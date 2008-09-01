

Medal haul doesn't say everything, I agree. But here's a useful reminder. He's won 3 La Ligas, 7 Bundesligas, 6 elite domestic cups (including the FA Cup) and 2 Champions League titles. In that second triumph he was the principal factor in the 8-2 destruction of Barcelona and was MoM in the Final.



He's won a ton of medals but some context.2010/11 Champions League he played 1 game - a dead rubber 6th CL group game2008/09 - La Liga title win he played 14, minutes2009/10 in La liga title win he played 15 minutes2010/11, 12/13 - played 2000 minutes in La Liga across both seasons (about 30% of total minutes)13/14 and 14/5 Bundesliga titles he played 999 minutes and 281 minutes respectively (<30% and <10% minutes of total game time)There's 6 league titles and a CL win where he's not an instrumental player. Some of it from being a squad player, some due to injury. Up to the age of 24 he'd never been a consistent starter at Barcelona or Bayern.I'm not trying to discredit Thiago here. It's just that using his medal haul as a collective is a bit misleading.I think there's probably 2015/16 to 2019/20 season where he's at his peak and fit a bit more. It's that period where he was arguably a Top 5 midfielder in the World. The peak, like you say, is 2019/2020. Though he wasn;t offical man of the match for the Champions League Final (Conman was).I think the Michael Ballack comment is a bit off. Ballack was immense during the 2001-2006 type time frame, thougn he always had the Q mark about his CL performances. He was German Footballer of the Year 3 seasons out of 4 in part of that period. He was in the Wolrd Cup Team of te Year in 2002 and 2006 plus the Euro's in 2004.He was past his best by the time he played for Chelsea (when he was 30). Before that point he was an elite goalscoring midfielder for a 5 or 6 year period. Aesthetically not as pleasing as Thiago or as technically gifted but was a brilliant player IMO.