I remember in the summer saying there was some sense in selling for 5-10M if there were offers on the table. Bank the fee and save 10M on wages in this hypothetical situation. Lots of people on here weren’t having it.



I don’t blame Thiago for being injured. Players get injured. Some more than others. He won’t want to be injured and it’s wrong for people to assume he’s only wanting to play it 100%.



I don’t necessarily blame the club either. They took a calculated risk:benefit choice based on ability, age, injury record and resources required (60-80M) to get Thiago. It just hasn’t worked out. He’s not been available enough and even when he has he hasn’t been a consistent difference maker despite offering some good to very good spells of performance.



Similar to Keita we need to just write it off as a (significant) transfer that hasn’t worked out and look towards the transition to a new player. Luckily we’ve kept these types of transfer misses to an absolute minimum over the last 5-7 seasons so the odd one is easy to take.