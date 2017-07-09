Thiago is going nowhere in January. If he is fit at the turn of the year as Jurgen has suggested, he will be a valuable addition to the team ...
So tired of reading these comments. If this, If that... the guy is known to not be able to stay fit, there is plenty of ongoing evidence to show it.
Always an if and when vibe with him, with Keita, and so on. Football has to be ruthless at times, he is isn't fit, he may be good but if he cannot play he is as good as useless, taking up large wages. We need people to play, it is that simple I'm afraid.