Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara

A-Bomb

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #6880 on: November 24, 2023, 07:49:16 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on November 24, 2023, 07:41:00 pm
Thiago is going nowhere in January. If he is fit at the turn of the year as Jurgen has suggested, he will be a valuable addition to the team ...

Depends how long it takes him to get up to speed, and if he avoids any niggles upon his return too.

It'll be interesting to see how Jurgen integrates him back into the first team as he clearly won't be match fit and sharp from the get go.
PeterTheRed ...

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #6881 on: November 24, 2023, 11:24:11 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb on November 24, 2023, 07:49:16 pm
Depends how long it takes him to get up to speed, and if he avoids any niggles upon his return too.

It'll be interesting to see how Jurgen integrates him back into the first team as he clearly won't be match fit and sharp from the get go.

The cup games in January should help with that ...
dirkster

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #6882 on: November 25, 2023, 08:35:34 am
Would've been useful in the game today. Man I miss him. Fingers crossed for the new year.
MonsLibpool

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #6883 on: November 25, 2023, 08:38:26 am
This is really pointless,  isn't it? Shoulda, woulda, coulda....

Let him go in January and reinvest his wages on someone that can stay fit.
Cafe De Paris

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #6884 on: November 25, 2023, 08:50:06 am
Great player but his injury and age is catching up with him now. How long has he been injured? Was it April last year. Considering were coming into a new year that is a long time out. He will probably go in the summer.
spider-neil

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #6885 on: November 25, 2023, 09:00:57 am
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on November 25, 2023, 08:50:06 am
Great player but his injury and age is catching up with him now. How long has he been injured? Was it April last year. Considering were coming into a new year that is a long time out. He will probably go in the summer.

Probably?
Phineus

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #6886 on: November 25, 2023, 11:04:27 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on November 25, 2023, 08:38:26 am
This is really pointless,  isn't it? Shoulda, woulda, coulda....

Let him go in January and reinvest his wages on someone that can stay fit.

I did wonder if Barca might come in for him in Jan after Gavis injury.

Id love to see him fit for 2nd half of season and a proper swansong before he leaves. Not holding my breath though.
xbugawugax

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #6887 on: November 25, 2023, 11:23:48 am
Quote from: Phineus on November 25, 2023, 11:04:27 am
I did wonder if Barca might come in for him in Jan after Gavis injury.

Id love to see him fit for 2nd half of season and a proper swansong before he leaves. Not holding my breath though.

would love for that too. love to see the barca medical report on him if he does sign for them. a young crock for an elder permacrock.

that frees up a spot for a no 6 in january which we know wont be happening ;D
BTGH

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #6888 on: Today at 12:08:47 pm
Seriously,  did he break a leg or tore his ligaments? Almost into December and he is still out injured.  One of the bigger disappointment so far this season
End Product

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #6889 on: Today at 12:13:16 pm
He won't be be back till the new year, keeps getting back into full training then has another issue . Shame as great player to watch.
