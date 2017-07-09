Also got to factor in how much injury records tend to improve after a player hits 33



Or 23 years old. Or even 13 years old.Loads of really talented kids don't make it as they get career limiting injuries before we even know of them. It feels like that once a player has shown their talent and then starts to suffer with recurring injuries that people are always expectant that they will get back to their best level again - the reality is that many don't. Players like Jack Wilshere, Michael Owen and Thiago will always get another contract offer from a club that thinks their medical staff can somehow wind back time but it's often just a waste of time and money.I hope Thiago can contribute after Christmas but I'm not expecting anything.