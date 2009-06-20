

Litmanen for me, shame Houllier did not fit him in, I saw him mostly in reserve games where he was way too good for the people around him (that included some decent 1st team players as well)









The day Finland legend Jari Litmanen walked Wales ragged





"Technically, he was exceptional. I remember going into the game, 23 years old and thinking, 'Well, I can run all over him' but it's hard to run all over someone when they've moved the ball away from you with their first touch because they know you're coming." (he was 38)











I feel like Houllier gets a slightly unfair rap for that. We signed him in January 2001. He made an instant impact off the bench in his debut away at Palace in the League Cup and then was fairly instrumental for the next couple of months. He got injured I think possibly in that England v Finland game at Anfield around March and missed the rest of the season so it wasnt like he wasnt used, just wasnt available for the run in.01/02 he was used less frequently. We also sold Robbie at that time so felt like we had a very clear front two of Owen and Heskey. That was a shame for Litmanen, did coincide with Houlliers illness but he obviously still had a say in picking the side. Still had his moments later in that season like Fulham away, Leverkusen goal etc but suppose it is fair to say he wasnt trusted to start all that regularly. Seemed to feature more in the European games I think.Just a shame we didnt sign him from Ajax when he went to Barca. A couple more years of him then, when both Fowler and Owen were in and out with injuries a lot would have been amazing.