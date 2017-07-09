« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 168 169 170 171 172 [173]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara  (Read 714765 times)

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,200
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6880 on: November 24, 2023, 07:49:16 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on November 24, 2023, 07:41:00 pm
Thiago is going nowhere in January. If he is fit at the turn of the year as Jurgen has suggested, he will be a valuable addition to the team ...

Depends how long it takes him to get up to speed, and if he avoids any niggles upon his return too.

It'll be interesting to see how Jurgen integrates him back into the first team as he clearly won't be match fit and sharp from the get go.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,418
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6881 on: November 24, 2023, 11:24:11 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on November 24, 2023, 07:49:16 pm
Depends how long it takes him to get up to speed, and if he avoids any niggles upon his return too.

It'll be interesting to see how Jurgen integrates him back into the first team as he clearly won't be match fit and sharp from the get go.

The cup games in January should help with that ...
Logged

Offline dirkster

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,304
  • Dirk Kuyt. Working Class hero
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6882 on: November 25, 2023, 08:35:34 am »
Would've been useful in the game today. Man I miss him. Fingers crossed for the new year.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,300
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6883 on: November 25, 2023, 08:38:26 am »
This is really pointless,  isn't it? Shoulda, woulda, coulda....

Let him go in January and reinvest his wages on someone that can stay fit.
Logged

Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 743
  • Up the Red Men
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6884 on: November 25, 2023, 08:50:06 am »
Great player but his injury and age is catching up with him now. How long has he been injured? Was it April last year. Considering were coming into a new year that is a long time out. He will probably go in the summer.
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,108
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6885 on: November 25, 2023, 09:00:57 am »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on November 25, 2023, 08:50:06 am
Great player but his injury and age is catching up with him now. How long has he been injured? Was it April last year. Considering were coming into a new year that is a long time out. He will probably go in the summer.

Probably?
Logged

Offline Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,343
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6886 on: November 25, 2023, 11:04:27 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on November 25, 2023, 08:38:26 am
This is really pointless,  isn't it? Shoulda, woulda, coulda....

Let him go in January and reinvest his wages on someone that can stay fit.

I did wonder if Barca might come in for him in Jan after Gavis injury.

Id love to see him fit for 2nd half of season and a proper swansong before he leaves. Not holding my breath though.
Logged

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,043
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6887 on: November 25, 2023, 11:23:48 am »
Quote from: Phineus on November 25, 2023, 11:04:27 am
I did wonder if Barca might come in for him in Jan after Gavis injury.

Id love to see him fit for 2nd half of season and a proper swansong before he leaves. Not holding my breath though.

would love for that too. love to see the barca medical report on him if he does sign for them. a young crock for an elder permacrock.

that frees up a spot for a no 6 in january which we know wont be happening ;D
Logged

Offline BTGH

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 300
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6888 on: Yesterday at 12:08:47 pm »
Seriously,  did he break a leg or tore his ligaments? Almost into December and he is still out injured.  One of the bigger disappointment so far this season
Logged

Offline End Product

  • doesn't always come out of the right end
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,723
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6889 on: Yesterday at 12:13:16 pm »
He won't be be back till the new year, keeps getting back into full training then has another issue . Shame as great player to watch.
Logged
No time for caution.

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,724
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6890 on: Yesterday at 12:15:28 pm »
I think he'd have left in the summer had Fabinho and Henderson not been tapped up by Saudi which nobody saw coming.

But not having him and Bajcetic available all season has hampered us at means we're overplaying Dom and Mac and unable to rotate properly.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,191
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6891 on: Yesterday at 12:39:42 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on November 25, 2023, 08:38:26 am
This is really pointless,  isn't it? Shoulda, woulda, coulda....

Let him go in January and reinvest his wages on someone that can stay fit.

We won't be doing that - Klopp just doesn't operate like that. And the player turned down Saudi last summer
The problem is we don't know what the issue is and what his chances of getting back are.

I'm sure everyone will lose their minds but if he gets back in January, and stays fit to the end of the season it wouldn't shock me if he stayed another year - obviously this level of fitness is a pipe dream at the moment but, as much as I've grown to love Mac, Thiago still instantly improves us 
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,269
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6892 on: Yesterday at 12:54:02 pm »
Thiago is a generational talent, fitness literally the only issue
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,767
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6893 on: Yesterday at 01:00:59 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 12:39:42 pm
We won't be doing that - Klopp just doesn't operate like that. And the player turned down Saudi last summer
The problem is we don't know what the issue is and what his chances of getting back are.

