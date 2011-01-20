« previous next »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on November 28, 2023, 12:01:22 pm
I get the logic, but if he's fit and firing I think it's going to be hard to leave him on the bench considering how good he is.

It will really depend on the urgency in late stage of the season I suppose. Are we chasing the title or not. But whatever the landscape in the League, having him fit would help a lot. It would help us carry the burden of later stages of cup runs and Europa league and it would also be valuable to have him in training for the remainder of the season so he can show the young ones how shit is done. Having that level of midfielder training with you must be inspiring. Especially Jones and Elliot could learn a lot from him, obviously Bajčetić too but who knows where he is these days.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on November 28, 2023, 04:11:51 am
Hell be back and if it is after January, hed be a valuable resource for the team to have 

I would doubt we'll see him by February. But who knows.
Quote from: spider-neil on November 28, 2023, 08:13:39 am
At this moment in time, if and when Thiago returns I would rather the minutes go to Jones and Gravenberch as they have a long-term future here. Thiago will be gone in 6 months.

I'd personally have him 3rd/4th choice for a starter if he was fully fit, and maybe 3rd/4th choice as a sub (but for different reasons):
Dom/Mac - are better players right now today, both young and new to the team, so want to continue their development.  They should both be nailed on starters outside of Cup games and rotation.
Gravenberch - looks like a potential superstar, every time he has played he has had a positive impact on the team, and without him being here for pre-season, want him to get as many minutes as possible
Elliot/Jones/Baj  - are going to be around for ages, and would love them to get more minutes to be more comfortable.  HOWEVER, they all lack experience, so maybe Thiago's experience (in the same way we used Milner often as a sub)

And that's without us signing e.g. Trinidade - if we do sign him, he immediately pushes Thiago down the order. 

This is for our third best paid player in the squad - earning around 200k a week. So the question becomes - at what number do we want to get in order to let him go in Jan as opposed to keep him for 5 more months - and will any team actually want to pay that.  My guess is we'd want at least 15m-20m and nobody would want to part with that so we keep him, and use him in cup games to mentor the youth, and as a sub if we are 1 goal up and want to shut up shop.

So Thiago becomes a roation option, and experience giver.
Thiagos value this season was always initially going to be about helping new players transition when a huge hole (experience wise) had been ripped out the midfield and replaced with young players. Unfortunately he was injured but fortunately his absence wasnt missed greatly. His impact later in the season will be dictated significantly by where the team is when he is fit to play.

If we are competing for trophies in the last few months of the season then Thiagos experience and ability will be hugely beneficial.

If we arent competing for trophies  near the end of the season (but comfortably in top 4) then any playing time should go to younger players to help them develop.
Maybe it's me but if we need to keep possession at the end of a big game I wouldn't be entrusting someone who was already slow and prone to giving away fouls before suffering a huge injury in their 30s. It would always be Jones, who seems to continually be underrated despite losing the ball less than Thiago does (seriously, check the stats). It's been fun but there's no way we're paying another £10 million to renew for another year.
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on November 28, 2023, 01:58:57 pm
Maybe it's me but if we need to keep possession at the end of a big game I wouldn't be entrusting someone who was already slow and prone to giving away fouls before suffering a huge injury in their 30s. It would always be Jones, who seems to continually be underrated despite losing the ball less than Thiago does (seriously, check the stats). It's been fun but there's no way we're paying another £10 million to renew for another year.

Completely agree with this.  Thiago makes me nervous when he comes on as a sub, a few games last season he comes on and gave the ball away a few times when we are under pressue (Forest was one I remember in the 3-2 game)

Always better as a starter
Quote from: JackWard33 on November 27, 2023, 12:39:42 pm
I'm sure everyone will lose their minds but if he gets back in January, and stays fit to the end of the season it wouldn't shock me if he stayed another year

I think someone will have had to lose their mind for that to happen.

