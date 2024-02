You'd think the longer he stays injured the quieter the new contract talk would get but it just won't go away. We're a club that needs to be run efficiently to remain competitive, and giving a big contract to a 32 year old who's getting close to an entire year of being injured isn't all that efficient.



And no pay as you play largely isn't a thing and a player who joined us at the tail end of his career isn't taking a massive pay cut to stay, especially with the manager and coaches all disappearing soon.