Reckon he could go into management?



Ive loved reading his interviews over the years, he talks about the game so passionately and think he deserves big respect for coming here and wanting to play under Klopp. He couldve spent his career at Barcelona, won loads and had it easy, fair fucks to him for putting himself out there and having a top career. Gutted the injury gods marred his time here, it should have been so much more special.



The wait for the team sheets during 21/22 to see if he was fit were some of my most anxious times under Jurgen.