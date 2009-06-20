Its a weird world where you can watch Thiago closely at Liverpool, amongst all the other years in his career and not see he is one of the best midfielders of his generation, people must have different eyes to me.



To be considered one of the best in any position, surely you have to play in even 50% of minutes available at whatever club you are at - otherwise you can't claim to be "instrumental" in any teams performance, or any success that team has? At Barcelona in the 3 seasons after he first debuted he played 38% of available minutes, for Bayern across *7* seasons 49.7%, and for us 45.3%. Sorry but that is just not enough minutes to even be described as important or even first choice for any of those teams. The only 2 seasons at Bayern where he was fit (or first choice) enough to play much more than 50% of minutes were 2016/17 under Pep with an all start team (Lewa up front, Ribery/Robben/Muller as attacking choice, Xabgi/Thiago/Vidal in midfield) - where he was great for them in the BL but they were pretty average bar the Arsenal games in the CL with him; and 2019/20 where he was the "luxury" player in MF not having to run, because of how amazing Kimmich/Goretzka were that season (and why they were more than happy to sell him at a reduced cost to us) in the BL.From the last 15 years, I'd not have him in the top 10 midfielders in the world, and probably not close - due to this unavailbility. You could make a strong argument he isn't even in the top 5 Spanish midfielders in that period (Xavi/Busquets/Xabi/Iniesta are all easily better, and you could make an argument for Fabregas due to his impact). Then you've got the likes of Gerrard (still at his best in that 15 year period post 2008), Lampard (ditto), Pirlo, Modric, Kroos, Kante, Toure/Fernandinho (their impact on early Man City can't be understated), KDB, Muller (if he counts), D Silva, Casemiro, Kimmich/Goretzka (as they were probably more important to Bayern than Thiago and why they were happy to sell him) - all of whom you could have a discussion about. I'd have Thiago in the next tier down ahead of the likes of Pjanic, Rakitic, Vidal, Mata, Pogba (although you could make an argument to have him below Pogba due to importance for both Juve and France - but he is a lazy tit so I don't).If you limit it to only the past 10 seasons, then fair enough - as that pretty much deliberately removes Gerrard/Lampard/Xavi - but I'd still argue his general unavailability to both Bayern and us over that period should count against him when comparing him.