It would definitely still have finished 0-0. Goals, assists, goal involvements and other measurable impacts not really being his thing after all.Would certainly have been some ace turns under pressure, probably a few more fouls on the edge of our area and almost inevitably a pulled muscle.
Every other player has been slaughtered for the draw today. Why not Thiago too? Good on yer.
Does he exist?
he was behind the subs at the United game. not sure if he attended yesterday though.
Wasn't there a suggestion - he wanted another 12 months here?
when is he back? very little said about him and i had actually completely forgotten about him at one point
I wouldn't mind keeping him in some kind of hybrid coaching role, as it feels like the younger players (particularly Bajcetic) really look up to him and he strikes me as the type who would adapt to coaching really well, but at 32 years old, I'd imagine he reckons he's still got a few years left in him.
You want him to do a coaching role then pay him a coaches salary + match fee for every time he's fit enough to play. We can't afford £200k pw for a fringe player.
