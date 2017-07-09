« previous next »
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7080 on: December 29, 2023, 06:11:37 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on December 29, 2023, 05:08:21 pm
Jamie Redknapp.
wash your mouth out with soap
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7081 on: December 29, 2023, 06:24:54 pm »
He as a winner of all, maintained his German Bundesfodder salary to join Liverpool. He has been nothing but professional on the field and off the field. He knits together our South American contingent. He cried during a League Cup final, showing how much even a domestic 400 calorie burger trophy means to him for Liverpool. He rejected Saudi money to prove himself useful to us. Yet, I see here "get rid" while he stills wear a red shirt, barely putting a foot wrong in his time because of his own accord and always giving his all.

You may say I am a dreamer but I will not give up on Thiago.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7082 on: December 29, 2023, 08:12:05 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on December 29, 2023, 06:24:54 pm
He as a winner of all, maintained his German Bundesfodder salary to join Liverpool. He has been nothing but professional on the field and off the field. He knits together our South American contingent. He cried during a League Cup final, showing how much even a domestic 400 calorie burger trophy means to him for Liverpool. He rejected Saudi money to prove himself useful to us. Yet, I see here "get rid" while he stills wear a red shirt, barely putting a foot wrong in his time because of his own accord and always giving his all.

You may say I am a dreamer but I will not give up on Thiago.

But youre not the only one 😉
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7083 on: December 29, 2023, 08:20:31 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on December 29, 2023, 06:24:54 pm
He as a winner of all, maintained his German Bundesfodder salary to join Liverpool. He has been nothing but professional on the field and off the field. He knits together our South American contingent. He cried during a League Cup final, showing how much even a domestic 400 calorie burger trophy means to him for Liverpool. He rejected Saudi money to prove himself useful to us. Yet, I see here "get rid" while he stills wear a red shirt, barely putting a foot wrong in his time because of his own accord and always giving his all.

You may say I am a dreamer but I will not give up on Thiago.

Should we give him a long contract extension to show our support in this trying time?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7084 on: December 29, 2023, 08:42:49 pm »
Quote from: Samie on December 29, 2023, 05:21:49 pm
Will be back for the Chelsea game at Anfield.  :D

How soon can we expect him back after that game, do you think?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7085 on: December 29, 2023, 11:04:41 pm »
Quote from: Gooseberry Fool on December 29, 2023, 01:21:09 pm
Do you think his contract is extended, Pete the Mate?

Depends how his recovery goes. It seems that he's had a hip surgery to completely resolve the issue. That is also what Jurgen is suggesting. We will see ...
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7086 on: December 29, 2023, 11:13:49 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on December 29, 2023, 08:20:31 pm
Should we give him a long contract extension to show our support in this trying time?

Deffo as long as it is pay as you play. ;)
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7087 on: December 29, 2023, 11:34:49 pm »
Quote from: Samie on December 29, 2023, 05:21:49 pm
Will be back for the Chelsea game at Anfield.  :D
Like a new signing. Would love to see him win the league here.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7088 on: Yesterday at 01:36:27 pm »
Id like to see him extended, but theres no way were offering anyway close to what hes earning now. If Ox and Keita can get deals elsewhere Im sure Thiago will too.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7089 on: Yesterday at 01:38:51 pm »
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on Yesterday at 01:36:27 pm
Id like to see him extended, but theres no way were offering anyway close to what hes earning now.

What, like put him on the rack? I think his hip needs more sensitive treatment than that.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7090 on: Yesterday at 01:42:33 pm »
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on Yesterday at 01:36:27 pm
Id like to see him extended, but theres no way were offering anyway close to what hes earning now. If Ox and Keita can get deals elsewhere Im sure Thiago will too.

If he goes to a pay as you play contract then yes extend his options with us, but honestly if not I think it's time to put a pin in it.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7091 on: Yesterday at 02:16:50 pm »
Quote from: Chakan Stevens on Yesterday at 01:42:33 pm
If he goes to a pay as you play contract then yes extend his options with us, but honestly if not I think it's time to put a pin in it.
Cant see him agreeing to that as I think hell get one last 3-4 year contract abroad, which would probably be better for his body anyway.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7092 on: Yesterday at 02:18:31 pm »
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on Yesterday at 02:16:50 pm
Cant see him agreeing to that as I think hell get one last 3-4 year contract abroad, which would probably be better for his body anyway.

