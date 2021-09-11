Villarreal gave Atalanta 640 tickets for their game
No Real Madrid fans at the San siro either
Same stadium, but Inter and Milan are run very differently and was not influenced by local government I'm told.More concerned that Milan are charging 120 against Atletico for the same seat against Real that Inter priced at 50.
Do we have any guesses or information about what the situation will likely to be for our first away game in Porto?
Does anyone know if Porto have an away allocation tomorrow at Atletico?
Ajax had good support in Lisbon, dunno the official number, might seem more than it was as they are loud as fuck but hopefully bodes well for Porto.
Allocation of 1251 for Porto Away
Where is that confirmed from?
