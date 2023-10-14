I said a while back dont think he will play for us again(not even convinced he is injured anymore)can see him being sold in January.



If he wasn't injured and was planning on leaving, then surely he would've been gone in the summer? There was enough noise around him moving to the oil league.He's just someone who takes forever to heal from an injury and picks up a few little setbacks as he does so. Great player, but even if he does get over this latest injury, he'll need a month or so to get anywhere near match fitness.