I dont think people are bitter towards Thiago and his contribution. I just think theres a difference of opinion in terms of his impact. Mainly driven by unavailability but also by contribution when fit. I thought he was very good last 10 games of 20/21. He was a pivotal figure amongst a number of key figures in that run of wins.



I thought he had a good season in 21/22 but best player that season? He played 45% of the available minutes in the PL. whilst no outfield player generally plays 100% of the minutes, youd have to be sensational in only 45% of the minutes to be most important or best player in a title challenge. Pretty much head and shoulders above every player on the pitch almost every league game he played. Im not sure that describes Thiago in 21/22 though he was very good. Sensational is how Id describe Salah pre-AFCON that season.



Over that season Thiago was very important in CL and latter stages of FA Cup (semi and final). Didnt play a minute in the League Cup in any round.



I dont say the above the denigrate Thiagos contributions in either season. Far from it. He was good when he played. Personally I think dragging us to CL qualification and being the best player in 21/22 is stretching the impact of his contribution considerably. Thats just probably somewhere at the other end of the spectrum for viewing Thiagos contribution rather than any bitterness.



Ultimately, weve been denied seeing a great player play regularly. His injuries have almost certainly hindered us on occasions. Additionally, before this season Klopp has counted on Thiagos availability (and others). That lack of availability has hurt us in terms of other players being stretched and playing too many minutes. Its not a Thiago specific problem but one magnified by having Thiago and Keita in the same squad. None of this is the players fault but needs to be considered when you view his transfer and contribution.





I dont blame the club for taking a calculated gamble with the transfer. I dont blame the player at all. Think he was good to very good for most of the time he was available. But cant see his transfer as anything other than disappointing when all things considered. These things happen though.



As I have said before in this thread, I am somewhat underwhelmed by the signing in the sense that he was proclaimed as this generational midfielder and the best in the world when we signed him, and the expectation from that was, when he could play, he would be utterly transformative for us. And he wasn't. He was an utterly fantastic midfielder who slot in to our system really well - he didn't particularly change how we played though. And for as good as he was in that system, that was already a system that won everything.The way he was spoken of I was expecting him to, when available, change us entirely into a team which, as Hogstein said when we signed him, "Would win everything" from that point. And what he was, was an amazing player who didn't really change us that much, he didn't massively improve us (although you couldn't improve us much at the time, but he was portrayed as one of the few people who COULD).I guess for me it was the weight of expectation of this player being described as a real game changer a level above the players in what was probably the best team in the world.There have been "worse" players who have come in and did more for us as a team