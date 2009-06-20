Having Mac Allister softens the blow. But you have chosen the right word. "Joyous" was exactly what he was. I've rarely seen a player who was constantly one step ahead of his opponents. Alonso perhaps, Kenny certainly, Pablo Aimar when he came to Anfield with Valencia. I felt a weird combination of euphoria and calmness watching him play for Liverpool.



I agree with that 100%. That spell of games in 2022 on the run in when we had the luxury of having every single player fit while going for the quadruple was especially joyous. Seeing Thiago in the line up then was reassuring especially when we went ahead in games as he had that calm demeanour and you knew that he was more at home with the ball at his feet than probably any other player in the League. He gave us an element of control from the chaos that our other midfielders could never really give us. We might have that now to a certain extent with Mac Allister but I'd love to have a prime fit Thiago available for the games ahead.