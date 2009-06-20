He should retire. Maybe could be tempted to be part of Xabi back room staff if he takes over
Make him Rehab Room attendant at half salary. 100k quid per week.
The classiest bloke in pro sports to my mind and millions of others, was a lad named Bobby Orr, the Boston Bruins legendary star.
In his final move, he signed for the Chicago Blackhawks.
During the three years he played with Chicago, Orr managed to play only 26 games due to injury. As a measure of the man, he refused to cash even a single paycheque, stating he was paid to play hockey and he would not accept a salary if he was not playing.