A quality player, never had the luck with injuries or the squad.



I had a tendency to castigate him amongst our other midfielders last year, but reality is even the world's best midfielder wouldn't be able to help out the shitshow and decline of our midfielders last year.



Its a failure of recruitment that the young energetic player profile recruitment of this season didn't take place two/three years ago. Management and recruitment should always prioritise young players like Dom or Ryan over marquee signings, with the magic dust of players like Thiago being added after.



It's a shame then that Thiago never had the squad with him.