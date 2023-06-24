« previous next »
Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Thiago Alcantara has sustained a hamstring injury of such a severity that he may have already played his last game for Liverpool.

[@neiljonesgoal]

Yikes
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Is it not fairly common for players to pick up small injurys after a long time out?
Justice for the 96!

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Today at 07:51:07 am
Is it not fairly common for players to pick up small injurys after a long time out?

Sounds like it might not be small though. Well find out in the presser
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Six minute season.
Wow.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Gutted for him, absolutely gutted for us.
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
That's horrible.

Was looking forward to seeing him have an impact for the remainder of the season.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 08:43:58 am
Six minute season.
Wow.
Editing his season highlights will be the easiest job
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Poor lad, his body just doesnt seem to be able to cope with the demands. Such a shame

As frustrating as it is for us, it must be even more so for him, particularly having worked hard to get back to full fitness
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 08:45:23 am
Gutted for him, absolutely gutted for us.
This. Imagine how absolutely gutted he must be felling right now. I remember his tears when he had to pull out of the League cup final, he'll be more upset than anyone else. Injuries have robbed us of a great player and human.
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Quote from: Caston on Today at 07:34:01 am
Thiago Alcantara has sustained a hamstring injury of such a severity that he may have already played his last game for Liverpool.

[@neiljonesgoal]

Yikes

Man alive, the poor guy. Think its pretty common to get little niggles after a long time out, we've seen that with Ox and Gomez before. But in five minutes to get one that keeps you out for 3+ months is just rotten luck.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 07:15:11 pm
I dont think people are bitter towards Thiago and his contribution. I just think theres a difference of opinion in terms of his impact. Mainly driven by unavailability but also by contribution when fit. I thought he was very good last 10 games of 20/21. He was a pivotal figure amongst a number of key figures in that run of wins.

 I thought he had a good season in 21/22 but best player that season? He played 45% of the available minutes in the PL. whilst no  outfield player generally plays 100% of the minutes, youd have to be sensational in only 45% of the minutes to be most important or best player in a title challenge. Pretty much head and shoulders above every player on the pitch almost  every league game he played. Im not sure that describes Thiago in 21/22 though he was very good. Sensational is how Id describe Salah pre-AFCON that season.

Over that season Thiago was very important in CL and latter stages of FA Cup (semi and final). Didnt play a minute in the League Cup in any round.

I dont say the above the denigrate Thiagos contributions in either season. Far from it. He was good when he played. Personally I think dragging us to CL qualification and being the best player in 21/22 is stretching the impact of his contribution considerably.  Thats just probably somewhere at the other end of the spectrum for viewing Thiagos contribution rather than any bitterness.

Ultimately, weve been denied seeing a great player play regularly. His injuries have almost certainly hindered us on occasions. Additionally, before this season Klopp has counted on Thiagos availability (and others). That lack of availability has hurt us in terms of other players being stretched and playing too many minutes. Its not a Thiago specific problem but one magnified by having Thiago and Keita in the same squad. None of this is the players fault but needs to be considered when you view his transfer and contribution.


I dont blame the club for taking a calculated gamble with the transfer. I dont blame the player at all. Think he was good to very good for most of the time he was available. But cant see his transfer as anything other than disappointing when all things considered. These things happen though.

As I have said before in this thread, I am somewhat underwhelmed by the signing in the sense that he was proclaimed as this generational midfielder and the best in the world when we signed him, and the expectation from that was, when he could play, he would be utterly transformative for us. And he wasn't. He was an utterly fantastic midfielder who slot in to our system really well - he didn't particularly change how we played though. And for as good as he was in that system, that was already a system that won everything.

The way he was spoken of I was expecting him to, when available, change us entirely into a team which, as Hogstein said when we signed him, "Would win everything" from that point. And what he was, was an amazing player who didn't really change us that much, he didn't massively improve us (although you couldn't improve us much at the time, but he was portrayed as one of the few people who COULD).

I guess for me it was the weight of expectation of this player being described as a real game changer a level above the players in what was probably the best team in the world.

There have been "worse" players who have come in and did more for us as a team
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Absolute misfortune after a hard and protracted recovery. A shame as he might have been quite useful in this run-in and it also most certainly denies him a chance of a contract renewal and a potential reunion with his old mate. Alas, all tears in the rain now.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 03:41:21 pm
What's bitter? He was very good in some games, a liability in others and our midfield has been better without him. I hope he does well somewhere else.

