Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6680 on: October 10, 2023, 03:13:40 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on October 10, 2023, 12:35:09 pm
Modric
Xavi
Iniesta
De Bruyne
Kante

Theres 5 midfielders who played at the same time as Thiago who have more influential careers. Thiago is more talented and aesthetically pleasing than some of the above but hard to argue against those 5 being more influential in their teams winning the biggest trophies.

You then have the likes of:

Kimmich
Kroos
Bernardo Silva
Rodri
David Silva
Schweinsteiger
Busquets
Casimeiro

Where does Thiagos career stack up against these players? Again hed be near the top in terms of technical gifts but ulinfluence on teams winning the big prizes?

Im not even including the likes of Gerrard in this and his career overlapped with Thiagos. Same with Balkack and others.

For me, best in your generation puts you in the top 5 players in your position over a 10-15 year span. Not sure Thiago is that for me and most of that is down to fitness (which is a key component of being an elite player)


Thanks for that. It certainly helps to clarify things. I looked at your list of amazing midfielders and thought, instantly, yes, he does belong in the top category.

Medal haul doesn't say everything, I agree. But here's a useful reminder. He's won 3 La Ligas, 7 Bundesligas, 6 elite domestic cups (including the FA Cup) and 2 Champions League titles. In that second triumph he was the principal factor in the 8-2 destruction of Barcelona and was MoM in the Final. You can take your Ballacks (or even your Balkacks). I saw him running around for Chelsea in what appeared to be heavy water every time he played. Thiago for me  any day.

But even aside from all that metallic trash he's collected, it's obvious having seen him play for Liverpool that he's a mighty influence on the pitch when he plays. An absolutely elite footballer.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6681 on: October 10, 2023, 04:43:33 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on October 10, 2023, 03:13:40 pm


I agree.

There was a reason why Ped signed him, as soon as he became Bayern boss.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6682 on: October 10, 2023, 05:13:25 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on October 10, 2023, 03:13:40 pm

Medal haul doesn't say everything, I agree. But here's a useful reminder. He's won 3 La Ligas, 7 Bundesligas, 6 elite domestic cups (including the FA Cup) and 2 Champions League titles. In that second triumph he was the principal factor in the 8-2 destruction of Barcelona and was MoM in the Final.

He's won a ton of medals but some context.

2010/11 Champions League he played 1 game -  a dead rubber 6th CL group game

2008/09 - La Liga title win he played 14, minutes

2009/10   in La liga title win he played 15 minutes

2010/11, 12/13 - played 2000 minutes in La Liga across both seasons (about 30% of total minutes)

13/14 and 14/5  Bundesliga titles he played 999 minutes and 281 minutes respectively (<30% and <10% minutes of total game time)

There's 6 league titles and a CL win where he's not an instrumental player. Some of it from being a squad player, some due to injury. Up to the age of 24 he'd never been a consistent starter at Barcelona or Bayern.

I'm not trying to discredit Thiago here. It's just that using his medal haul as a collective is a bit misleading.

I think there's probably 2015/16 to 2019/20 season where he's at his peak and fit a bit more. It's that period where he was arguably a Top 5 midfielder in the World. The peak, like you say, is 2019/2020. Though he wasn;t offical man of the match for the Champions League Final (Conman was).

I think the Michael Ballack comment is a bit off. Ballack was immense during the 2001-2006 type time frame, thougn he always had the Q mark about his CL performances. He was German Footballer of the Year 3 seasons out of 4 in part of that period. He was in the Wolrd Cup Team of te Year in 2002 and 2006 plus the Euro's in 2004.He was past his best by the time he played for Chelsea (when he was 30). Before that point he was an elite goalscoring midfielder for a 5 or 6 year period. Aesthetically not as pleasing as Thiago or as technically gifted but was a brilliant player IMO.

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6683 on: October 10, 2023, 05:16:02 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on October 10, 2023, 09:40:02 am
I didn't put the blame solely on Thiago's shoulders, Knight, I simply pointed out - as DelTrotter did - that his contribution has been overrated because of his reputation. I said at the time that Thiago didn't really work in the midfield unless he had a box-to-box engine like Henderson or Keita and a dedicated holder like Fabinho next to him, and you're pretty much agreeing with me. Do you also agree that our midfield and our team has worked far better since he's been out of the team in the past six months?

You claimed our problems started when he arrived, which was presumably you saying it was at least in part because of him. I know you didnt say it was all because of him but putting blame on him for anything in 20/21 is weird. We certainly improved with him out the team but you can guarantee wed have improved more with Henderson our the team and Thiago in it. Thiago was the only functioning midfielder before he got injured.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6684 on: October 10, 2023, 05:26:41 pm »
Saw a tweet state jokingly that we sold him in the summer, and I'm not 100% sure that isn't true.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6685 on: October 10, 2023, 06:27:32 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on October 10, 2023, 12:35:09 pm
Modric
Xavi
Iniesta
De Bruyne
Kante

Theres 5 midfielders who played at the same time as Thiago who have more influential careers. Thiago is more talented and aesthetically pleasing than some of the above but hard to argue against those 5 being more influential in their teams winning the biggest trophies.

