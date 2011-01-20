Incredible player, but I think he'll go on a free next summer regardless of when he recovers. His injury record is so long it runs to 3 pages on Transfermarkt, and we knew he had a long list of knee and muscle injuries for over a decade before we signed him.Perhaps all of those earlier injuries have finally taken their toll, the latest of which seems to be persistent hip issues - which are very likely a result of lots of cumulative knee, calf and thigh issues that he's had to recover from (and compensate for in his movement).An unreal player on his day, with sublime touch and vision - but we have moved on from relying on him and need to look at the future. Sounds brutal, but we've held onto injury prone players for far too long before (although not at Thiago's level) and it's bitten us on the arse.I still can't help but wonder how the last 3 seasons might've turned out if we'd had him fit, firing and available. That horror Richarlison tackle was October 2020, and although he's played plenty of games since then, we've rarely had him available for long periods. He was the kind of player in his prime that could be the difference maker of several points over a season, and I personally think we win the title in 2021/22 with him in our midfield every week. He still played 25 games that season (39 all comps), but we really missed him at key times.Sadly his body isn't what it once was, and we have so may options now that even when he's fit - it's difficult to know who he'd replace. Ultimately he was a £20m bargain, and I hope his hip surgery means he comes back soon and gives us more memorable moments. But a regular starting place or contract extension looks less likely with each passing week, especially with the other 7 options we have competing for a midfield slot.