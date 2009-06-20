« previous next »
Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Think all of the arguments can be true - but maybe miss something. Litmanen was mentioned above, and that's a good analogy. I don't think either neccessarily had great overall times here - and neither could be said to have had a genuinely transformational impact - but sometimes it's nice to watch football as art. Thiago can do things others can't - and he's just fucking awesome to watch when he's on it. That goal against Porto, running the show against United, the touch and passing range. Probably Xabi Alonso is the only player on his level technically we've had in the middle.

That can be true - and also it can be true that his injury record makes Jamie Redknapp and Rob Jones look dependable, and that he both doesn't make our first choice midfield now (and isn't missed). If we could get some money from Saudi and it helped buy a 6 he'd be gone in the spring.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism
Well, we can agree to disagree on this. The midfield was awful the first season he was here - it was awful when everyone was fit, let alone when they got injured - the team as a whole has underperformed in two of his three seasons and we've failed to score in any final in which he's played.

None of this is to suggest he's shit or has been holding us back. But some people are too hung up on the idea of Thiago to pay attention to the reality, which is that he hasn't played very much and the matches where he's dominated the opposition or controlled the game are fewer still. He's a class player, he just doesn't fit with us the way he did at teams like Bayern and Barca which were set up to throttle and overwhelm the opposition with possession.

And the idea he's played a huge part in our success is just wrong - he's started 51 league matches in three and a bit seasons during a time when our midfield has often looked ponderous. Henderson and Fabinho were the ones who took the blame for that but you can't ignore that the problems started when Thiago arrived, or that our midfield has looked vastly better the last six months without him in it. We were getting hammered by the likes of Brentford, Brighton and Wolves in the last few games he started.

The idea that our midfield problems started when he arrived is so incredibly wrong I dont know where to start.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Quote from: Knight
The idea that our midfield problems started when he arrived is so incredibly wrong I dont know where to start.
You don't remember how slow and inactive the midfield was with Thiago and Gini playing together? Okay. Why don't you look at the midfield thread from that season. Were there grave problems the season before when we won the league by 18 points? Because I don't remember them.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Quote from: aussie_ox
Worrying trend with Thiago.  Just like Naby keeps getting small setbacks.   Feel we should let him go in Jan if he can't contribute.
You mean sort of put him in a cage on the back of  truck, drive out into the wilderness and open the cage door and shout "Go! You're free!"

Is that what you mean?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Will we get 20M?

That tells the story.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
It has come to the point where I dont think of him as an option for the squad anymore. Will be nice though if he is back during the run in and plays a part to win us a title, domestic cup or Europa.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Is it worth going to the effort of trying to shift him in January? I think he's a great person to have on the training pitch considering how many young midfielders we have. If he can regain some fitness, maybe he'll work better next to more dynamic midfielders like Szobo, Jones or Gravenberch and a more aggressive player like Endo.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Quote from: Knight
The idea that our midfield problems started when he arrived is so incredibly wrong I dont know where to start.

 Dont think that was the point of the post.

Its more that there has been midfield problems during the entire time Thiago has been here. Those problems havent necessarily gone away in that 40% of games when Thiago is available.

No one could or should deny that Thiago is a hugely talented player and a joy to watch. But some on here put him on a pedestal that is way beyond his contribution at Liverpool, and frankly his other clubs and at national level.

Hes not the most talented midfielder level have ever had. Theres a few who had all the ability of him plus durability, drive, goals etc.

Thiago wont be remembered as one of the best players of his generation in the wider football world. He wont be remembered as a Top 10 midfielder of the past 15-20 years either.

That doesnt make him a bad player. Far from it. Hes a very good player but one whos contribution is limited due to injuries.. Hes nothing more or nothing less than that IMO.

Lets enjoy his last 6-8 months at Liverpool. Hell add something if fit. If hes not fit then well be fine anyway. And that pretty much sums up his 4 years at Liverpool. Hes always been the cherry on the top type of player, whilst some of you are arguing hes the cake.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Quote from: Jookie
Dont think that was the point of the post.

Its more that there has been midfield problems during the entire time Thiago has been here. Those problems havent necessarily gone away in that 40% of games when Thiago is available.

No one could or should deny that Thiago is a hugely talented player and a joy to watch. But some on here put him on a pedestal that is way beyond his contribution at Liverpool, and frankly his other clubs and at national level.

