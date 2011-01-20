Lets not start disrespecting Fab and Hendo. Our current midfielders will do well to achieve half of what they did.



High bar surely. Holding together a midfield consisting of Fabinho and Henderson is a damn sight harder job that holding one together consisting of Mac Allister and Szobozslai.



It's not disrespecting Fabinho or Henderson to make the point that they were truly awful last year. Just look what buying some midfielders who can run has done to us in comparison. Fabinho was very good for us for years, so was Henderson, but their legs were totally gone last season and neither of them were close to being good enough to play for Liverpool.This. If Thiago gets fit soon enough (a massive 'if' obviously) he'll start competitive games for us this season and be very good.