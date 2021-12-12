It's always interesting whenever an injury prone player gets injured, people like speculating if there's ''more to it''.
I don't know why, but it's clear from his overall health history, it's not shocking or surprising. his body keeps breaking down with different injuries and each time it's taking him longer to recover. Unfortunately as he's a fantastic player but that's plagued him since he broke out at Barca, he had serious injuries and since then every niggle has become a bigger issue. That takes a toll on the body, and at times there's not much you can do.
Sturridge got weird stick about it as well, as if he wanted to get injured or something. Loads of players have had this issue, Keita was the most recent player. Aurelio in the past, Kewell,etc..