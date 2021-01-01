We wanted Thiago pretty much the entire summer, it was a boring waiting game around it. To me he was a/the player we really wanted and wasn't about making compromises.



I had a quick look to see when the links started but Google.isnt great for.this, but here's an Anfield Wrap article prior.to selling Lovren, start of July 2020 about our links to him https://www.theanfieldwrap.com/2020/07/signing-thiago-transfer-strategy/



We wanted him because his situation meant he fell within our budget. He had one year left on his deal, he was in his late twenties, had a patchy injury record and was refusing to sign a new deal at Bayern. Given we had to pull out of the Werner deal that summer because we didn't have the funds. Then there was no chance of us signing an established top-class game-changer who was in his early to mid-twenties with a robust injury record. Probably the closest thing that summer would have been signing Havertz for £80m which would have fallen into the 'take risks' category.If you already have Fabinho, Henderson, Gini, Keita and the Ox then if you are looking to bring in a game-changer who is going to start then he has to be absolutely top quality. The only way for me we could afford that quality was to take a punt on Thiago or to go big on a player with little experience but bags of potential.For me it is down to what happens when you reach the top. You can take risks and look to improve or you can continue looking for value signings that may pay off further down the line.