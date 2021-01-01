As has been pointed out endlessly he paid for himself by being the best player (with Salah ) in the run that dragged us into the CL a couple of seasons back and then the pretty much the best player in a tilt at the quadruple



Not sure why people have quite so much bitterness over such a good players career potentially ending on our watch - it sucks and is a blow for the squad



I dont think people are bitter towards Thiago and his contribution. I just think theres a difference of opinion in terms of his impact. Mainly driven by unavailability but also by contribution when fit. I thought he was very good last 10 games of 20/21. He was a pivotal figure amongst a number of key figures in that run of wins.I thought he had a good season in 21/22 but best player that season? He played 45% of the available minutes in the PL. whilst no outfield player generally plays 100% of the minutes, youd have to be sensational in only 45% of the minutes to be most important or best player in a title challenge. Pretty much head and shoulders above every player on the pitch almost every league game he played. Im not sure that describes Thiago in 21/22 though he was very good. Sensational is how Id describe Salah pre-AFCON that season.Over that season Thiago was very important in CL and latter stages of FA Cup (semi and final). Didnt play a minute in the League Cup in any round.I dont say the above the denigrate Thiagos contributions in either season. Far from it. He was good when he played. Personally I think dragging us to CL qualification and being the best player in 21/22 is stretching the impact of his contribution considerably. Thats just probably somewhere at the other end of the spectrum for viewing Thiagos contribution rather than any bitterness.Ultimately, weve been denied seeing a great player play regularly. His injuries have almost certainly hindered us on occasions. Additionally, before this season Klopp has counted on Thiagos availability (and others). That lack of availability has hurt us in terms of other players being stretched and playing too many minutes. Its not a Thiago specific problem but one magnified by having Thiago and Keita in the same squad. None of this is the players fault but needs to be considered when you view his transfer and contribution.I dont blame the club for taking a calculated gamble with the transfer. I dont blame the player at all. Think he was good to very good for most of the time he was available. But cant see his transfer as anything other than disappointing when all things considered. These things happen though.