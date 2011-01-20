KirklandR Jones Agger Kelly AurelioKewell Thiago Keita Aquilani Sturridge IngsWould have been a decent team but made of plastic
I said a while back dont think he will play for us again(not even convinced he is injured anymore)can see him being sold in January.
Why would we not play him if he wasnt injured? Whats the conspiracy?
Because we have better options. We have bought like 5 players that can play his position , plus Jones, Harvey and Bajcetic.Thiago must be quite rusty now, and whats the point in investing minutes in him over the others?
Just tore my hamstrings reading that
All better options when he's fit? Laughable assertion if that's what you are implying!
Thiago makes the squad, but not the starting 11.He really wasnt that good last year, when he was fit
He wasnt perfect but this is basically nonsense. He held our midfield together for quite a long time. Somehow the most athletic and best defensively out of Henderson, him and Fabinho. Its no surprise his body broke down given what was being asked of him.
KirklandR Jones Agger Kelly AurelioRedknapp Thiago OxSmicer Sturridge Kewell
Thiago would still be out injured in that squad.
I'd have Redknapp in CM. He was fantastic, but so unlucky with injuries, culminating in a bad knee injury. I remember him coming on for England v Scotland at HT in Euro 96. Changed the game, before going over on his ankle.Owen up front?Heggem on the bench. Another talent we didn't get to see flourish. Babbel due to illness after a fantastic first season with us.
Low bar. Fab and Henderson wouldnt make our starting 11 either though. The competition is much stronger now, and I really doubt that Thiago got better from being injured for ages.I dont think he will ever start for us again, in a real competitive game.Thats life as a pro baller
Lets not start disrespecting Fab and Hendo. Our current midfielders will do well to achieve half of what they did.
High bar surely. Holding together a midfield consisting of Fabinho and Henderson is a damn sight harder job that holding one together consisting of Mac Allister and Szobozslai.
