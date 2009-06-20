Don't, mate, we don't really need that debate here. Thiago hasn't been lucky with injuries, and we should have known that from his Bayern history and that he's not getting any younger. I think Jambutty is going over the top, and that may be a sign of frustration. But let's not fan the fire...



I just think its such a mad way of looking at it. I can remember him being in tears before the league cup final because he has to pull out. He was fully committed when he played, he never shit out of tackles from the moment he arrived here. I get that hes had injuries but he cant help being injury prone. Just like he couldnt help Richarlison deciding to sprint at full speed and lunge straight into his leg, which broke it.He had hip surgery last season, its probably the worst injury any athlete can get, it can and regularly hammers their athleticism and mobility. Ive said a couple of times in here, a hip injury is what destroyed Sturridges career here. He could never get fit and looked like he couldnt run post his hip injury and he had it much younger than Thiago. Ive followed the NBA for years and seen players pretty much have to retire because theyve had hip surgery, some of them barely a few years into their career, similar in the NFL but thats much more contact based.My point is, he had to have that surgery because hell have been playing through that pain, probably for years. He had a hip injury in 21/22, he had another prior or to having surgery last season, it looks to me that the surgery was the final roll of the dice and its not played out how we all expected. If he had a leg breaker and went off on a stretcher with his foot facing the other way or his knee in a brace, nobody would be saying anything about him, wed all accept its just so unfortunate he received that challenge. But what hes actually had is probably worse.The signing hasnt worked out, there are lessons to be learned all around, but dont throw players under the bus and try and use quotes from Shankly to justify your ridiculous views that he should be fucked off to recover elsewhere because hes useless to us now.