Hes not the most talented midfielder level have ever had. Theres a few who had all the ability of him plus durability, drive, goals etc.

Thiago wont be remembered as one of the best players of his generation in the wider football world. He wont be remembered as a Top 10 midfielder of the past 15-20 years either.

That doesnt make him a bad player. Far from it. Hes a very good player but one whos contribution is limited due to injuries.. Hes nothing more or nothing less than that IMO.

Lets enjoy his last 6-8 months at Liverpool. Hell add something if fit. If hes not fit then well be fine anyway. And that pretty much sums up his 4 years at Liverpool.

Who do you hate the most, Thiago or Fowler?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism
You don't remember how slow and inactive the midfield was with Thiago and Gini playing together? Okay. Why don't you look at the midfield thread from that season. Were there grave problems the season before when we won the league by 18 points? Because I don't remember them.

All our CBs got injured and we started playing Henderson and Fabinho there, who both also got injured at various points.  Once all our CBs got injured (but not before), we completely collapsed, losing 6 on the run at home. By the time Thiago returned from the injury he got against Everton we were playing Henderson and Fabinho at Centre Back. Because we then didn't have a DM Gini, who couldn't progress the ball, ended up playing 6 in quite a few games and yes, the midfield struggled. But so did the entire team. We fell apart. But only someone committed to a bizarre narrative would place the blame for that on Thiago's shoulders, when he was just returning from injury and 2/3s of our first choice midfield were forced to be our CB pairing. Playing in an empty Anfield didn't help either.

Once we put 2 CBs in defence and had Fabinho back for our final 5 league games of the season (who played at 6) we won 5 in a row. Fabinho and Thiago played in all 5, Gini played in 4. Thiago was brilliant for us in that run. A crucial run you'll no doubt remember in terms of getting us top 4 and setting us up for an unprecedented attempt at a quadruple. Which was a season where Thiago often held our midfield together. He certainly did his best to hold it together before he got injured last season, he was our only functional midfielder in the autumn of '22.

In terms of issues before Thiago, Klopp has spent significant amounts of money throughout his time here trying to improve the midfield and it was intermittently an issue before 20/21.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Quote from: Circa1892
Think all of the arguments can be true - but maybe miss something. Litmanen was mentioned above, and that's a good analogy. I don't think either neccessarily had great overall times here - and neither could be said to have had a genuinely transformational impact - but sometimes it's nice to watch football as art. Thiago can do things others can't - and he's just fucking awesome to watch when he's on it. That goal against Porto, running the show against United, the touch and passing range. Probably Xabi Alonso is the only player on his level technically we've had in the middle.

That can be true - and also it can be true that his injury record makes Jamie Redknapp and Rob Jones look dependable, and that he both doesn't make our first choice midfield now (and isn't missed). If we could get some money from Saudi and it helped buy a 6 he'd be gone in the spring.

This is fair, although I have a different conclusion. I think Thiago could be the difference between a title-winning season and just missing out. Several things have to fall into place to allow that happen including the man's fitness of course. But if Thiago is match-fit and able to play against the likes of Man City and Arsenal then he substantially increases our chances of winning these crucial games. He gives us more possession basically and helps us find a way through their midfield.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
I didn't put the blame solely on Thiago's shoulders, Knight, I simply pointed out - as DelTrotter did - that his contribution has been overrated because of his reputation. I said at the time that Thiago didn't really work in the midfield unless he had a box-to-box engine like Henderson or Keita and a dedicated holder like Fabinho next to him, and you're pretty much agreeing with me. Do you also agree that our midfield and our team has worked far better since he's been out of the team in the past six months?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Such a pity some of our better players over the years were made of glass. Thiago would have been automatic choice if he ever could get match fit but the lad can never get a free run of injuries. For the past three seasons he probably has missed half of them. Such a pity.  If he was 100% mentally and physically he has the ability to unlock any team out there. He might not be the player he was but at 32 he should still be the pivot for our midfield... If 100%. I don't think he ever will be now.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
it is a massive shame about Thiago and his fitness, but as a club even though I love him we need to move him on, wages etc on someone who cannot contribute
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Quote from: DelTrotter
Who do you hate the most, Thiago or Fowler?

Good question.

I dont hate either. I think both are very good players but players whose careers have been stymied by injury. I think theres a tendency to over rate these players contributions at Liverpool. I think you can throw Alonso into that bucket as well.