I'm sure everyone will lose their minds but if he gets back in January, and stays fit to the end of the season it wouldn't shock me if he stayed another year - obviously this level of fitness is a pipe dream at the moment but, as much as I've grown to love Mac, Thiago still instantly improves us 

It would shock me to no end if we gave him another year. Would be a pretty big financial commitment as well for a player that will miss at minimum 1/3rd of a season.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,189
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6894 on: Yesterday at 01:01:13 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 12:54:02 pm
Thiago is a generational talent, fitness literally the only issue

Talent being the key word.
In practical terms, he's probably overpaid for what he actually delivers through a season and has been for most of his career.
This season it's extra annoying because it would be good if he is at least capable of training and sharing some knowledge with McAlister, Szobo and Elliot.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,546
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6895 on: Yesterday at 01:06:22 pm »
Giving him a new contract would be madness.  Even if he somehow manages to get fit and stay fit for the rest of the season, I still wouldn't go anywhere near him with a new contract.  He'll break down again sooner or later, his body just can't hack it.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline PhilV

  • Has difficulty in getting it up, apparently.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,710
  • Epic Swindler
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6896 on: Yesterday at 01:53:50 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on November 24, 2023, 07:41:00 pm
Thiago is going nowhere in January. If he is fit at the turn of the year as Jurgen has suggested, he will be a valuable addition to the team ...

So tired of reading these comments. If this, If that... the guy is known to not be able to stay fit, there is plenty of ongoing evidence to show it.

Always an if and when vibe with him, with Keita, and so on. Football has to be ruthless at times, he is isn't fit, he may be good but if he cannot play he is as good as useless, taking up large wages. We need people to play, it is that simple I'm afraid.
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,164
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6897 on: Yesterday at 02:17:21 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 12:39:42 pm
We won't be doing that - Klopp just doesn't operate like that. And the player turned down Saudi last summer
The problem is we don't know what the issue is and what his chances of getting back are.

I'm sure everyone will lose their minds but if he gets back in January, and stays fit to the end of the season it wouldn't shock me if he stayed another year - obviously this level of fitness is a pipe dream at the moment but, as much as I've grown to love Mac, Thiago still instantly improves us
Really don't think you can be that confident he does given how long he's been out for now. Every chance his body is just done and he can't get up to speed to the level we need. He's 32 and it's going to be, what, 11 months since his last start if he's back early Jan, 8 since he played any minutes.
Logged

Offline Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,660
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6898 on: Yesterday at 02:21:46 pm »
Also got to factor in how much injury records tend to improve after a player hits 33
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,773
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6899 on: Yesterday at 02:33:20 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Yesterday at 02:21:46 pm
Also got to factor in how much injury records tend to improve after a player hits 33
Or 23 years old.  Or even 13 years old.

Loads of really talented kids don't make it as they get career limiting injuries before we even know of them.  It feels like that once a player has shown their talent and then starts to suffer with recurring injuries that people are always expectant that they will get back to their best level again - the reality is that many don't.  Players like Jack Wilshere, Michael Owen and Thiago will always get another contract offer from a club that thinks their medical staff can somehow wind back time but it's often just a waste of time and money.

I hope Thiago can contribute after Christmas but I'm not expecting anything.
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,975
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6900 on: Yesterday at 05:10:41 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 12:54:02 pm
Thiago is a generational talent, fitness literally the only issue

Sadly it's Star Trek: The Next Generation would you're just as likely to see him actually play football.

Or EA Sports.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,356
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6901 on: Yesterday at 06:36:38 pm »
Let's be honest, it all started with that fucking pigeon...

I really hope he gets a swansong of sorts but I worry his Anfield career is goosed now.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,964
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6902 on: Yesterday at 10:06:54 pm »
What the hell is his injury?
Logged

Offline aussie_ox

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 194
  • LFC Blood Red all the way
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6903 on: Today at 02:18:10 am »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on November 25, 2023, 08:50:06 am
Great player but his injury and age is catching up with him now. How long has he been injured? Was it April last year. Considering were coming into a new year that is a long time out. He will probably go in the summer.

Since Feb.   Going to be nearly 12 months out,  VVD returned from an ACL in around 9-10 months.   He's cooked. 
Logged
Klopp that!

Offline aussie_ox

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 194
  • LFC Blood Red all the way
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6904 on: Today at 02:20:23 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 01:00:59 pm
It would shock me to no end if we gave him another year. Would be a pretty big financial commitment as well for a player that will miss at minimum 1/3rd of a season.

