Thiago is, or was, a generational talent. Wonderful player to watch and he seemed to have a genuine affinity with the club and us lot. But it's done, sooner he's off the books the better.



Man if he would of stayed fit though...



No he wasn't. He was a very good, but nowhere near WC, midfielder - especially considering his injury history both for us and Bayern. At bayern, he was their third best midfielrder (Goretzka and Kimmich were/are clearly better), and at Barcelona he left as he was 5th choice (Xavi/Iniesta/Busquets/Cesc were all miles better) as a youngster. There is a reason why he'd only played 46 times for his country, averaged 57 mins per appearnce (and of those 46, 17 were from the bench) - with the majority in friendlies (17) and qualifying games (16). When push came to shove, and not just because of his injuries, he just was never first choice for his country, so you can't really say he was a "generational talent". In total, between Thiago's debut and last game, Spain had played 129 games - of these, as you see he played in 46, he was selected for the bench but never brought on in 18, in 22 matches he was not injured but not picked for the squad/bench, in 9 he was with the U21 squad (when he was 21/22) - which leaves only 34 times (about a third) where he was actually injured (or had covid).