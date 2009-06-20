« previous next »
Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara

Yorkykopite

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
December 17, 2023, 11:39:51 pm
Quote from: richmiller1 on December 17, 2023, 10:46:20 pm
It would definitely still have finished 0-0. Goals, assists, goal involvements and other measurable impacts not really being his thing after all.

Would certainly have been some ace turns under pressure, probably a few more fouls on the edge of our area and almost inevitably a pulled muscle.

Every other player has been slaughtered for the draw today. Why not Thiago too? Good on yer.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

farawayred

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
December 18, 2023, 03:48:31 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on December 17, 2023, 11:39:51 pm
Every other player has been slaughtered for the draw today. Why not Thiago too? Good on yer.
In fairness, he was anonymous in that game.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

newterp

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
December 18, 2023, 01:58:37 pm
fine fine since no one else will say it:

Save us Thiago Alcantera. You're our only hope.
redwillow

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
December 24, 2023, 12:32:40 pm
Does he exist?
classycarra

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
December 24, 2023, 01:00:46 pm
Quote from: redwillow on December 24, 2023, 12:32:40 pm
Does he exist?
he was behind the subs at the United game. not sure if he attended yesterday though.
DiggerJohn

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
December 24, 2023, 01:15:51 pm
It's soooo disappointing with him and his injuries because he's such a beautiful player to watch. Similar to Pirlo or modric seems to have more time and never rushed or panicked.
greenone

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
December 24, 2023, 01:24:42 pm
Quote from: classycarra on December 24, 2023, 01:00:46 pm
he was behind the subs at the United game. not sure if he attended yesterday though.
he was sat next to robbo
A football team is like a piano. You need eight men to carry it and three who can play the damn thing.  Bill Shankly

jambutty

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
December 25, 2023, 12:06:01 pm
For the amount of money he's been paid versus the amount of time he's been available, he should give us a year free.
Expect nothing.

BTGH

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
December 25, 2023, 12:15:40 pm
I think Thiago and Bajcetic missing in action this season have been one the most disappointing aspects thus far.  Both capable of contributing but not being available for selection. Hope this will change for the second half of the season
Davidbowie

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Yesterday at 03:56:47 pm
Mad to think this guy is out of contract and will be leaving the club in what... 5 months?

Hoping he can provide something in the short time he has left, but even then I wouldn't rule out him getting injured AGAIN.
FAME makes a man take things over

Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Yesterday at 04:32:13 pm
Wasn't there a suggestion - he wanted another 12 months here?
darragh85

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Yesterday at 05:07:40 pm
when is he back?

very little said about him and i had actually completely forgotten about him at one point
Bread

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Yesterday at 05:12:25 pm
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on Yesterday at 04:32:13 pm
Wasn't there a suggestion - he wanted another 12 months here?

I wouldn't mind keeping him in some kind of hybrid coaching role, as it feels like the younger players (particularly Bajcetic) really look up to him and he strikes me as the type who would adapt to coaching really well, but at 32 years old, I'd imagine he reckons he's still got a few years left in him.
newterp

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Yesterday at 05:13:50 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 05:07:40 pm
when is he back?

very little said about him and i had actually completely forgotten about him at one point

He is having growing pains. You can't rush this.


:)


(Probably out at least a few more weeks - I would guess part of January - but we sure could use the help with Mo and Endo gone).
Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Yesterday at 06:26:24 pm
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 05:12:25 pm
I wouldn't mind keeping him in some kind of hybrid coaching role, as it feels like the younger players (particularly Bajcetic) really look up to him and he strikes me as the type who would adapt to coaching really well, but at 32 years old, I'd imagine he reckons he's still got a few years left in him.
Didn't we offer Milner something like that but I suspect you are correct and he will want to continue playing.

Was it this season or last when he was giving some advice to Nunez and Jürgen looked mystified ;D
BarryCrocker

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Yesterday at 11:42:46 pm
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 05:12:25 pm
I wouldn't mind keeping him in some kind of hybrid coaching role, as it feels like the younger players (particularly Bajcetic) really look up to him and he strikes me as the type who would adapt to coaching really well, but at 32 years old, I'd imagine he reckons he's still got a few years left in him.

You want him to do a coaching role then pay him a coaches salary + match fee for every time he's fit enough to play. We can't afford £200k pw for a fringe player.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

spider-neil

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 12:08:13 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:42:46 pm
You want him to do a coaching role then pay him a coaches salary + match fee for every time he's fit enough to play. We can't afford £200k pw for a fringe player.

To be fair, a fully fit Thiago wouldnt be a fringe player. He is still our best midfielder.
Big Dirk

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Today at 10:08:39 am
According to the Newcastle press conference Thiago should be back training in January and Bajcetic still has growing issues.Macca a possibility for Newcastle.Unfortunately Robbo unlikely to be back in January.
Born a Red-Live a Red-Die a Red