The only way Thiago gets an extension is if he accepts a low base wage with appearance based payments.    Why would he do that when Barca would probably give him a decent wage and La Liga is easier on his body.   


The chances of Thiago staying must be less than 2%.
Logged
Klopp that!

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,166
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6905 on: Today at 02:27:34 am »
If this is it with Thiago, I still enjoyed the ride and enjoyed watching a player with his sublime skills in the team. I think hes brought a lot to us.

Id love to see his unique abilities and game nous retained in the squad somehow. The other players in the squad can surely learn from the maestro.

Hopefully we get to enjoy him on the pitch for a prolonged period this season. None of us are counting on him as a regular, so the pressure is off him now. Our regulars in midfield are thankfully more robust and younger now, so it hopefully gives space for a special talent like Thiago to shine whenever he gets game time. I for one will just enjoy whatever is left of the Thiago ride.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:30:19 am by Keith Lard »
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,101
  • Member of The Pack
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6906 on: Today at 04:11:51 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 02:33:20 pm
Or 23 years old.  Or even 13 years old.

Loads of really talented kids don't make it as they get career limiting injuries before we even know of them.  It feels like that once a player has shown their talent and then starts to suffer with recurring injuries that people are always expectant that they will get back to their best level again - the reality is that many don't.  Players like Jack Wilshere, Michael Owen and Thiago will always get another contract offer from a club that thinks their medical staff can somehow wind back time but it's often just a waste of time and money.

I hope Thiago can contribute after Christmas but I'm not expecting anything.

Hell be back and if it is after January, hed be a valuable resource for the team to have 
Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,108
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6907 on: Today at 08:13:39 am »
At this moment in time, if and when Thiago returns I would rather the minutes go to Jones and Gravenberch as they have a long-term future here. Thiago will be gone in 6 months.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,182
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6908 on: Today at 08:53:08 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 02:33:20 pm
Or 23 years old.  Or even 13 years old.

Loads of really talented kids don't make it as they get career limiting injuries before we even know of them.  It feels like that once a player has shown their talent and then starts to suffer with recurring injuries that people are always expectant that they will get back to their best level again - the reality is that many don't.  Players like Jack Wilshere, Michael Owen and Thiago will always get another contract offer from a club that thinks their medical staff can somehow wind back time but it's often just a waste of time and money.

I hope Thiago can contribute after Christmas but I'm not expecting anything.
Unlike the Moores era(bless him) and worse- the tumor-era(damn them), we're in a position where we have a title-chasing first team and a quality squad, so I think we knew the risk when we took him on- remember we were stocked and champion material when we did.
We can now afford a luxury player which is a feaature of successful teams and clubs.

For me, I don't have a problem with Thiago at all. When he's available, he elevates this team and he is a class above.
He'll be available soon for part of the 2nd half- even if for something like 10 games, which is all we need.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:13:59 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,036
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6909 on: Today at 09:12:22 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 08:53:08 am
Unlike the Moores era(bless him) and worse- the tumor-era(damn them), we're in a position where we have a title-chasing first team and a quality squad, so I think we knew the risk when we took him on- remember we were stocked and champion material when we did.

For me, I don't have a problem with Thiago at all. When he's available, he elevates this team and he is a class above.
He'll be available soon for part of the 2nd half- even if for something like 10 games, which is all we need.

He could prove useful, even vital, for the run in. But can we spare him the minutes he'll need to get back up to speed?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,182
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6910 on: Today at 09:16:17 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:12:22 am
He could prove useful, even vital, for the run in. But can we spare him the minutes he'll need to get back up to speed?
I can.. I dunno about the rest.
For me, he's the present tucked away in the closet, the boogeyman, Father Christmas, the a-bomb and whatnot.
We're doing well sofar, so he'll be a shot in the arm when the performances start turning down in late Jan.

I don't have a problem with his injury record.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,244
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6911 on: Today at 09:30:12 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 09:16:17 am
I can.. I dunno about the rest.
For me, he's the present tucked away in the closet, the boogeyman, Father Christmas, the a-bomb and whatnot.
We're doing well sofar, so he'll be a shot in the arm when the performances start turning down in late Jan.

I don't have a problem with his injury record.

He's a vegetable spiralizer. Yes, he's fancy and he can do wonderful things but there are more sturdy/robusta tools in our kitchen.

There's not just the issue of him getting match fit there's the whole new midfield who'd need to get use to how he plays and how we setup with him on an actual playing field. If he plays ten matches for us this season it's be at roughly £1m per match.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
Pages: 1 ... 168 169 170 171 172 [173]   Go Up
« previous next »
 