I had a pair of boots I loved - wore 'em for 8 years, repaired the heels and soles when needed. But last time I was in Timpson's, the fella said: "it's time for new boots". I didn't want to let 'em go, got a repair for 30 quid. Within a couple of weeks, they were falling to bits. I had to get the new boots anyway and that 30 quid was down the swanny.

That's Thiago, in a nutshell. Except he didn't last 8 years and was never available when you needed him most.

Listen to the Timpson fella, for he is wise. 
Hopefully Thiago stays injury free from January and we can renew him another year.
Incredible player, but I think he'll go on a free next summer regardless of when he recovers. His injury record is so long it runs to 3 pages on Transfermarkt, and we knew he had a long list of knee and muscle injuries for over a decade before we signed him.

https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/thiago/verletzungen/spieler/60444

Perhaps all of those earlier injuries have finally taken their toll, the latest of which seems to be persistent hip issues - which are very likely a result of lots of cumulative knee, calf and thigh issues that he's had to recover from (and compensate for in his movement).

An unreal player on his day, with sublime touch and vision - but we have moved on from relying on him and need to look at the future. Sounds brutal, but we've held onto injury prone players for far too long before (although not at Thiago's level) and it's bitten us on the arse.

I still can't help but wonder how the last 3 seasons might've turned out if we'd had him fit, firing and available. That horror Richarlison tackle was October 2020, and although he's played plenty of games since then, we've rarely had him available for long periods. He was the kind of player in his prime that could be the difference maker of several points over a season, and I personally think we win the title in 2021/22 with him in our midfield every week. He still played 25 games that season (39 all comps), but we really missed him at key times.

Sadly his body isn't what it once was, and we have so may options now that even when he's fit - it's difficult to know who he'd replace. Ultimately he was a £20m bargain, and I hope his hip surgery means he comes back soon and gives us more memorable moments. But a regular starting place or contract extension looks less likely with each passing week, especially with the other 7 options we have competing for a midfield slot.
Quote from: Coolie High on November 28, 2023, 03:14:24 pm
Hopefully Thiago stays injury free from January and we can renew him another year.
2 years, you would think?
Well, the other Thiago is still turning out at the highest level at the age of 39. So if nominative determinism really is a thing, make it 7 years - why not?
From May 3rd:

Quote
Thiago Alcântara is facing another spell on the sidelines. The Liverpool midfielder will undergo surgery to remedy a hip issue and will miss whats left of the season. Thiago has spent 84 days in the sickbay this season - he missed the start of the campaign with a hamstring injury and was laid low for two months out with a hip flexor muscle tear. After 55 days of treatment, the players hip is no better which has forced the clubs medical department to consider surgery as the only solution.

So, he's had a hip flexor muscle tear, and a surgery to repair it. Here is what Jurgen has said about Thiago on August 12th:

Quote
Jürgen Klopp praised the influence of Thiago Alcantara within the Liverpool squad as he provided an update on the midfielder.

Thiago is back in team training with the Reds having missed the final weeks of last season due to a hip injury that required surgery.

The No.6 is preparing for his fourth campaign at Anfield and the manager detailed the leadership qualities he is offering to the side.

Klopp said of Thiagos status: Hes now training. He came in and asked about his role and we spoke.

Hes a super-experienced player. He stepped up in that department. He has only been in team training for a week but very vocal. He is going to be very helpful for us.

Obviously, there's been a set-back. Here is what Jurgen has said about him on November 3rd:

Quote
"Thiago is an ongoing thing. We cannot put any pressure in there as well.," said the Reds boss. "But we expect him to be back, I would probably say start of the New Year.

"It's now already November. That would mean another four weeks, I would say that is probably realistic thing to try. I can't wait to have him back. The player is just exceptional. I understand why you ask but we can't have a week by week update because it will not change a lot in this moment."

The way I read it, he should be back in training in December, and back on the team at the start of January ...
Yup, Klopp said December was best case if everything went well, the sooner we get him back, the better. If anything it'll be a kick in the back for the current 3 midfielders on the sleeping giant that we have waiting to usurp them with ease.

