Next European Away?

Re: Next European Away?
September 11, 2021, 08:56:46 pm
Quote from: daindan on September 10, 2021, 06:33:00 pm
Villarreal gave Atalanta 640 tickets for their game

Must be done on a regional basis then. No tickets for Celtic at Betis or Bayern at Barca.
Re: Next European Away?
September 12, 2021, 09:08:24 am
No Real Madrid fans at the San siro either
Re: Next European Away?
September 12, 2021, 10:05:34 am
Do we have any guesses or information about what the situation will likely to be for our first away game in Porto?
Re: Next European Away?
September 12, 2021, 10:25:19 am
Quote from: daindan on September 12, 2021, 09:08:24 am
No Real Madrid fans at the San siro either
Same stadium, but Inter and Milan are run very differently and was not influenced by local government I'm told.

More concerned that Milan are charging 120 against Atletico for the same seat against Real that Inter priced at 50.
Re: Next European Away?
September 12, 2021, 10:44:47 am
Quote from: Oh Yes BisCAN on September 12, 2021, 10:25:19 am
Same stadium, but Inter and Milan are run very differently and was not influenced by local government I'm told.

More concerned that Milan are charging 120 against Atletico for the same seat against Real that Inter priced at 50.

Im guessing we will know if Atletico get an allocation. I think AC reduced the prices after complaints
Re: Next European Away?
September 12, 2021, 10:45:34 am
Quote from: davidsteventon on September 12, 2021, 10:05:34 am
Do we have any guesses or information about what the situation will likely to be for our first away game in Porto?

At a guess 5% of the current stadium capacity which is 800
Re: Next European Away?
September 14, 2021, 04:20:10 am
https://mobile.twitter.com/LFCHelp/status/1437483718088617989

Liverpool FC Help
@LFCHelp
TICKET UPDATE FOR PORTO - 🎟️
Weve not yet received our allocation of tickets for the Porto game. Well let you know as soon as we do so please check the website for updates.
7:30 PM · Sep 13, 2021·Twitter Web App

Re: Next European Away?
September 14, 2021, 08:44:11 am
Does anyone know if Porto have an away allocation tomorrow at Atletico?

Or Atletico's allocation at Milan for matchday 2?
Re: Next European Away?
September 14, 2021, 07:50:52 pm
The silence is deafening from everybody, clubs and uefa etc.

Took a punt and booked cheap flights to all 3, will struggle for tickets if the mooted alloctaions are correct.
Re: Next European Away?
September 15, 2021, 12:16:57 pm
do you think there will be space on the team plane ?
Re: Next European Away?
September 15, 2021, 01:27:21 pm
Sport options potentially putting a day trip on.
I reckon that would suit me.
Re: Next European Away?
September 15, 2021, 04:41:36 pm
Always rated Sport Options, Ill liklely do a day trip too, did it last time with them to Porto on the overnight stay was very well organised.
Re: Next European Away?
September 15, 2021, 05:55:51 pm
Quote from: AP823 on September 14, 2021, 08:44:11 am
Does anyone know if Porto have an away allocation tomorrow at Atletico?

Unless there was a late change I missed, Porto didn't get any.
Re: Next European Away?
September 15, 2021, 10:59:51 pm
Ajax had good support in Lisbon, dunno the official number, might seem more than it was as they are loud as fuck but hopefully bodes well for Porto.
Re: Next European Away?
Yesterday at 11:34:48 am
Not leaving much time for this Porto trip
Re: Next European Away?
Yesterday at 12:20:34 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on September 15, 2021, 10:59:51 pm
Ajax had good support in Lisbon, dunno the official number, might seem more than it was as they are loud as fuck but hopefully bodes well for Porto.

1200 I heard
Re: Next European Away?
Yesterday at 05:07:03 pm
Allocation of 1251 for Porto Away
Re: Next European Away?
Yesterday at 06:46:46 pm
Quote from: Milly B on Yesterday at 05:07:03 pm
Allocation of 1251 for Porto Away

Where is that confirmed from?
Re: Next European Away?
Yesterday at 06:53:58 pm
Quote from: davidsteventon on Yesterday at 06:46:46 pm
Where is that confirmed from?

Twitter @lfchelp
Re: Next European Away?
Yesterday at 07:05:39 pm
Ah nice one.
Re: Next European Away?
Today at 12:15:50 am
Quote from: Milly B on Yesterday at 05:07:03 pm
Allocation of 1251 for Porto Away
thats 50% of the usual for us, sales maybe tuesday next week as there is space in between the members sales ?
Re: Next European Away?
Today at 02:11:01 am
Allocation reduced by 50%. I expect we will reciprocate when they come to Anfield.
Re: Next European Away?
Today at 07:37:58 am
Quote from: andy07 on Today at 02:11:01 am
Allocation reduced by 50%. I expect we will reciprocate when they come to Anfield.

Why would we, that's the current COVID rules in Portugal, sports stadiums are capped and 50% capacity, so they're given us the max that they can. So it's not Porto's fault.

The rules only recently changed from 33% capacity
Re: Next European Away?
Today at 09:10:53 am
Anyone got to hand the recent allocations from our Euro aways to see how qualification might go?
Re: Next European Away?
Today at 09:14:50 am
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 09:10:53 am
Anyone got to hand the recent allocations from our Euro aways to see how qualification might go?


Porto              1251
Atletico Madrid    3,328
Salzburg      1,520
Genk               1,037
Napoli      2,558
Re: Next European Away?
Today at 10:18:30 am
Brill, ta :thumbup
Re: Next European Away?
Today at 10:21:16 am
I'd heard this last Sunday from a couple of good sources.

Also told me we're not getting an allocation from Atletico and Milan is TBC.
Re: Next European Away?
Today at 11:09:08 am
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 10:21:16 am
I'd heard this last Sunday from a couple of good sources.

Also told me we're not getting an allocation from Atletico and Milan is TBC.

Juventus given Chelsea 1000 for there game, so hopefully we get some for Milan
Re: Next European Away?
Today at 11:36:59 am
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 10:21:16 am
I'd heard this last Sunday from a couple of good sources.

Also told me we're not getting an allocation from Atletico and Milan is TBC.

Did Porto get any for Atletico? Or is it different because of us coming from the UK?
Re: Next European Away?
Today at 12:55:17 pm
Sports Options doing a day trip to Legia Warsaw vs Leicester at £296 🙄
Re: Next European Away?
Today at 01:16:51 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 11:36:59 am
Did Porto get any for Atletico? Or is it different because of us coming from the UK?

They didnt get any.