Then wish he well and off he goes. He's fantastic player no doubt, and his talent has been on display in multiple games, but honestly if you can't get on the pitch for most of the season there's no reason to keep you on.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7093 on: Yesterday at 02:49:53 pm »
Great footballer, but had a pretty patchy record before he came and has got worse since.  Not his fault of course, but a shame. I think anything we get from him now is found money.  Can't see him being kept on unless he takes reduced money.  Not that he's likely to need to.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7094 on: Yesterday at 03:27:29 pm »
I have a feeling we will use him between now and the end of the season. He may be pivotal in some games depending on injuries and form of others. If he can get some form back he had similar to the last run in then happy days.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7095 on: Yesterday at 06:01:20 pm »
Its written in the stars that he is going to be man of the match and run the show when we smash Chelsea at Wembley in February after the tears of missing the league cup final two years ago.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7096 on: Yesterday at 06:27:47 pm »
Quote from: Chakan Stevens on Yesterday at 01:42:33 pm
pay as you play contract

do these exist anywhere outside RAWK?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7097 on: Yesterday at 06:55:37 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Yesterday at 06:27:47 pm
do these exist anywhere outside RAWK?

Last one I can remember was Paul Parker at United, so, no.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7098 on: Yesterday at 09:01:56 pm »
According to MacRed, our players are already on pay as you play contacts. You just have to redefine "pay as you play" as "10 million GBP per annum base salary, with a 5000 GBP bonus per premier league game played", or something like that.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7099 on: Yesterday at 09:13:03 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 09:01:56 pm
According to MacRed, our players are already on pay as you play contacts. You just have to redefine "pay as you play" as "10 million GBP per annum base salary, with a 5000 GBP bonus per premier league game played", or something like that.

we are lucky they are willing to accept that.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7100 on: Yesterday at 11:50:52 pm »
50k a week base salary. 100k for every game he starts. 50k for every sub appearance he makes. Something like that would make sense for us but no chance of that being accepted when someone somewhere will offer him a good contract, especially if he's fit and looking good when he's on the pitch.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7101 on: Today at 12:34:11 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 09:01:56 pm
According to MacRed, our players are already on pay as you play contacts. You just have to redefine "pay as you play" as "10 million GBP per annum base salary, with a 5000 GBP bonus per premier league game played", or something like that.
gonna be a day of reckoning for that self promoting PR the club put out about being really smart with performance based in the next accounts, because not qualifying for the champions league would surely mean a huge drop in performance-based pay
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7102 on: Today at 01:01:11 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 09:01:56 pm
According to MacRed, our players are already on pay as you play contacts. You just have to redefine "pay as you play" as "10 million GBP per annum base salary, with a 5000 GBP bonus per premier league game played", or something like that.

- Base salary
- Appearances bonus
- Contribution bonus (goals, assists, etc.)
- Trophies bonus

It shouldn't be so difficult to understand ...
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7103 on: Today at 03:59:39 am »
- what do you think posters mean by "pay as you play" contracts?
- break down at least one existing LFC player contract by base salary and appearance bonus, then compare to your answer

Shouldn't be difficult for one as knowledgeable as yourself to answer.

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7104 on: Today at 11:43:35 am »
If you take Thiago out of the squad, the club's profits increase by £10m. Note that we made a profit of £7.5m in 2022. That shows how significant his pay is.

Would love to see him win the title here but we'd be mad to renew his contract.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7105 on: Today at 11:48:14 am »
It appears he can train but the club are being cautious with him.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7106 on: Today at 12:01:06 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 02:49:53 pm
Great footballer, but had a pretty patchy record before he came and has got worse since.  Not his fault of course, but a shame. I think anything we get from him now is found money.  Can't see him being kept on unless he takes reduced money.  Not that he's likely to need to.

I said in the summer his time here will be defined by this season and assuming it to be his last. He had an injury ravaged 20/21 and 22/23 where we were scrapping for top 4 and massively dipped as a team from the season before. 21/22 he was great but we just missed out on the title and the CL and he goes off injured in the warm up in the league cup final and nearly the same in CL final.

He we are going into Jan and he hasn't kicked a ball yet. If he plays a part in a league title win this season then his legacy is a lot better than if his season just peters out with more injuries.

Matip and Thiago need to be moved on in the summer. We need durable players.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7107 on: Today at 12:18:04 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:43:35 am
If you take Thiago out of the squad, the club's profits increase by £10m. Note that we made a profit of £7.5m in 2022. That shows how significant his pay is.

Would love to see him win the title here but we'd be mad to renew his contract.

Every season Thiago has been here, he has had an impact, even with his injuries. Your profit statement is bizarre.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #7108 on: Today at 12:24:28 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:18:04 pm
Every season Thiago has been here, he has had an impact, even with his injuries. Your profit statement is bizarre.
I said it would be mad to renew his contract. How is the past relevant when he's missed half of the current season?

Or we should renew him based on that? :)