You then have the likes of:

Kimmich
Kroos
Bernardo Silva
Rodri
David Silva
Schweinsteiger
Busquets
Casimeiro

Where does Thiagos career stack up against these players? Again hed be near the top in terms of technical gifts but ulinfluence on teams winning the big prizes?

Im not even including the likes of Gerrard in this and his career overlapped with Thiagos. Same with Balkack and others.

For me, best in your generation puts you in the top 5 players in your position over a 10-15 year span. Not sure Thiago is that for me and most of that is down to fitness (which is a key component of being an elite player)


I think you are really stretching things bringing up Xavi and De Bruyne they were from different generations and their careers barely overlapped. Xavi left Barca the same summer De Bruyne joined City.

I think the reason Thiago hasn't been as influential is entirely down to his injury problems. I think a major part of that is that he is just too brave. He flies into challenges against much bigger players and never takes a backward step. 
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6686 on: October 10, 2023, 06:29:32 pm »
After seeing Hazard retiring today, you do wonder if Thiago is another injury away from doing the same.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6687 on: October 10, 2023, 06:43:39 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on October 10, 2023, 06:27:32 pm
I think you are really stretching things bringing up Xavi and De Bruyne they were from different generations and their careers barely overlapped. Xavi left Barca the same summer De Bruyne joined City.

I think the reason Thiago hasn't been as influential is entirely down to his injury problems. I think a major part of that is that he is just too brave. He flies into challenges against much bigger players and never takes a backward step. 

Thiagos career overlaps with Xavis and De Bruynes.

Its not an exact science saying this player is from a different generation than another. Mainly because players careers start and end continually and at different times.

Therefore using players whose careers and peaks overlapped with Thiagos career seemed a fair compromise.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6688 on: October 12, 2023, 01:09:37 pm »
I think were all hoping and praying that Thiago has an immense swansong season in him. I feel if we pulled off either the PL or CL in the season we were going for the quad and Thiago was prominent in the team, wed look at his time here with different lenses. He was immense for much of that season.

Come on Thiago, get fit and back in the team. We want to see the maestro.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6689 on: October 12, 2023, 03:15:18 pm »
What's the deal, when is he due back??
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6690 on: October 12, 2023, 03:22:09 pm »
No date on it yet.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6691 on: October 12, 2023, 07:48:33 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on October 12, 2023, 03:22:09 pm
No date on it yet.

which year....oh sorry - reflex action
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6692 on: October 12, 2023, 08:44:12 pm »
I think even if was fully fit now, I can't see him starting any games as he'd be 5th choice at best behind Mac, Dom, Jones, Gravenbech.
Seriously I think he's been overhyped last few seasons
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6693 on: October 12, 2023, 09:06:08 pm »
Quote from: nayia2002 on October 12, 2023, 08:44:12 pm
I think even if was fully fit now, I can't see him starting any games as he'd be 5th choice at best behind Mac, Dom, Jones, Gravenbech.
Seriously I think he's been overhyped last few seasons

I think he would start games for sure not all of them but the guy is quality he is just not fit very often !
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6694 on: October 12, 2023, 09:55:11 pm »
Quote from: nayia2002 on October 12, 2023, 08:44:12 pm
I think even if was fully fit now, I can't see him starting any games as he'd be 5th choice at best behind Mac, Dom, Jones, Gravenbech.
Seriously I think he's been overhyped last few seasons
Good lord. I know this is a forum open to all opinions, but...good lord.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6695 on: October 12, 2023, 10:00:11 pm »
Quote from: nayia2002 on October 12, 2023, 08:44:12 pm
I think even if was fully fit now, I can't see him starting any games as he'd be 5th choice at best behind Mac, Dom, Jones, Gravenbech.
Seriously I think he's been overhyped last few seasons

 :lmao genuinely one of the worst takes I've read on this forum for a number of years.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6696 on: October 12, 2023, 10:13:46 pm »
Quote from: nayia2002 on October 12, 2023, 08:44:12 pm
I think even if was fully fit now, I can't see him starting any games as he'd be 5th choice at best behind Mac, Dom, Jones, Gravenbech.
Seriously I think he's been overhyped last few seasons

Have you really watched play? Ever? Even watching him warm up before a game is magic. I always try to take onboard differing opinions, but I'm struggling here.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6697 on: October 12, 2023, 10:55:14 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on October 12, 2023, 10:00:11 pm
:lmao genuinely one of the worst takes I've read on this forum for a number of years.

