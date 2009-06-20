« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara  (Read 801606 times)

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7640 on: Yesterday at 05:14:41 pm »
Thiago Alcantara will leave Liverpool. His contract ends this summer and the English team is not considering a renewal at this time. While he recovers from his latest injury, he is exploring options in Arabia or Qatar.

[@relevo]
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7641 on: Yesterday at 05:17:14 pm »
That makes sense. It is really a crying shame things didn't work out for him at Liverpool; he's a superstar player and we barely got to see that. Good luck to him wherever he goes.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7642 on: Yesterday at 05:50:27 pm »
Shame if true but makes sense. Class when he's on the pitch but its not been nearly enough this season.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7643 on: Yesterday at 05:54:16 pm »
Shame if true but makes sense. Class when he's on the pitch but its not been nearly enough this season.

15 mins isn't enough? you are an unforgiving task master.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7644 on: Yesterday at 05:54:52 pm »
damn shame but no surprise at all.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7645 on: Yesterday at 06:09:10 pm »
15 mins isn't enough? you are an unforgiving task master.

And we lost that game :P

It'd be a difference scenario if he were say 22/23 but yeah, it makes sense, as much as I'd still love to see him play next season.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7646 on: Yesterday at 07:11:36 pm »
That makes sense. It is really a crying shame things didn't work out for him at Liverpool; he's a superstar player and we barely got to see that. Good luck to him wherever he goes.
Seconded.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7647 on: Yesterday at 07:16:42 pm »
The most likely outcome unfortunately. I hope he gets to add a Premier League title to his honours list. An absolute joy to watch. Also a rare kind of signing. We dont usually buy the finished article with such a world renowned reputation.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7648 on: Yesterday at 07:17:50 pm »
The most likely outcome unfortunately. I hope he gets to add a Premier League title to his honours list. An absolute joy to watch. Also a rare kind of signing. We dont usually buy the finished article with such a world renowned reputation.

Don't think they give Premier League medals to people who play one three minute cameo in the season to be honest.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7649 on: Yesterday at 07:21:52 pm »
Don't think they give Premier League medals to people who play one three minute cameo in the season to be honest.

Pretty sure the club gets an allocation and hands them out as they see fit. Or is there still a minimum threshold these days. I Think it will be a worthy prize for his contribution over the past few seasons.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7650 on: Yesterday at 08:09:08 pm »
He should have his own plaque in the treatment room.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7651 on: Yesterday at 08:55:22 pm »
Reckon he could go into management?

Ive loved reading his interviews over the years, he talks about the game so passionately and think he deserves big respect for coming here and wanting to play under Klopp. He couldve spent his career at Barcelona, won loads and had it easy, fair fucks to him for putting himself out there and having a top career. Gutted the injury gods marred his time here, it should have been so much more special.

The wait for the team sheets during 21/22 to see if he was fit were some of my most anxious times under Jurgen.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7652 on: Yesterday at 08:59:44 pm »
Pretty sure the club gets an allocation and hands them out as they see fit. Or is there still a minimum threshold these days. I Think it will be a worthy prize for his contribution over the past few seasons.
The club can "buy" medals as well.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7653 on: Yesterday at 09:01:44 pm »
He should donate a wing to Alder Hey.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7654 on: Yesterday at 09:18:05 pm »
He should donate a wing to Alder Hey.
if you could monetise the shit you sling at a loyal LFC player, they'd be rich.

your caricature is beyond an embarrassment at this point. the idea that a football team would deliberately leave an injured player untreated is fucking hair brained delinquency.

even in your bizarre defamation of Shanks you've provided quotes of players who received treatment, regardless of whatever words were said. we'd not have many players choosing to sign long term contracts with the club if they were treated like an asset on a piece of paper, like your weird libertarian ideal
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7655 on: Yesterday at 09:46:34 pm »
if you could monetise the shit you sling at a loyal LFC player, they'd be rich.

your caricature is beyond an embarrassment at this point. the idea that a football team would deliberately leave an injured player untreated is fucking hair brained delinquency.

even in your bizarre defamation of Shanks you've provided quotes of players who received treatment, regardless of whatever words were said. we'd not have many players choosing to sign long term contracts with the club if they were treated like an asset on a piece of paper, like your weird libertarian ideal

Jesus, thats a burn if Ive ever seen one.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7656 on: Yesterday at 10:46:53 pm »
Really great player to watch. Wish we got to see much more of his best years. Pity(in a way) his contract didnt have another year on it. Could have picked up a decent fee from PIFs from next years sportswashing budget I would bet.
Im sure he will get a big signing on bonus from Saudi anyway.  Sorry to see this kind of ending to his career.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7657 on: Yesterday at 10:51:59 pm »
The only caricature is your misinterpretation.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7658 on: Yesterday at 10:52:39 pm »
He should donate a wing to Alder Hey.

It would be much better if you donated your brain to Alder Hey, its clearly never been used. ;)
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7659 on: Yesterday at 10:57:10 pm »
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7660 on: Yesterday at 11:13:17 pm »
A class act, and a real shame it's ended like this.

Meanwhile, that fucking pigeon still walks amongst us...

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7661 on: Today at 05:30:47 am »
It's gutting the way his last 12 months with us have gone, he's a truly joyous player to watch. It's a shame that his body just can't handle the stress, I hope he can still play a few years and enjoy himself wherever he ends up.

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7662 on: Today at 06:58:59 am »
time to tone down and take care of his body. Hopefully he starts to realize that maybe his time as a footballer is coming to an end.

