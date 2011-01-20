At this moment in time, if and when Thiago returns I would rather the minutes go to Jones and Gravenberch as they have a long-term future here. Thiago will be gone in 6 months.
I'd personally have him 3rd/4th choice for a starter if he was fully fit, and maybe 3rd/4th choice as a sub (but for different reasons):
Dom/Mac - are better players right now today, both young and new to the team, so want to continue their development. They should both be nailed on starters outside of Cup games and rotation.
Gravenberch - looks like a potential superstar, every time he has played he has had a positive impact on the team, and without him being here for pre-season, want him to get as many minutes as possible
Elliot/Jones/Baj - are going to be around for ages, and would love them to get more minutes to be more comfortable. HOWEVER, they all lack experience, so maybe Thiago's experience (in the same way we used Milner often as a sub)
And that's without us signing e.g. Trinidade - if we do sign him, he immediately pushes Thiago down the order.
This is for our third best paid player in the squad - earning around 200k a week. So the question becomes - at what number do we want to get in order to let him go in Jan as opposed to keep him for 5 more months - and will any team actually want to pay that. My guess is we'd want at least 15m-20m and nobody would want to part with that so we keep him, and use him in cup games to mentor the youth, and as a sub if we are 1 goal up and want to shut up shop.
So Thiago becomes a roation option, and experience giver.