I remember in the summer saying there was some sense in selling for 5-10M if there were offers on the table. Bank the fee and save 10M on wages in this hypothetical situation. Lots of people on here werent having it.



I dont blame Thiago for being injured. Players get injured. Some more than others. He wont want to be injured and its wrong for people to assume hes only wanting to play it 100%.



I dont necessarily blame the club either. They took a calculated risk:benefit choice based on ability, age, injury record and resources required (60-80M) to get Thiago. It just hasnt worked out. Hes not been available enough and even when he has he hasnt been a consistent difference maker despite offering some good to very good spells of performance.



Similar to Keita we need to just write it off as a (significant) transfer that hasnt worked out and look towards the transition to a new player. Luckily weve kept these types of transfer misses to an absolute minimum over the last 5-7 seasons so the odd one is easy to take.