Author Topic: Next European Away?  (Read 12525 times)

Offline Fazak_Red

Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #120 on: September 11, 2021, 08:56:46 pm »
Quote from: daindan on September 10, 2021, 06:33:00 pm
Villarreal gave Atalanta 640 tickets for their game

Must be done on a regional basis then. No tickets for Celtic at Betis or Bayern at Barca.
Offline daindan

Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #121 on: September 12, 2021, 09:08:24 am »
No Real Madrid fans at the San siro either
Online davidsteventon

Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #122 on: September 12, 2021, 10:05:34 am »
Do we have any guesses or information about what the situation will likely to be for our first away game in Porto?
Offline Oh Yes BisCAN

Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #123 on: September 12, 2021, 10:25:19 am »
Quote from: daindan on September 12, 2021, 09:08:24 am
No Real Madrid fans at the San siro either
Same stadium, but Inter and Milan are run very differently and was not influenced by local government I'm told.

More concerned that Milan are charging 120 against Atletico for the same seat against Real that Inter priced at 50.
Offline daindan

Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #124 on: September 12, 2021, 10:44:47 am »
Quote from: Oh Yes BisCAN on September 12, 2021, 10:25:19 am
Same stadium, but Inter and Milan are run very differently and was not influenced by local government I'm told.

More concerned that Milan are charging 120 against Atletico for the same seat against Real that Inter priced at 50.

Im guessing we will know if Atletico get an allocation. I think AC reduced the prices after complaints
Offline daindan

Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #125 on: September 12, 2021, 10:45:34 am »
Quote from: davidsteventon on September 12, 2021, 10:05:34 am
Do we have any guesses or information about what the situation will likely to be for our first away game in Porto?

At a guess 5% of the current stadium capacity which is 800
Online Gavinho

Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #126 on: September 14, 2021, 04:20:10 am »
https://mobile.twitter.com/LFCHelp/status/1437483718088617989

Liverpool FC Help
@LFCHelp
TICKET UPDATE FOR PORTO - 🎟️
Weve not yet received our allocation of tickets for the Porto game. Well let you know as soon as we do so please check the website for updates.
7:30 PM · Sep 13, 2021·Twitter Web App

Offline AP823

Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #127 on: September 14, 2021, 08:44:11 am »
Does anyone know if Porto have an away allocation tomorrow at Atletico?

Or Atletico's allocation at Milan for matchday 2?
Online Milly B

Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #128 on: September 14, 2021, 07:50:52 pm »
The silence is deafening from everybody, clubs and uefa etc.

Took a punt and booked cheap flights to all 3, will struggle for tickets if the mooted alloctaions are correct.
Online ant

Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 12:16:57 pm »
do you think there will be space on the team plane ?
Online davidsteventon

Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 01:27:21 pm »
Sport options potentially putting a day trip on.
I reckon that would suit me.
Offline Thomas

Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 04:41:36 pm »
Always rated Sport Options, Ill liklely do a day trip too, did it last time with them to Porto on the overnight stay was very well organised.
Offline Fazak_Red

Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 05:55:51 pm »
Quote from: AP823 on September 14, 2021, 08:44:11 am
Does anyone know if Porto have an away allocation tomorrow at Atletico?

Unless there was a late change I missed, Porto didn't get any.
Online DelTrotter

Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #133 on: Yesterday at 10:59:51 pm »
Ajax had good support in Lisbon, dunno the official number, might seem more than it was as they are loud as fuck but hopefully bodes well for Porto.
Online NickoH

Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #134 on: Today at 11:34:48 am »
Not leaving much time for this Porto trip
Offline JohnRed

Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #135 on: Today at 12:20:34 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 10:59:51 pm
Ajax had good support in Lisbon, dunno the official number, might seem more than it was as they are loud as fuck but hopefully bodes well for Porto.

1200 I heard
Online Milly B

Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #136 on: Today at 05:07:03 pm »
Allocation of 1251 for Porto Away
Online davidsteventon

Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #137 on: Today at 06:46:46 pm »
Quote from: Milly B on Today at 05:07:03 pm
Allocation of 1251 for Porto Away

Where is that confirmed from?
Online ScubaSteve

Re: Next European Away?
« Reply #138 on: Today at 06:53:58 pm »
Quote from: davidsteventon on Today at 06:46:46 pm
Where is that confirmed from?

Twitter @lfchelp
