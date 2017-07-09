Or 23 years old. Or even 13 years old.
Loads of really talented kids don't make it as they get career limiting injuries before we even know of them. It feels like that once a player has shown their talent and then starts to suffer with recurring injuries that people are always expectant that they will get back to their best level again - the reality is that many don't. Players like Jack Wilshere, Michael Owen and Thiago will always get another contract offer from a club that thinks their medical staff can somehow wind back time but it's often just a waste of time and money.
I hope Thiago can contribute after Christmas but I'm not expecting anything.
Unlike the Moores era(bless him) and worse- the tumor-era(damn them), we're in a position where we have a title-chasing first team and a quality squad, so I think we knew the risk when we took him on- remember we were stocked and champion material when we did.
We can now afford a luxury player which is a feaature of successful teams and clubs.
For me, I don't have a problem with Thiago at all. When he's available, he elevates this team and he is a class above.
He'll be available soon for part of the 2nd half- even if for something like 10 games, which is all we need.