to 100% capacity, not sure if its early enough for our trip there yet
Offline Tiz Lad

Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #174 on: September 29, 2021, 11:02:49 am »
Quote from: Welshred on September 29, 2021, 10:51:05 am
Spanish stadiums going to 100% capacity, not sure if its early enough for our trip there yet

According to this tweet it's from Friday been seen nothing mentioned that says anything about away fans

Offline ABJ

Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #175 on: September 29, 2021, 11:06:59 am »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on September 29, 2021, 11:02:49 am
According to this tweet it's from Friday been seen nothing mentioned that says anything about away fans
Yes but also nothing that suggests that away fans will not be allowed. Anyway, they cant ban away fans if the ground is at 100% capacity.

It definitely bodes well for at least some kind of allocation and is clearly positive news compared to the usual doom and gloom of a few weeks ago re. no allocation at all.
Offline Tiz Lad

Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #176 on: September 29, 2021, 11:14:01 am »
Quote from: ABJ on September 29, 2021, 11:06:59 am
Yes but also nothing that suggests that away fans will not be allowed. Anyway, they cant ban away fans if the ground is at 100% capacity.

It definitely bodes well for at least some kind of allocation and is clearly positive news compared to the usual doom and gloom of a few weeks ago re. no allocation at all.

Definitely prospects are a lot better than they were.
Offline nearly40

Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #177 on: Yesterday at 07:03:44 am »
San Siro? Saw this on social media:

The contest was a frenetic one, played out in front of a wild atmosphere at San Siro  although only 50 percent full  that saw Milan capitalise first with Rafael Leao opening the scoring in the 20th-minute.

Anyone know if there was an away allocation for the SAN Siro this week?
Offline PaulKS

Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #178 on: Yesterday at 09:39:32 am »
Better news:

The all-clear is expected over the next few days for Italian stadiums to open up to 75 per cent capacity, with a plan to reach 100 per cent by the end of October.

https://football-italia.net/serie-a-stadiums-can-open-up-to-75-per-cent-capacity/

Offline Max100

Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #179 on: Yesterday at 10:20:13 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on September 17, 2021, 08:50:54 pm
Yeah, I think it's a sensible move by the club and one I am pleasantly surprised by.

Sensible but might potentially have consequences regarding allocation if we reach the final, who gets priority - those who went to matches this year with credits that aren't to be used or those who sat out this season but have full credits from previous seasons?
Offline ABJ

Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #180 on: Yesterday at 10:24:22 am »
Quote from: PaulKS on Yesterday at 09:39:32 am
Better news:

The all-clear is expected over the next few days for Italian stadiums to open up to 75 per cent capacity, with a plan to reach 100 per cent by the end of October.

https://football-italia.net/serie-a-stadiums-can-open-up-to-75-per-cent-capacity/
More potential good news!
Offline PaulKS

Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #181 on: Yesterday at 11:18:53 am »
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 10:24:22 am
More potential good news!

Very. San Siro is on my bucket list of aways left to do (along with Ajax 😩), would be absolutely gutted if this one didn't happen.
Offline Tiz Lad

Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #182 on: Yesterday at 11:21:05 am »
Quote from: Max100 on Yesterday at 10:20:13 am
Sensible but might potentially have consequences regarding allocation if we reach the final, who gets priority - those who went to matches this year with credits that aren't to be used or those who sat out this season but have full credits from previous seasons?

There is a very long time till the final.

The club have said Porto (so far) won't be used at all as a credit. But there will be the potential for credit and allocations to go up if things improve

Come last 16 everything could be fine and dandy, and it could be that the last 16 forward may be used as credits

If that doesn't happen, and if we make the final expect that they will use last season
Offline ABJ

Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #183 on: Yesterday at 12:45:57 pm »
Quote from: PaulKS on Yesterday at 11:18:53 am
Very. San Siro is on my bucket list of aways left to do (along with Ajax 😩), would be absolutely gutted if this one didn't happen.
Ditto! Obviously apart from wanting to watch us play anywhere, its the only 1 of the 'big 6' grounds (in my opinion) that I've never seen us play at as I didn't go the last time we played there back in 2008.
Offline ABJ

Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #184 on: Yesterday at 12:46:44 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Yesterday at 11:21:05 am
There is a very long time till the final.

The club have said Porto (so far) won't be used at all as a credit. But there will be the potential for credit and allocations to go up if things improve

Come last 16 everything could be fine and dandy, and it could be that the last 16 forward may be used as credits

If that doesn't happen, and if we make the final expect that they will use last season
Last season? no one will qualify then  ;)
Offline Tiz Lad

Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #185 on: Yesterday at 01:09:38 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 12:46:44 pm
Last season? no one will qualify then  ;)

Thanks for the call out  ;D ;D ;D

Obviously meant season before
Offline sambhi92

Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #186 on: Yesterday at 05:26:11 pm »
Quick question for those that went to Portugal, if fully vaccinated did you need to do a pre departure covid test or was your NHS covid pass enough to get on?
Offline Oh Yes BisCAN

Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #187 on: Yesterday at 07:47:05 pm »
Quote from: sambhi92 on Yesterday at 05:26:11 pm
Quick question for those that went to Portugal, if fully vaccinated did you need to do a pre departure covid test or was your NHS covid pass enough to get on?
Wanted to see test evidence. Didn't care for NHS pass
Online GDGLEWIS

Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #188 on: Today at 10:58:29 am »
Quote from: sambhi92 on Yesterday at 05:26:11 pm
Quick question for those that went to Portugal, if fully vaccinated did you need to do a pre departure covid test or was your NHS covid pass enough to get on?
Ryanair refused boarding to some people who couldnt provide proof of a Covid PCR test. All changes on the 4th October.
Offline PaulKS

Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #189 on: Today at 11:21:13 am »
Quote from: GDGLEWIS on Today at 10:58:29 am
Ryanair refused boarding to some people who couldnt provide proof of a Covid PCR test. All changes on the 4th October.

What's the change in October?

Just need a day 2 test on return to UK? No test needed for fully vaccinated prior to departure?