I do not understand the paltry let him go/sell him for 3 million etc in January, it just makes 0 sense. The 10 games he plays will end up being worth much more. Let him leave on free at the end of it. Beyond that, one injury to Szob or Mac and we are crying like a Beagle told to keep quite.
Quote from: shank94 on November 30, 2023, 12:51:49 am
Yup, Klopp said December was best case if everything went well, the sooner we get him back, the better. If anything it'll be a kick in the back for the current 3 midfielders on the sleeping giant that we have waiting to usurp them with ease.

I do not understand the paltry let him go/sell him for 3 million etc in January, it just makes 0 sense. The 10 games he plays will end up being worth much more. Let him leave on free at the end of it. Beyond that, one injury to Szob or Mac and we are crying like a Beagle told to keep quite.

Between January and the end of the season he'll cost us more than £3m in salary.
Quote from: shank94 on November 30, 2023, 12:51:49 am
Yup, Klopp said December was best case if everything went well, the sooner we get him back, the better. If anything it'll be a kick in the back for the current 3 midfielders on the sleeping giant that we have waiting to usurp them with ease.

I do not understand the paltry let him go/sell him for 3 million etc in January, it just makes 0 sense. The 10 games he plays will end up being worth much more. Let him leave on free at the end of it. Beyond that, one injury to Szob or Mac and we are crying like a Beagle told to keep quite.
He'll stick pick up another injury if he plays regularly.  We're better off reinvesting that money on fit players that can be relied on.
Big loss for is in away games. Would be fucking massive for us he comes back fit in January.
Imagine having him fit for the last half of season
Quote from: Nick110581 on December  9, 2023, 07:53:38 pm
Imagine having him fit for the last half of season

Will have to imagine it, as we're not going to see it.
Quote from: Nick110581 on December  9, 2023, 07:53:38 pm
Imagine having him fit for the last half of season

Imagine having a peak Ian Rush playing number 9 for the last half of the season.

Mouthwatering prospect but probably as likely as Thiago playing
Quote from: Jookie on December  9, 2023, 08:02:37 pm
Imagine having a peak Ian Rush playing number 9 for the last half of the season.

Mouthwatering prospect but probably as likely as Thiago playing


Shit, imagine a peak Ian Rush though, what a fuckin player !!
FIRST TWEET IN 6 MONTHS!!!!!!!!!!!! MAYBE FIRST GAME IN 6 MONTHS TOOO
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 02:57:37 pm
YEEEEESSSSS!

He looks more shocked to be there than we are.
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 02:55:37 pm
FIRST TWEET IN 6 MONTHS!!!!!!!!!!!! MAYBE FIRST GAME IN 6 MONTHS TOOO

He's probably not in any shape to play a competitive match.

Maybe January?
Kloppo is sending him to Belgium with the kids.  :D
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:53:54 pm


Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 03:01:33 pm
He looks more shocked to be there than we are.

Footballer reacts to being told that he is, in fact, a footballer.
I really hate the narrative around Thiago at the moment.

I understand people are disappointed by his absence but taking your frustrations out on him by being sarcastic and a bit nasty in some corners, is shitty behaviour. Really pathetic from people.

He is a nice guy, wonderful footballer and a good person who has taken the Club and City to his heart - it's absolutely not his fault his body lets him down repeatedly.
Has anyone been particularly nasty?  It's mainly just been people making jokes about how he can't stay fit.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:32:09 pm
Has anyone been particularly nasty?  It's mainly just been people making jokes about how he can't stay fit.

SamLad made a post saying "I hate Thiago" - but deleted it before anyone saw. That was pretty mean.*




*I have no idea if this happened.
Quote from: newterp on Today at 04:37:35 pm
SamLad made a post saying "I hate Thiago" - but deleted it before anyone saw. That was pretty mean.*




*I have no idea if this happened.

Posts on here don't actually get deleted, they are just moved to the recycling bin, where only mods can see them.
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 05:16:46 pm
Posts on here don't actually get deleted, they are just moved to the recycling bin, where only mods can see them.

Sam is in trouble!!!
