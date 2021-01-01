We'll never see a shot again, that heads for the floor and rises on its own
As good as it gets.
Agree with Al in that he was a signing you make when you have reached the top, and you are looking for toppings.
As Jurgen mentioned today it would have been amazing to see him stay fit, and many will put that as their first "what if". I'd look at it as what if we had kept the team strong, not allowing us have no senior CB for the second half of 20-21, and not allowing us to run out of legs in the midfield in 22-23. A player is impacted by the set up he plays in, and our inactivity in two key windows when we were screaming out for reinforcements meant Thiago only spent one season (21-22) where we resembled the team he joined. He was brilliant in getting us top four in 20-21, crazy saying that given we were top in January but we know what we didn't do then. He then had to work overtime in 22-23 and held the midfield together on his own at times. He was playing game after game and having to do the running for others (when its others who should be doing the running for a player like him) that when he finally broke down it didn't surprise anyone.
One of the most gifted players to ever play for us.