Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara

amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,942
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7600 on: March 26, 2024, 08:34:07 am
Quote from: Sangria on March 26, 2024, 04:11:54 am
Repeating the same pathetic behaviour every few days, bumping the thread to say the same shit in different words.

Took the words right out of my mouth.
Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,215
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7601 on: March 26, 2024, 08:44:13 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on March 21, 2024, 04:25:31 pm

Litmanen for me, shame Houllier did not fit him in, I saw him mostly in reserve games where he was way too good for the people around him (that included some decent 1st team players as well)




The day Finland legend Jari Litmanen walked Wales ragged


https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/68501111




"Technically, he was exceptional. I remember going into the game, 23 years old and thinking, 'Well, I can run all over him' but it's hard to run all over someone when they've moved the ball away from you with their first touch because they know you're coming." (he was 38)





I feel like Houllier gets a slightly unfair rap for that. We signed him in January 2001. He made an instant impact off the bench in his debut away at Palace in the League Cup and then was fairly instrumental for the next couple of months. He got injured I think possibly in that England v Finland game at Anfield around March and missed the rest of the season so it wasnt like he wasnt used, just wasnt available for the run in.

01/02 he was used less frequently. We also sold Robbie at that time so felt like we had a very clear front two of Owen and Heskey. That was a shame for Litmanen, did coincide with Houlliers illness but he obviously still had a say in picking the side. Still had his moments later in that season like Fulham away, Leverkusen goal etc but suppose it is fair to say he wasnt trusted to start all that regularly. Seemed to feature more in the European games I think.

Just a shame we didnt sign him from Ajax when he went to Barca. A couple more years of him then, when both Fowler and Owen were in and out with injuries a lot would have been amazing.
paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,611
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7602 on: March 26, 2024, 08:44:17 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on March 25, 2024, 10:33:32 pm
I didn't say anything about extending his deal. I was just saying that the amount is significant.
I get you

11m a year in wages and he has played about 5 minutes

Awful return for one of our highest paid
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,680
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7603 on: March 26, 2024, 09:16:21 am
Quote from: paulrazor on March 26, 2024, 08:44:17 am
I get you

11m a year in wages and he has played about 5 minutes

Awful return for one of our highest paid

Does it really matter? It's not like he's deliberately got himself injured. It was a gamble worth taking and it's not all been bad (e.g., 21/22).

Every club will have players earning much more than they contribute, you just have to hope it's balanced out my players contributing much more than they're getting paid. With the likes of Quansah, Bradley and Kelleher I think it's fair to say we're getting a good shake of things at the moment. Even players like Konate and Endo will be getting well underpaid compared to others and what they are contributing.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,611
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7604 on: March 26, 2024, 09:55:30 am
yes, ill leave it there as others have said this thread is just going in circles
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,839
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7605 on: Today at 07:12:10 pm
Quote from: classycarra on March 25, 2024, 10:51:54 pm
the bitter jambutty was bemoaning (yet again) that the club are seemingly aiding him in recovering from injury

For his next team.

Those that remember Shanks accurately, know that he'd've been sent Spain to recover on his own once there was no chance of him playing for us ever again.
Kill the humourless

Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,216
  • The first five yards........
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7606 on: Today at 07:30:57 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 07:12:10 pm
Those that remember Shanks accurately, know that he'd've been sent Spain to recover on his own once there was no chance of him playing for us ever again.

Did Shanks ever do anything like that?
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

SinceSixtyFive

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,696
  • We are Liverpool. Resistance is futile.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7607 on: Today at 07:40:42 pm
To be honest - never wanted us to sign him in the first place.

Felt like he didn't fit the profile of the sort of player we needed at the time i.e. young and on the cusp of greatness.

Spent a loooong time saying "We're NOT signing Thiago". And a much longer time eating my own words when we did.

But... once a Red always a Red, Love him to bits, not his fault we signed him, not his fault he got injured etc etc etc etc etc.

 ::)




Garlic Red

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 284
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7608 on: Today at 08:01:42 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 07:12:10 pm
For his next team.

Those that remember Shanks accurately, know that he'd've been sent Spain to recover on his own once there was no chance of him playing for us ever again.

One of the most bizarre takes Ive seen on the internet, this.
jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,839
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7609 on: Today at 09:17:04 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 08:01:42 pm

Read our history mate.

His hero was Lombardi.

For me, the 4 Liverpool players that had the worst injury luck were, Rob Jones, Jamie Redknapp, Jari, and Thiago.

Only 3 of them played hurt and were constantly begging to be sent back in.
Kill the humourless

Garlic Red

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 284
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7610 on: Today at 09:23:59 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 09:17:04 pm
Read our history mate.

His hero was Lombardi.

Im not arsed. Shankly is a legend, but dont use his name to pedal your shite. The very idea that the club wouldnt help any player rehab an injury gained whilst playing for the club is just ridiculous.
jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,839
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7611 on: Today at 09:26:17 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 09:23:59 pm
Im not arsed. Shankly is a legend, but dont use his name to pedal your shite. The very idea that the club wouldnt help any player rehab an injury gained whilst playing for the club is just ridiculous.

The Club is paying, no one is suggesting otherwise.
Kill the humourless

farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,296
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7612 on: Today at 09:29:59 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 09:17:04 pm
Read our history mate.

His hero was Lombardi.

For me, the 4 Liverpool players that had the worst injury luck were, Rob Jones, Jamie Redknapp, Jari, and Thiago.

Only 3 of them played hurt and were constantly begging to be sent back in.
C'mon, no Kewell on that list? He was ahead of Redknapp and Jari for me.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,942
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7613 on: Today at 09:33:56 pm
He definitely shagged Jambuttys  favourite Xmas socks.
