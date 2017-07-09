Great footballer, but had a pretty patchy record before he came and has got worse since. Not his fault of course, but a shame. I think anything we get from him now is found money. Can't see him being kept on unless he takes reduced money. Not that he's likely to need to.



I said in the summer his time here will be defined by this season and assuming it to be his last. He had an injury ravaged 20/21 and 22/23 where we were scrapping for top 4 and massively dipped as a team from the season before. 21/22 he was great but we just missed out on the title and the CL and he goes off injured in the warm up in the league cup final and nearly the same in CL final.He we are going into Jan and he hasn't kicked a ball yet. If he plays a part in a league title win this season then his legacy is a lot better than if his season just peters out with more injuries.Matip and Thiago need to be moved on in the summer. We need durable players.