He's never been a liability for us and our midfield was much better with him for multiple seasons. It's probably better without him now, sure, but then he's now quite old and we've spent a bunch of money on CMs.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:50:50 am
As I have said before in this thread, I am somewhat underwhelmed by the signing in the sense that he was proclaimed as this generational midfielder and the best in the world when we signed him, and the expectation from that was, when he could play, he would be utterly transformative for us. And he wasn't. He was an utterly fantastic midfielder who slot in to our system really well - he didn't particularly change how we played though. And for as good as he was in that system, that was already a system that won everything.

The way he was spoken of I was expecting him to, when available, change us entirely into a team which, as Hogstein said when we signed him, "Would win everything". And what he was, was an amazing player who didn't really change us that much, he didn't massively improve us (although you couldn't improve us much at the time, but he was portrayed as one of the few people who COULD).

I guess for me it was the weight of expectation of this player being described as a real game changer a level above the players in what was probably the best team in the world.

There have been "worse" players who have come in and did more for us as a team

Agree with this.  Brilliant player, but not transformative and didn't really make a difference to the way we played, despite being completely different to any other midfield we had when he arrived.

Absolutely gutted for him, though, and I wonder if he might just call time on his career at this point.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
I always felt he was a luxury signing for us. He had a reputation, at least in my mind, of being very much injury prone. He's such a a gifted footballer, but not one you can rely on to be available consistently. It must be incredibly frustrating for him. You only get a relatively short career in elite level football, and to spend so much of it on the treatment table must be soul destroying.

Honestly though, he got some game time against Arsenal, but I fully expected to see his thread at the top of the page soon afterwards reporting another injury. It's sad for the player, the club and the fans.
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Can't be easy constantly fighting back from long-term injuries if there's a huge chance your body will just break down again. Honestly wouldn't be surprised if the psychological impact makes him consider hanging the boots up soon.

If we do end up getting Xabi then wouldn't surprise me to see Thiago back with us in the future in some sort of coaching capacity.

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
I'm baffled by this.

He finished the game didn't he? Did anyone notice he was injured? How can he now be out for the season, with a hamstring injury? I'm aware there are grades to such injuries but for other players hamstring is usually 3-4 weeks and for poor arl Thiago it's 3-4 months? Bananas.

I thought he was going to add so much to that midfield over the next few months and hopefully bring us home in the league.

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 09:44:17 am
Injuries have robbed us of a great player and human.

They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 10:37:40 am
I'm baffled by this.

He finished the game didn't he? Did anyone notice he was injured? How can he now be out for the season, with a hamstring injury? I'm aware there are grades to such injuries but for other players hamstring is usually 3-4 weeks and for poor arl Thiago it's 3-4 months? Bananas.

I thought he was going to add so much to that midfield over the next few months and hopefully bring us home in the league.



It is absolutely bizarre, we planned his return for months. Give him 4 minutes (was it?) and then he totally breaks down. Do we have a problem in our medical department or is he the archetype of "injury prone" that we were warned about before he came here?
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 10:37:40 am
I'm baffled by this.


Me too. Players with Hamstring tears are usually carried off

Mind you he probably did getting off the coach
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
I'd imagine the training sessions he participated before the game was more intense that those 6 minutes. Wonder did we rush him back too soon.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 11:32:02 am
I'd imagine the training sessions he participated before the game was more intense that those 6 minutes. Wonder did we rush him back too soon.
Rush him back too soon .
mines a pint

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
May be stupid posting this but I just don't get it.

Thiago is infinitely fitter & in considerably better shape than I am. I rarely exercise and don't eat as well as I should, but I'm quite certain I could go outside now and run around for 10 minutes without injuring myself.

How can some players be so fragile?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
If that is the end, what an anti-climax! Can't see any way he gets a new contract unless he feels he owes us one or something (if a certain countryman was to join us).

I think its fair to say that he's impact on the pitch has not been as transformative as his talent suggests but that's mainly due to his injuries, injuries to others and other factors outside his control (collective drop offs in 20/21 and 22/23). What we can't quantify is how much he has influenced us off the pitch. I would say our midfield is far more techinical than it was 4 years ago and I'm pretty sure he has had an inluence on helping to implement what Jurgen and Pep and wanted to do.

Love watching him play, shame its not been as often as it should've been.
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
An Arthur Melo-esque season.

Thiago has contributed in our cup double season and got us CL in 21, so he is definitely not a flop.

This last season has been a complete waste of time and we should have probably got shut of him in the summer as it was obvious he was cooked.

