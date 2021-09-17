Sensible but might potentially have consequences regarding allocation if we reach the final, who gets priority - those who went to matches this year with credits that aren't to be used or those who sat out this season but have full credits from previous seasons?



There is a very long time till the final.The club have said Porto (so far) won't be used at all as a credit. But there will be the potential for credit and allocations to go up if things improveCome last 16 everything could be fine and dandy, and it could be that the last 16 forward may be used as creditsIf that doesn't happen, and if we make the final expect that they will use last season