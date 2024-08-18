I shudder at the thought of the reaction here if our only signing is bringing Thiago back.
Not sure he'll get in the team ahead of Arthur
Caught between the moon and New York City?
Im sure some people will be Cross at your puns.
I'm on the runNo time to sleep
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 amQuote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
Im miss seeing this magicians name in our squad list
Read it could be for tax reasons he needs to reside in UK till end of year.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Bloody hell imagine them two in their prime on the same team
