KirklandR Jones Agger Kelly AurelioKewell Thiago Keita Aquilani Sturridge IngsWould have been a decent team but made of plastic
I said a while back dont think he will play for us again(not even convinced he is injured anymore)can see him being sold in January.
Why would we not play him if he wasnt injured? Whats the conspiracy?
Because we have better options. We have bought like 5 players that can play his position , plus Jones, Harvey and Bajcetic.Thiago must be quite rusty now, and whats the point in investing minutes in him over the others?
Just tore my hamstrings reading that
All better options when he's fit? Laughable assertion if that's what you are implying!
Thiago makes the squad, but not the starting 11.He really wasnt that good last year, when he was fit
He wasnt perfect but this is basically nonsense. He held our midfield together for quite a long time. Somehow the most athletic and best defensively out of Henderson, him and Fabinho. Its no surprise his body broke down given what was being asked of him.
KirklandR Jones Agger Kelly AurelioRedknapp Thiago OxSmicer Sturridge Kewell
Thiago would still be out injured in that squad.
