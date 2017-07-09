If this is it with Thiago, I still enjoyed the ride and enjoyed watching a player with his sublime skills in the team. I think hes brought a lot to us.



Id love to see his unique abilities and game nous retained in the squad somehow. The other players in the squad can surely learn from the maestro.



Hopefully we get to enjoy him on the pitch for a prolonged period this season. None of us are counting on him as a regular, so the pressure is off him now. Our regulars in midfield are thankfully more robust and younger now, so it hopefully gives space for a special talent like Thiago to shine whenever he gets game time. I for one will just enjoy whatever is left of the Thiago ride.