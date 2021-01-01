« previous next »
Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7800 on: Today at 09:03:19 am
All the best. Such a shame he couldnt play more for us.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7801 on: Today at 09:03:39 am
I remember Thiago's debut when he came on at Chelsea at half time and we completely controlled the game after that and he dominated. Then he missed the Villa debacle and was dominating the derby before getting assaulted. When he returns he comes into a team on its knees and ravaged by injury.

Then in 2021/22 he was great and the team were competing on all fronts.

22/23 he's injury ravaged and it's everything has gone to shit again.

Injury had ruined his legacy here, but also 2 of the 3 seasons he was playing for us - this season he wasn't - we were a mess. I don't think we get top 4 without him in 2021 and if he stays fit we probably do get top 4 last season.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7802 on: Today at 09:07:42 am
Decent signing that left some of us wanting more. Needed time to find his feet but was boss after that. In terms of injuries,  we knew what we were getting when we signed him anyway.

If we'd won a title or a European cup with him (which was very close) then his legacy here is a lot better. Small margins.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7803 on: Today at 09:07:48 am
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 08:46:31 am
Saying we only had a budget of £20m(did we?) is kind of ignoring, what, more than double, possibly triple that in agent fees, bonuses, signing on fees etc. associated with the deal. I can't imagine any football clubs has a particularly strict this is how much you can spend on transfer fees budget. It isn't football manager/fifa

Even if you consider the whole package minus what we recouped from moving Lovren on in terms of transfer fee and wages. Was that anywhere near enough to bring in a press resistant game changer who would have been the right age and with a solid injury record.

For me we had two options either take a punt on an older established player with some questions marks or take a risk on a much younger player with huge potential. Klopp has addressed this on many occasions. Stating that sometimes you need fresh money to buy proven quality or need to take risks.

That for me is the backdrop against how the Thiago signing should be judged. Not looking back with hindsight and saying it was a poor decision. Sometimes other isn't a no brainier signing and you have to compromise.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7804 on: Today at 09:11:05 am
All the best for him. I will always remember him for the 2nd part of the 21/22 season when we almost won the Quadruple. He was so good back then.
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7805 on: Today at 09:20:13 am
A special footballer, but realistically buying a player in the down half of his career age-wise with a history of injuries felt like an odd move and proved to largely be one. Fantastic in 21/22 though and great to watch play.  I'm not sure if he's continuing playing but hope he does well.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7806 on: Today at 09:27:43 am
Let's not rewrite history, we were generally all excited at the Thiago signing despite his age and injury record. It may not have worked out the way most of us hoped but I don't blame the club at all for the signing. He was the kind of player that could have potentially helped the team compete better with the more talented teams in Europe and see out close games in the league.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7807 on: Today at 09:30:41 am
https://x.com/Thiago6/status/1791380069568696726

Thiago's goodbye message.

YNWA lad
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7808 on: Today at 09:32:10 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:07:48 am
Even if you consider the whole package minus what we recouped from moving Lovren on in terms of transfer fee and wages. Was that anywhere near enough to bring in a press resistant game changer who would have been the right age and with a solid injury record.

For me we had two options either take a punt on an older established player with some questions marks or take a risk on a much younger player with huge potential. Klopp has addressed this on many occasions. Stating that sometimes you need fresh money to buy proven quality or need to take risks.

That for me is the backdrop against how the Thiago signing should be judged. Not looking back with hindsight and saying it was a poor decision. Sometimes other isn't a no brainier signing and you have to compromise.
We wanted Thiago pretty much the entire summer, it was a boring waiting game around it. To me he was a/the player we really wanted and wasn't about making compromises.

I had a quick look to see when the links started but Google.isnt great for.this, but here's an Anfield Wrap article prior.to selling Lovren, start of July 2020 about our links to him https://www.theanfieldwrap.com/2020/07/signing-thiago-transfer-strategy/
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7809 on: Today at 09:38:09 am
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 09:32:10 am
We wanted Thiago pretty much the entire summer, it was a boring waiting game around it. To me he was a/the player we really wanted and wasn't about making compromises.

