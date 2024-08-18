« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 194 195 196 197 198 [199]   Go Down

Author Topic: Thiago Alcantara  (Read 866348 times)

Offline Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,428
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7920 on: August 18, 2024, 01:59:59 pm »
Think Arne would have loved Thiago in his double pivot setup
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,217
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7921 on: August 18, 2024, 09:42:08 pm »
Quote from: JP! on August 18, 2024, 01:43:41 pm
I shudder at the thought of the reaction here if our only signing is bringing Thiago back.
it'd be absolutely hilarious.  :)
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,124
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7922 on: August 19, 2024, 12:08:56 pm »
Not sure he'll get in the team ahead of Arthur
Logged

Online Ah Fruck Christmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,616
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7923 on: August 19, 2024, 01:57:33 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on August 19, 2024, 12:08:56 pm
Not sure he'll get in the team ahead of Arthur

Caught between the moon and New York City?
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline Hark the Howard Angels Sing

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,619
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7924 on: August 19, 2024, 06:55:19 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on August 19, 2024, 01:57:33 pm
Caught between the moon and New York City?

 ;D

Im sure some people will be Cross at your puns.
Logged

Online Ah Fruck Christmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,616
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7925 on: August 19, 2024, 07:47:28 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on August 19, 2024, 06:55:19 pm
;D

Im sure some people will be Cross at your puns.

I'm on the run
No time to sleep
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline whtwht

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,415
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7926 on: August 19, 2024, 07:49:49 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on August 19, 2024, 07:47:28 pm
I'm on the run
No time to sleep

To be free again
Logged
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Online Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,740
Re: Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7927 on: August 31, 2024, 03:01:57 am »
Im miss seeing this magicians name in our squad list
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,684
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7928 on: August 31, 2024, 03:46:14 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on August 31, 2024, 03:01:57 am
Im miss seeing this magicians name in our squad list

Is this an old post?  ::)
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Rudolph the red nose griffin

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,497
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7929 on: September 4, 2024, 12:27:09 pm »
Quote from: Oscarmac on August 17, 2024, 07:19:32 pm
Read it could be for tax reasons he needs to reside in UK till end of year.

This could certainly be the case as he seems to be back in the UK again, well his wife is and the kids are back at school, and I've not seen anything about him getting a new position since he left Barca.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Rudolph the red nose griffin

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,497
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7930 on: December 5, 2024, 09:25:06 pm »
His wife has posted that they're moving to Barcelona in January so maybe he's got a role at Barca again? Plus the tax reason seems to fit with this as well!
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,697
Re: Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7931 on: December 16, 2024, 04:07:30 pm »


 8)

Logged

Offline disgraced figgy pudding

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,601
  • Seis Veces
Re: Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7932 on: December 16, 2024, 04:30:23 pm »
The amount Thiago and his wife done for charity was amazing
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,182
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7933 on: Today at 01:16:42 pm »
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online A weatherfield winter wonderland

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,653
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7934 on: Today at 01:17:25 pm »
Logged

Offline Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,428
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7935 on: Today at 01:20:46 pm »
King Kenny looking great at 73.  Must be the Liverpool lifestyle ;D
Logged

Online kavah's christmas Cava palava

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,379
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7936 on: Today at 02:06:46 pm »
Bloody hell imagine them two in their prime on the same team
Logged

Online Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,252
Re: Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7937 on: Today at 04:33:31 pm »
Quote from: kavah's christmas Cava palava on Today at 02:06:46 pm
Bloody hell imagine them two in their prime on the same team

Would have been filth
Logged
Jurgen YNWA
Pages: 1 ... 194 195 196 197 198 [199]   Go Up
« previous next »
 