Modric
Xavi
Iniesta
De Bruyne
Kante

Theres 5 midfielders who played at the same time as Thiago who have more influential careers. Thiago is more talented and aesthetically pleasing than some of the above but hard to argue against those 5 being more influential in their teams winning the biggest trophies.

You then have the likes of:

Kimmich
Kroos
Bernardo Silva
Rodri
David Silva
Schweinsteiger
Busquets
Casimeiro

Where does Thiagos career stack up against these players? Again hed be near the top in terms of technical gifts but ulinfluence on teams winning the big prizes?

Im not even including the likes of Gerrard in this and his career overlapped with Thiagos. Same with Balkack and others.

For me, best in your generation puts you in the top 5 players in your position over a 10-15 year span. Not sure Thiago is that for me and most of that is down to fitness (which is a key component of being an elite player)


Thanks for that. It certainly helps to clarify things. I looked at your list of amazing midfielders and thought, instantly, yes, he does belong in the top category.

Medal haul doesn't say everything, I agree. But here's a useful reminder. He's won 3 La Ligas, 7 Bundesligas, 6 elite domestic cups (including the FA Cup) and 2 Champions League titles. In that second triumph he was the principal factor in the 8-2 destruction of Barcelona and was MoM in the Final. You can take your Ballacks (or even your Balkacks). I saw him running around for Chelsea in what appeared to be heavy water every time he played. Thiago for me  any day.

But even aside from all that metallic trash he's collected, it's obvious having seen him play for Liverpool that he's a mighty influence on the pitch when he plays. An absolutely elite footballer.
I agree.

There was a reason why Ped signed him, as soon as he became Bayern boss.
Medal haul doesn't say everything, I agree. But here's a useful reminder. He's won 3 La Ligas, 7 Bundesligas, 6 elite domestic cups (including the FA Cup) and 2 Champions League titles. In that second triumph he was the principal factor in the 8-2 destruction of Barcelona and was MoM in the Final.

He's won a ton of medals but some context.

2010/11 Champions League he played 1 game -  a dead rubber 6th CL group game

2008/09 - La Liga title win he played 14, minutes

2009/10   in La liga title win he played 15 minutes

2010/11, 12/13 - played 2000 minutes in La Liga across both seasons (about 30% of total minutes)

13/14 and 14/5  Bundesliga titles he played 999 minutes and 281 minutes respectively (<30% and <10% minutes of total game time)

There's 6 league titles and a CL win where he's not an instrumental player. Some of it from being a squad player, some due to injury. Up to the age of 24 he'd never been a consistent starter at Barcelona or Bayern.

I'm not trying to discredit Thiago here. It's just that using his medal haul as a collective is a bit misleading.

I think there's probably 2015/16 to 2019/20 season where he's at his peak and fit a bit more. It's that period where he was arguably a Top 5 midfielder in the World. The peak, like you say, is 2019/2020. Though he wasn;t offical man of the match for the Champions League Final (Conman was).

I think the Michael Ballack comment is a bit off. Ballack was immense during the 2001-2006 type time frame, thougn he always had the Q mark about his CL performances. He was German Footballer of the Year 3 seasons out of 4 in part of that period. He was in the Wolrd Cup Team of te Year in 2002 and 2006 plus the Euro's in 2004.He was past his best by the time he played for Chelsea (when he was 30). Before that point he was an elite goalscoring midfielder for a 5 or 6 year period. Aesthetically not as pleasing as Thiago or as technically gifted but was a brilliant player IMO.

I didn't put the blame solely on Thiago's shoulders, Knight, I simply pointed out - as DelTrotter did - that his contribution has been overrated because of his reputation. I said at the time that Thiago didn't really work in the midfield unless he had a box-to-box engine like Henderson or Keita and a dedicated holder like Fabinho next to him, and you're pretty much agreeing with me. Do you also agree that our midfield and our team has worked far better since he's been out of the team in the past six months?

You claimed our problems started when he arrived, which was presumably you saying it was at least in part because of him. I know you didnt say it was all because of him but putting blame on him for anything in 20/21 is weird. We certainly improved with him out the team but you can guarantee wed have improved more with Henderson our the team and Thiago in it. Thiago was the only functioning midfielder before he got injured.