Glad that we had glimpse of what he can do while wearing the famous red shirt

on a positive financial note, his wages surely frees up some of our finances.
« Reply #7663 on: Today at 07:03:01 am »
Don't think they give Premier League medals to people who play one three minute cameo in the season to be honest.

Michael Owen got one
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7664 on: Today at 10:00:48 am »
It's gutting the way his last 12 months with us have gone, he's a truly joyous player to watch. It's a shame that his body just can't handle the stress, I hope he can still play a few years and enjoy himself wherever he ends up.



Having Mac Allister softens the blow. But you have chosen the right word. "Joyous" was exactly what he was. I've rarely seen a player who was constantly one step ahead of his opponents. Alonso perhaps, Kenny certainly, Pablo Aimar when he came to Anfield with Valencia. I felt a weird combination of euphoria and calmness watching him play for Liverpool.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7665 on: Today at 10:16:45 am »
Having Mac Allister softens the blow. But you have chosen the right word. "Joyous" was exactly what he was. I've rarely seen a player who was constantly one step ahead of his opponents. Alonso perhaps, Kenny certainly, Pablo Aimar when he came to Anfield with Valencia. I felt a weird combination of euphoria and calmness watching him play for Liverpool.

Well said.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7666 on: Today at 10:46:11 am »
Having Mac Allister softens the blow. But you have chosen the right word. "Joyous" was exactly what he was. I've rarely seen a player who was constantly one step ahead of his opponents. Alonso perhaps, Kenny certainly, Pablo Aimar when he came to Anfield with Valencia. I felt a weird combination of euphoria and calmness watching him play for Liverpool.

I agree with that 100%. That spell of games in 2022 on the run in when we had the luxury of having every single player fit while going for the quadruple was especially joyous. Seeing Thiago in the line up then was reassuring especially when we went ahead in games as he had that calm demeanour and you knew that he was more at home with the ball at his feet than probably any other player in the League. He gave us an element of control from the chaos that our other midfielders could never really give us. We might have that now to a certain extent with Mac Allister but I'd love to have a prime fit Thiago available for the games ahead.   
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7667 on: Today at 10:57:06 am »
That makes sense. It is really a crying shame things didn't work out for him at Liverpool; he's a superstar player and we barely got to see that. Good luck to him wherever he goes.

I think that judgement is a bit harsh. 20/21 he was a big part of us winning two cups, getting to the CL final and almost winning the league. Over the first three years he's been here he averaged +30 games a season, which isn't terrible. It's just the end of last season and the whole of this season that have been a real shame.

Funny that when we got Keita Jürgen said the two best Bundesliga midfielders were Naby and Thiago. Both have been here and both have been blighted by injury, but we did get a far better return from Thiago.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7668 on: Today at 11:03:28 am »
Loved watching him .. up there with Sturridge in terms of wasted talent (not quite as we got Thiago later in his career) - in terms of pure ball retention / passing ability one of the best CMs to ever kick a ball
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7669 on: Today at 11:04:04 am »
It must be a pretty modern thing to be so scathing of injured players. I don't remember Redknapp getting shit for being injured, or more recently Aurelio. Just disappointed because they were quality players. So odd that during a more successful period than when either of them were playing for us there's supporters who feel the need to be a lot worse towards Keita and Thiago. Don't get it at all.

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7670 on: Today at 11:10:28 am »
It must be a pretty modern thing to be so scathing of injured players. I don't remember Redknapp getting shit for being injured, or more recently Aurelio. Just disappointed because they were quality players. So odd that during a more successful period than when either of them were playing for us there's supporters who feel the need to be a lot worse towards Keita and Thiago. Don't get it at all.



It's literally one post that has produced two pages of replies. Maybe "back in the day" people just didn't get so tilted over these things.

Not that I agree with jambutty, I just find it funny how quickly one post can have people acting like it's the common discourse.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7671 on: Today at 11:14:42 am »
It's literally one post that has produced two pages of replies. Maybe "back in the day" people just didn't get so tilted over these things.

Not that I agree with jambutty, I just find it funny how quickly one post can have people acting like it's the common discourse.

Its not one post, come on. Naby had years of shit because he got injured.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7672 on: Today at 11:24:03 am »
Jam was shouting "shithouse" at Kenny when he wanted to come off in the semi v Bayern Munich.  :D
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7673 on: Today at 11:27:58 am »
Jam was shouting "shithouse" at Kenny when he wanted to come off in the semi v Bayern Munich.  :D

"allegedly"
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7674 on: Today at 11:30:50 am »
Michael Owen got one

"Well done, the Premier League's 13..."
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7675 on: Today at 11:39:35 am »
Loved watching him .. up there with Sturridge in terms of wasted talent (not quite as we got Thiago later in his career) - in terms of pure ball retention / passing ability one of the best CMs to ever kick a ball

I wonder who makes up the fantasy XI of Liverpool players who were supremely talented but hampered by injury.

Some players did better than others of course, but all bound by the same question 'what if'.

Sturridge and Thiago in the first XI definitely.

Kewell? Keita? Even a shout for a curveball like Danny Ings who showed so much promise before injury hampered his career (a fully fit peak Ings may have been a lot of fun under Klopp)?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7676 on: Today at 11:40:18 am »
Its not one post, come on. Naby had years of shit because he got injured.

It's one post in this thread that has kicked all of this off.

Naby was a different case as he unfortunately just never got to show what he was capable of for any extended period of time due to injuries, so opinion on him is a bit more divided.