I had a quick look to see when the links started but Google.isnt great for.this, but here's an Anfield Wrap article prior.to selling Lovren, start of July 2020 about our links to him https://www.theanfieldwrap.com/2020/07/signing-thiago-transfer-strategy/

There's no doubt he was our first choice, as you say it went on all summer.  It seemed an odd transfer for FSG though so I can kind of see Al's point (oh god, is this how it starts?).
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7810 on: Today at 09:38:45 am
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 09:30:41 am
https://x.com/Thiago6/status/1791380069568696726

Thiago's goodbye message.

YNWA lad
Well thats lovely. All the best Thiago, YNWA.

Had my favourite song of the Klopp era. Inspired whoever came up with that one. I reckon Luis Diaz has taken that title now.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7811 on: Today at 09:40:07 am
a special player signed a bit to late for us.. would have been a revelation in the PL for us if he stayed fit.

Seems a fantastic person. YNWA Thiago, all the best!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7812 on: Today at 09:59:19 am
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 09:30:41 am
https://x.com/Thiago6/status/1791380069568696726

Thiago's goodbye message.

YNWA lad

Where's the bit about him being sold a dream and being let down by the club?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7813 on: Today at 10:09:02 am
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 09:32:10 am
We wanted Thiago pretty much the entire summer, it was a boring waiting game around it. To me he was a/the player we really wanted and wasn't about making compromises.

I had a quick look to see when the links started but Google.isnt great for.this, but here's an Anfield Wrap article prior.to selling Lovren, start of July 2020 about our links to him https://www.theanfieldwrap.com/2020/07/signing-thiago-transfer-strategy/

We wanted him because his situation meant he fell within our budget. He had one year left on his deal, he was in his late twenties, had a patchy injury record and was refusing to sign a new deal at Bayern. Given we had to pull out of the Werner deal that summer because we didn't have the funds. Then there was no chance of us signing an established top-class game-changer who was in his early to mid-twenties with a robust injury record. Probably the closest thing that summer would have been signing Havertz for £80m which would have fallen into the 'take risks' category.

If you already have Fabinho, Henderson, Gini, Keita and the Ox then if you are looking to bring in a game-changer who is going to start then he has to be absolutely top quality. The only way for me we could afford that quality was to take a punt on Thiago or to go big on a player with little experience but bags of potential.

For me it is down to what happens when you reach the top. You can take risks and look to improve or you can continue looking for value signings that may pay off further down the line.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7814 on: Today at 10:13:41 am
One of the best players I've ever seen live when he's at his best but his whole time here will be a "what if" moment. I'm convinced we get at least one more league title if he was able to stay fit.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7815 on: Today at 10:19:03 am
We'll never see a shot again, that heads for the floor and rises on its own

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7816 on: Today at 10:34:35 am
Some wonderful moments to cherish, what a gifted footballer- shame about the injuries.

Best wishes Thiago.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7817 on: Today at 10:36:02 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 10:13:41 am
One of the best players I've ever seen live when he's at his best but his whole time here will be a "what if" moment. I'm convinced we get at least one more league title if he was able to stay fit.

Agree with that he was so enjoyable to watch. Probably the best first touch of any player I have seen in a Red shirt. I've never seen a player who wasn't quick leave players for dead so often. He played like a matador, would show players the ball and then be gone before they got near him.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7818 on: Today at 10:48:34 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:09:02 am
We wanted him because his situation meant he fell within our budget. He had one year left on his deal, he was in his late twenties, had a patchy injury record and was refusing to sign a new deal at Bayern. Given we had to pull out of the Werner deal that summer because we didn't have the funds. Then there was no chance of us signing an established top-class game-changer who was in his early to mid-twenties with a robust injury record. Probably the closest thing that summer would have been signing Havertz for £80m which would have fallen into the 'take risks' category.

If you already have Fabinho, Henderson, Gini, Keita and the Ox then if you are looking to bring in a game-changer who is going to start then he has to be absolutely top quality. The only way for me we could afford that quality was to take a punt on Thiago or to go big on a player with little experience but bags of potential.

