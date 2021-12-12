« previous next »
Klopp says he won't be fit until January. I think it's fair to say we won't see much of him at all before he leaves in the summer.
What an unexpected sequence of events.
Yeah he'll barely play for us again now, shame. If he even manages to get fit which is an enormous if he's had no pre season, been out for absolutely ages etc and won't get games ahead of players who have performed all season when he's gone in a few weeks. Ah well, at least it's not horrendous for us like it has been in previous years when he's been out.
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:34:36 am
Klopp says he won't be fit until January. I think it's fair to say we won't see much of him at all before he leaves in the summer.

Such a shame as he's a truly fine player when fit. Can't see him getting back into the team when/if he ever gets himself fit again.

Think we'd probably have moved him on in the summer if Henderson & Fabinho didn't agitate for moves away.
Does anyone think he will leave in January?
I mean, we could probably save some wages and his new club would have the benefit of getting him ready for their setup. Of course without a fee?

Shame really, loved his ability on the ball but also his sometimes realy hard tackles.
Ah well.
Quote from: tyrolean_red on Today at 10:44:22 am
Does anyone think he will leave in January?
I mean, we could probably save some wages and his new club would have the benefit of getting him ready for their setup. Of course without a fee?

Shame really, loved his ability on the ball but also his sometimes realy hard tackles.

Its possible especially if we bring one in
According to Transfermarkt, since we signed him he's missed about 80 games through injury and spent a total of 466 days in the treatment room. That's basically 45% of his LFC career.

That's a shocking return for any player.
At least he's helping Bajcetic settle in. Money well spent.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:59:47 am
At least he's helping Bajcetic settle in. Money well spent.
The worry is will Bajectic be able to build up some durabiliy. He has had alot of injuries as a youth player. Was out a long time with a back injury too in the youth team
I'm shocked by this news. Seems like it wasn't a setback - rather a full new injury requiring just as much time to heal/recover as the original one.

Crazy how we had two top level signings that would/could have set up the midfield to really be dominant - Keita the other - and yet neither played. Throw in Ox too.
Didn't know Ox was famous for his throw-ins.
Kind of refreshing that it doesnt feel like a massive impact anymore mind
We should try to sell him in January. Or release him if no one will pay a fee.

There's no point in having a Ferrari in the garage if it only has 3 wheels.
As much as I love him, the best thing about this is Im not remotely arsed.
In hindsight probably would have been better moving him on to Saudi Arabia in the summer, but fair enough he wanted to stay and play (or not play  :() proper football.

Someone the other day suggested giving his wage to Salah on top of his current one in the summer. I'd genuinely be all for it.
Quote from: newterp on Today at 11:15:29 am
I'm shocked by this news. Seems like it wasn't a setback - rather a full new injury requiring just as much time to heal/recover as the original one.

Crazy how we had two top level signings that would/could have set up the midfield to really be dominant - Keita the other - and yet neither played. Throw in Ox too.
Shocked?Its been pretty clear for a while by Klopps body language and his answers when asked about Thiago that he was nowhere near ready for a return.Personally think there is more to it than just an injury but time will tell.doubt he will play for us again.
It's always interesting whenever an injury prone player gets injured, people like speculating if there's ''more to it''.

I don't know why, but it's clear from his overall health history, it's not shocking or surprising. his body keeps breaking down with different injuries and each time it's taking him longer to recover. Unfortunately as he's a fantastic player but that's plagued him since he broke out at Barca, he had serious injuries and since then every niggle has become a bigger issue. That takes a toll on the body, and at times there's not much you can do.

Sturridge got weird stick about it as well, as if he wanted to get injured or something. Loads of players have had this issue, Keita was the most recent player. Aurelio in the past, Kewell,etc..

Quote from: Szobosslad on Today at 12:57:57 pm
It's always interesting whenever an injury prone player gets injured, people like speculating if there's ''more to it''.

I don't know why, but it's clear from his overall health history, it's not shocking or surprising. his body keeps breaking down with different injuries and each time it's taking him longer to recover. Unfortunately as he's a fantastic player but that's plagued him since he broke out at Barca, he had serious injuries and since then every niggle has become a bigger issue. That takes a toll on the body, and at times there's not much you can do.

Sturridge got weird stick about it as well, as if he wanted to get injured or something. Loads of players have had this issue, Keita was the most recent player. Aurelio in the past, Kewell,etc..



Both Sturridge and Keita were also claimed to be players that wouldn't play unless they felt perfect (from former players).
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:09:36 pm
Both Sturridge and Keita were also claimed to be players that wouldn't play unless they felt perfect (from former players).

This is true, but in both cases both were made out of glass, there wasn't anything more than that. It was injuries. In Keita's case, his injury issues only arose really when he arrived here. Some players can play through certain injuries, others cant, But there isn't a grand conspiracy beyond that is what my main point is.
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:09:36 pm
Both Sturridge and Keita were also claimed to be players that wouldn't play unless they felt perfect (from former players).
I think it's human nature and most of us would be the same if we had the injury history of players like Sturridge and Keita.  If you'd spent so much time injured you'd want to give yourself an extra week or three to feel fully right before playing again.  Unfortunately for players like that though they go from feeling perfect to a month on the side-lines irrespective.  It's very different to a player, for example, with no  history of ankle injuries playing through a lightly sprained ankle after chomping down some painkillers.

