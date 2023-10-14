KirklandR Jones Agger Kelly AurelioKewell Thiago Keita Aquilani Sturridge IngsWould have been a decent team but made of plastic
I said a while back dont think he will play for us again(not even convinced he is injured anymore)can see him being sold in January.
Why would we not play him if he wasnt injured? Whats the conspiracy?
Because we have better options. We have bought like 5 players that can play his position , plus Jones, Harvey and Bajcetic.Thiago must be quite rusty now, and whats the point in investing minutes in him over the others?
Just tore my hamstrings reading that
