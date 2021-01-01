« previous next »
Offline StL-Dono

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7200 on: Today at 04:40:20 pm
Always worth a 5th or 10th or 15th look...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kWf93ngb4Xw

It's too bad he's not good at long shots.
Offline Redley

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7201 on: Today at 04:50:40 pm
Quote from: StL-Dono on Today at 04:40:20 pm
Always worth a 5th or 10th or 15th look...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kWf93ngb4Xw

It's too bad he's not good at long shots.

Not sure there's ever been a more satisfying strike of a football, just gone like a frizbee.
Online Kloppage Time

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7202 on: Today at 05:02:25 pm
Offline Draex

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7203 on: Today at 05:11:45 pm
He's going to take the piss in the Europa League, never met a footballer who jumps back in after months out and is as good as they were before as good as Thiaaaaaago.
Offline newterp

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7204 on: Today at 05:18:56 pm
He looks so slow....
Offline Air Jota

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7205 on: Today at 05:25:26 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:31:04 pm
He's not going to make a diffrence other than provide an extra body.   ;D

A player of his quality can always make a difference when playing especially when the team is in good form. Its not like he hasnt done so before
Offline Knight

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7206 on: Today at 05:26:48 pm
Samie is talking nonsense. A fit Thiago adds another weapon to change a game. Brilliant to have him around.
Offline Samie

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7207 on: Today at 05:27:28 pm
Online Garlic Red

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7208 on: Today at 05:30:11 pm
Id love nothing more than to see him come back and end his time here on a high, contributing to wins, even off the bench.

Im dubious on whether he can get back to the level after so long out, hip injuries are probably the worst injury to get, not many can get back to their top athletic levels after hip surgery. Sturridge was never the same player after his, he still had the ability but he was a proper pudding athletically. Thiago could be brilliant for the Europa League run in if he can get fully fit, I dont want him to bow out like Ox/Naby did.
Offline paisley1977

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7209 on: Today at 05:31:32 pm
Logged
Offline Realgman

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7210 on: Today at 05:33:37 pm
hes controlling the ball with his mind there...

Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 05:31:32 pm
Was there a grimace there?
Logged
Offline newterp

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7211 on: Today at 05:36:03 pm
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 05:31:32 pm
Was there a grimace there?

I see a Hamburglar.
Offline kop306

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7212 on: Today at 05:56:49 pm
thiago sunday
Online duvva 💅

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7213 on: Today at 05:58:56 pm
If he can stay fit hes such a bonus for the rest of the season.
Logged
Offline Samie

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7214 on: Today at 06:01:01 pm
Online duvva 💅

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7215 on: Today at 06:01:37 pm
Tsimikas shoulder looks to have full movement there
Logged
Offline Samie

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7216 on: Today at 06:02:07 pm
Offline spider-neil

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7217 on: Today at 07:20:01 pm
Like a new signing.
Offline Hestoic

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7218 on: Today at 07:25:39 pm
I was resigned to losing him this summer but after seeing a few clips of him, I want him to extend for another year. He's such a joy to watch.
Offline Passmaster Molby

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7219 on: Today at 09:22:55 pm
Great to see him back. He will be fit so much from the extra legs and energy around him in the team compared to last season.
Online Caps4444

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7220 on: Today at 09:26:15 pm
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 07:25:39 pm
I was resigned to losing him this summer but after seeing a few clips of him, I want him to extend for another year. He's such a joy to watch.

Can see him playing for Xabi.
Offline 6BigCups

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7221 on: Today at 09:46:00 pm
What a player to bring into the fold at this stage. It feels like cheating.
Online duvva 💅

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7222 on: Today at 09:47:09 pm
Quote from: 6BigCups on Today at 09:46:00 pm
What a player to bring into the fold at this stage. It feels like cheating.
Handy. Seeing as thats what were up against
Logged
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7223 on: Today at 09:47:29 pm
If he was coming into the City team now, or Arsenal, I'd be shit scared.

But he isn't. He's ours. Rejoice.
Logged
Offline Schmarn

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7224 on: Today at 09:55:57 pm

Hell be incredibly valuable in those games where were up against the low block. Well be playing midweek every week from late February so being able to rest and rotate our midfield will be key.

Jones, Mac, Szobo are first choice but its a gift to have Endo, Thiago, Grav and Elliott ready to come in not to mention Baj and McConnell for the future.
Offline farawayred

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7225 on: Today at 10:06:53 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:27:28 pm

Is that the second he broke again?...
Logged
Offline HeartAndSoul

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7226 on: Today at 10:28:55 pm
On the bench against Arsenal or is that too soon to expect 15-20 mins from him?
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7227 on: Today at 10:50:35 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 10:06:53 pm
Is that the second he broke again?...

Yep. Torn genioglossus.
Logged
Offline Redman78

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7228 on: Today at 10:52:07 pm
Glad to see him back, hope he can see it through till the end of the season.
Online SamLad

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7229 on: Today at 11:41:42 pm
Quote from: Redman78 on Today at 10:52:07 pm
Glad to see him back, hope he can see it through till the end of the season week

:)
Online PeterTheRed ...

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #7230 on: Today at 11:45:01 pm
It is so sad to see people hoping that Thiago will get injured again, so they will be proven right ...