Klopp has shown he's happy to play players that are winding down their contracts if he thinks it will benefit the team (Can, Gini and Bobby the most prominent examples). Therefore I wouldn't say it's necessarily the end for Thiago as a Liverpool player but he's going to have his work cut out to dislodge our current midfielders based on form and fitness.  As others have said it's testament to our current squad that the latest injury news - whilst frustrating - is met more with a shrug then any great despair.
As others have alluded, I think theres more to this than just physical injury as per Keita and Sturridge. Id offer to cancel Thiagos contract in Jan and allow him to get a fresh start, ideally in Saudi.
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 10:56:12 am
According to Transfermarkt, since we signed him he's missed about 80 games through injury and spent a total of 466 days in the treatment room. That's basically 45% of his LFC career.

That's a shocking return for any player.

Eeeshk! A damn shame.
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 01:36:36 pm
As others have alluded, I think theres more to this than just physical injury as per Keita and Sturridge. Id offer to cancel Thiagos contract in Jan and allow him to get a fresh start, ideally in Saudi.

Why ideally in the Saudi league if we're cancelling his contract?  That means we don't get the benefit of their transfer fee.
Can't be arsed about this anymore. For a player on big wages, he misses too many games.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:41:29 pm
Why ideally in the Saudi league if we're cancelling his contract?  That means we don't get the benefit of their transfer fee.
Last summer was the time to recoup a fee. That ship has sailed now.
As much as I like Thiago, I hope we learn our lesson and start giving availability more importance going forward. Especially next summer when there might be some changes in the backline where we have a couple of injury prone players.
Shame, a joy to watch.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:41:29 pm
Why ideally in the Saudi league if we're cancelling his contract?  That means we don't get the benefit of their transfer fee.

As good as he is, he's 33 early next year and has missed almost half the games available to him over a 3 year period through injury. He also hasn't played a single match for 6 months. We'd get next to nothing for him anyway.
Oh good lots of aspirations cast at a player based on literally nothing other than him not being available  every time
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 02:23:28 pm
As good as he is, he's 33 early next year and has missed almost half the games available to him over a 3 year period through injury. He also hasn't played a single match for 6 months. We'd get next to nothing for him anyway.

I'm not arguing the contract termination, I'm just asking why it would be 'ideal' for him to go to the Saudi league on a free.  That doesn't benefit us, and it would just make the fanbase think less of him.
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 02:23:28 pm
As good as he is, he's 33 early next year and has missed almost half the games available to him over a 3 year period through injury. He also hasn't played a single match for 6 months. We'd get next to nothing for him anyway.

tubby isn't questioning the logic of getting rid, just the logic of it being ideally Saudi he goes to if we cancel his contract.
Personally I'd hope we did get any sort of fee for him, but ideally not Saudi as I don't want us doing business with them. I'd take a million from Burnley before I'd take £20m fro Saudi.
But realistically he's leaving for nothing and he will only be remembered for being made of rice paper.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:27:37 pm
I'm not arguing the contract termination, I'm just asking why it would be 'ideal' for him to go to the Saudi league on a free.  That doesn't benefit us, and it would just make the fanbase think less of him.

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:28:18 pm
tubby isn't questioning the logic of getting rid, just the logic of it being ideally Saudi he goes to if we cancel his contract.
Personally I'd hope we did get any sort of fee for him, but ideally not Saudi as I don't want us doing business with them. I'd take a million from Burnley before I'd take £20m fro Saudi.
But realistically he's leaving for nothing and he will only be remembered for being made of rice paper.

Fair enough, looks like I misread your post tubby!

Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 02:34:37 pm
Fair enough, looks like I misread your post tubby!



I will never forgive you for this.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:35:06 pm
I will never forgive you for this.

I'm going to log off and think about what I've done.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:23:38 pm
Oh good lots of aspirations cast at a player based on literally nothing other than him not being available  every time


That's true - he's unavailable almost every time.

The one stretch that he did play and helped get us into the CL - 2020/21 - was brilliant.
The thing is, pretty much anyone who follows football could have predicted that when LFC announced the signing of Thiago, he was likely to spend much of his time injured - that wouldnt exactly have been a revelation.

And though he has shown his undoubted class, and has a couple of medals to show for it, overall, the signing hasnt really worked out, especially considering the huge wages Thiago is on.

I think Andre is the replacement and the club have been planning that for a while.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:28:18 pm
But realistically he's leaving for nothing and he will only be remembered for being made of rice paper.
And that Porto goal, I'll always remember him for that!  :)
I remember in the summer saying there was some sense in selling for 5-10M if there were offers on the table. Bank the fee and save 10M on wages in this hypothetical situation. Lots of people on here werent having it.

I dont blame Thiago for being injured. Players get injured. Some more than others. He wont want to be injured and its wrong for people to assume hes only wanting to play it 100%.

I dont necessarily blame the club either. They took a calculated risk:benefit choice based on ability, age, injury record and resources required (60-80M) to get Thiago. It just hasnt worked out. Hes not been available enough and even when he has he hasnt been a consistent difference maker despite offering some good to very good spells of performance.

Similar to Keita we need to just write it off as a (significant) transfer that hasnt worked out and look towards the transition to a new player. Luckily weve kept these types of transfer misses to an absolute minimum over the last 5-7 seasons so the odd one is easy to take.
Ive got aspirations to discover what aspersions means.