For me it is down to what happens when you reach the top. You can take risks and look to improve or you can continue looking for value signings that may pay off further down the line.
Like I said, to me he was our first choice, we went and got him because he's the best at what he did and was something we didn't really have in midfield. We'll likely never know who we (or any individual involved in recruitment) may have preferred, if anyone
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7819 on: Today at 11:01:28 am
.


^ https://x.com/Thiago6/status/1791380069568696726










'Thank you, Thiago - midfielder to depart Liverpool at end of season' - www.liverpoolfc.com/news/thank-you-thiago-midfielder-depart-liverpool-end-season

''You have my deepest gratitude' - Thiago Alcantara's message to fans' - www.liverpoolfc.com/news/you-have-my-deepest-gratitude-thiago-alcantaras-message-fans

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7820 on: Today at 11:02:10 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:36:02 am
Agree with that he was so enjoyable to watch. Probably the best first touch of any player I have seen in a Red shirt. I've never seen a player who wasn't quick leave players for dead so often. He played like a matador, would show players the ball and then be gone before they got near him.

I'll miss him and Lucho warming up, I've never before seen live anything like the stuff they do.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7821 on: Today at 11:07:22 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:19:03 am
We'll never see a shot again, that heads for the floor and rises on its own



I will never get tired of watching that.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7822 on: Today at 11:08:19 am
Good lad.

A model professional and a good person.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7823 on: Today at 11:08:56 am
Such a shame we didnt get to see more of him due to the injuries. What a player, great to watch
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7824 on: Today at 11:15:31 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:02:10 am
I'll miss him and Lucho warming up, I've never before seen live anything like the stuff they do.

Without even looking at each other or the ball for that matter.

I will miss when he used to give the eyes, shape to play a square pass and then just hook a vertical no-look pass into a forward's feet. Everyone knew what was coming but he would take half their team out of the game time and time again. He was probably the best illusionist I have ever seen with a football.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7825 on: Today at 11:24:27 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:19:03 am
We'll never see a shot again, that heads for the floor and rises on its own



It actually might be my favourite goal ever.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7826 on: Today at 11:26:27 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:19:03 am
We'll never see a shot again, that heads for the floor and rises on its own



As good as it gets.

Agree with Al in that he was a signing you make when you have reached the top, and you are looking for toppings.

As Jurgen mentioned today it would have been amazing to see him stay fit, and many will put that as their first "what if". I'd look at it as what if we had kept the team strong, not allowing us have no senior CB for the second half of 20-21, and not allowing us to run out of legs in the midfield in 22-23. A player is impacted by the set up he plays in, and our inactivity in two key windows when we were screaming out for reinforcements meant Thiago only spent one season (21-22) where we resembled the team he joined. He was brilliant in getting us top four in 20-21, crazy saying that given we were top in January but we know what we didn't do then. He then had to work overtime in 22-23 and held the midfield together on his own at times. He was playing game after game and having to do the running for others (when its others who should be doing the running for a player like him) that when he finally broke down it didn't surprise anyone.

One of the most gifted players to ever play for us.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7827 on: Today at 11:33:49 am
Rewatched the 4-0 against Utd from a few seasons ago. His performance was an absolute exhibition of passing and how to control a game.

Such a shame we didn't get to see more of it the last 4 years.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7828 on: Today at 11:40:57 am
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 11:08:56 am
Such a shame we didnt get to see more of him due to the injuries. What a player, great to watch

This. A privilege to watch him play when he was fit.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7829 on: Today at 11:45:45 am
We gambled on his injury record and if in that quadruple season a couple of small things went our way, his time at the club would be viewed very very differently. Supremely talented player but I feel like it was his time to go. Good luck Thiago!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7830 on: Today at 11:47:36 am
What a player, sublime.

The biggest "what if" of Jurgen's tenure. He was magnificent from January to May 2022, he was the driving force of what became an incredible run.

Imagine this season with 30+ appearances (all comps) from Thiago.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7831 on: Today at 11:57:13 am
£200k a week off the wage bill. Happy days.