Or par for the course for the forum in recent years? Is it twitter that's done this to RAWK?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6698 on: October 12, 2023, 11:23:52 pm »
Quote from: nayia2002 on October 12, 2023, 08:44:12 pm
I think even if was fully fit now, I can't see him starting any games as he'd be 5th choice at best behind Mac, Dom, Jones, Gravenbech.
Seriously I think he's been overhyped last few seasons

I know football is a game of opinions but fuck me thats one wild take there
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6699 on: October 12, 2023, 11:37:53 pm »
2 goals and 4 assists in 3 seasons.... :wave
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6700 on: October 12, 2023, 11:44:33 pm »
I was trying to find that vid of him and xabi? in Spain pre game effortlessly volleying the ball back and forth 60 yards or so, it never hits the ground. Technical insanity.

guys a superstar no doubt about that.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6701 on: October 12, 2023, 11:48:00 pm »
Quote from: nayia2002 on October 12, 2023, 11:37:53 pm
2 goals and 4 assists in 3 seasons.... :wave

Is not what he does. He controls the tempo of games, and he's the pass before the pass guy. Hes the actual master of taking control of a game and never letting go. Our title season he showed that big time.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6702 on: Yesterday at 06:48:50 am »
Quote from: nayia2002 on October 12, 2023, 11:37:53 pm
2 goals and 4 assists in 3 seasons.... :wave
The only metrics that matter.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6703 on: Yesterday at 07:02:35 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 06:48:50 am
The only metrics that matter.

Of course they arent the only metrics that matter.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6704 on: Yesterday at 07:12:39 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on October 12, 2023, 11:48:00 pm
Is not what he does. He controls the tempo of games, and he's the pass before the pass guy. Hes the actual master of taking control of a game and never letting go. Our title season he showed that big time.

He certainly did, but he was playing for Bayern Munich that season not us I think
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6
Quote from: Bobinhood on October 12, 2023, 11:44:33 pm
I was trying to find that vid of him and xabi? in Spain pre game effortlessly volleying the ball back and forth 60 yards or so, it never hits the ground. Technical insanity.

guys a superstar no doubt about that.

More like a Harlem Globetrotter.

There's no doubting what he brings to us when he's on the field. It's the impact he has when he's not playing (eaving us short of his quality) or the continued change in structure to cover his absence.

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6706 on: Yesterday at 07:18:52 am »
As fabulous a footballer as he is, its not much use if he cant get on the fucking pitch.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6707 on: Yesterday at 12:24:40 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on October 12, 2023, 11:44:33 pm
I was trying to find that vid of him and xabi? in Spain pre game effortlessly volleying the ball back and forth 60 yards or so, it never hits the ground. Technical insanity.

guys a superstar no doubt about that.

It was with Rodri (if it's the same one I'm thinking of).
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6708 on: Yesterday at 01:00:18 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 07:02:35 am
Of course they arent the only metrics that matter.
Sorry mate. It was a very sarcastic response to a frankly ridiculous post. How anyone can reduce a player like Thiago contribution to just goals and assists is beyond me.

Its either extreme fishing or extreme cluelessness.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6709 on: Yesterday at 01:53:41 pm »
Probably a weird viewpoint, but Ive never been a massive fan of him off the bench. I think because his strength is controlling the tempo of the play through midfield, he often gets caught in possession for the first 5-10 minutes once he enters the game. Perhaps its just me whos noticed it but always thought he needed time to adjust to the game, not always but in certain games when the pace is quite frantic.

Outrageous player from the start though, this is literally the definition of a player whos performances and impact on the team cant be measured on goals and assists. What a shame his injury record is, and has always been, atrocious.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6710 on: Yesterday at 03:02:44 pm »
Keep him in cotton wool so's we can get summat decent for him in January.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6711 on: Yesterday at 03:06:50 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 03:02:44 pm
Keep him in cotton wool so's we can get summat decent for him in January.

Who is paying for a player that is in the last 3 months of his contract? Other than Saudi.

And even then - they probably don't really care as it's a bigger deal to them to "take" a player from a club who is more tied down.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6712 on: Yesterday at 03:19:45 pm »
Id love to see him back.  The 4-0 against Man United a couple of seasons ago was one of the best performances Ive seen.  I dont think Ive ever seen anyone control a game of football like that before and he made it look so easy.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6713 on: Yesterday at 04:17:04 pm »
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on Yesterday at 03:19:45 pm
Id love to see him back.  The 4-0 against Man United a couple of seasons ago was one of the best performances Ive seen.  I dont think Ive ever seen anyone control a game of football like that before and he made it look so easy.

Did you see the 5-0 the season before - Keita in that game for me was definitely better than Thiago was in the 4-0 - probably the best MF performance for us since Gerrard at his absolute peak.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6714 on: Yesterday at 05:27:36 pm »
Was against us buying him as felt we needed a fitter player (more a Wijnaldum type player).
But now I'd like to see him stay and be a leader on the pitch.
We've a midfield and front line of young lions  who need a midfield leader and Thiago could be that man.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6715 on: Yesterday at 10:11:09 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 07:18:52 am
As fabulous a footballer as he is, its not much use if he cant get on the fucking pitch.

Keita, Sturridge, Kewell, Agger, Aurelio  weve had this discussion many times before. Nobody would buy them either and well say goodbye at the end of Thiagos contract with the same such a pity feeling
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6716 on: Today at 12:25:54 am »
Kirkland
R Jones  Agger   Kelly   Aurelio
Kewell  Thiago   Keita  Aquilani

Sturridge Ings
Would have been a decent team but made of plastic
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6717 on: Today at 12:35:53 am »
Crying shame with Thiago and Keita really. World class ability completely robbed by injury.
