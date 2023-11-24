Thiago is going nowhere in January. If he is fit at the turn of the year as Jurgen has suggested, he will be a valuable addition to the team ...
Depends how long it takes him to get up to speed, and if he avoids any niggles upon his return too. It'll be interesting to see how Jurgen integrates him back into the first team as he clearly won't be match fit and sharp from the get go.
Great player but his injury and age is catching up with him now. How long has he been injured? Was it April last year. Considering were coming into a new year that is a long time out. He will probably go in the summer.
This is really pointless, isn't it? Shoulda, woulda, coulda....Let him go in January and reinvest his wages on someone that can stay fit.
I did wonder if Barca might come in for him in Jan after Gavis injury.Id love to see him fit for 2nd half of season and a proper swansong before he leaves. Not holding my breath though.