That doesnt mean I hate hem or think they are poor players. But none of those players were consistently world class players when at Liverpool. When I say world class I mean they would genuinely have a chance of being in the conversation for best 5 players in their position in the World. Only really Alonso 08/09 fits that description at Liverpool. Maybe at times in 04/05.

Alonso and Thiago through the breadth of their careers have shown themselves to be elite players. Just not much at Liverpool. Both have been important in us winning trophies. Id potentially have Alonso in our best XI since I started watching us in 1985. So I obviously rate them.

Fowler is really difficult to judge. He was amazing domestically in his 1st 3 seasons. But the PL was poor at that point. Was a bright spark in an otherwise dire time. As a match going fan he brought loads of joy during that mid 90s period that Ill forever be grateful for. But due to injuries speak Fowler never played in a good Liverpool team. His European and international scoring records are not great. Therefore hard to judge how good he was compared to Owen, Torres, Suarez, Salah, Firmino, Mane. I dont think hes a better forward or bigger contributor to our successes than those 6 forward players. That before I consider the likes of Rush and Beardsley. So for me Fowler doesnt get near my thoughts for best Liverpool XI and Ive pushed back on people who have included him in those types of discussions.

So dont hate either player, just think they are significantly over rated by some despite me thinking they are all very good players.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism
I didn't put the blame solely on Thiago's shoulders, Knight, I simply pointed out - as DelTrotter did - that his contribution has been overrated because of his reputation. I said at the time that Thiago didn't really work in the midfield unless he had a box-to-box engine like Henderson or Keita and a dedicated holder like Fabinho next to him, and you're pretty much agreeing with me. Do you also agree that our midfield and our team has worked far better since he's been out of the team in the past six months?

In the past 18 months our best performances in midfield have included Thiago, our midfield being better in the last few months is nothing to do with Thiago being out the team either, I dont get the correlation.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Its a weird world where you can watch Thiago closely at Liverpool, amongst all the other years in his career and not see he is one of the best midfielders of his generation, people must have different eyes to me.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Quote from: Coolie High
In the past 18 months our best performances in midfield have included Thiago, our midfield being better in the last few months is nothing to do with Thiago being out the team either, I dont get the correlation.

I'm not sure I agree - our best performance last year was probably the 7-0 demolition of United - with a midfield of Hendo/Fab/Elliot; other highlights include the 9-0 against Bournmouth (midfield of Hendo/Fab/Elliot), 2-0 against Newcastle (Fab/Hendo/Baj), 2-0 vs Napoli (Fab/Milner/Thiago).  So thats 1 game out of 4 that spring to mind where he was involved.  Go back the season before - 2-2 vs City was a good result (Hendon/Fab/Jones), the 5-0 at OT (Milner/Hendo/Keita - and Keita was easily MOTM), 2-0 vs Atletico (Hendo/Gab/Ox), 3--2 vs City in the cup SF (Thiago/Keita/Fab), the SFs vs  Villareal maybe (weaker opposition, but massive matches - Thiago/Fab/Hendo at home, Thiago/Fab/Keita away).  so only 3 out of those 6 had Thiago involved.   
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Quote from: fowlermagic
Such a pity some of our better players over the years were made of glass. Thiago would have been automatic choice if he ever could get match fit but the lad can never get a free run of injuries. For the past three seasons he probably has missed half of them. Such a pity.  If he was 100% mentally and physically he has the ability to unlock any team out there. He might not be the player he was but at 32 he should still be the pivot for our midfield... If 100%. I don't think he ever will be now.

Yeah reminds me of Litmanen in that respect and their talent levels although Jari was much more brittle than Thiago.
Started as a deadly forward and once his pace went through injuries reinvented himself as a great playmaker but his body just couldn't take training and playing football for a prolonged periods ever again.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism
I didn't put the blame solely on Thiago's shoulders, Knight, I simply pointed out - as DelTrotter did - that his contribution has been overrated because of his reputation. I said at the time that Thiago didn't really work in the midfield unless he had a box-to-box engine like Henderson or Keita and a dedicated holder like Fabinho next to him, and you're pretty much agreeing with me. Do you also agree that our midfield and our team has worked far better since he's been out of the team in the past six months?

That seems an unfair question to me ...  - its not the absence of Thiago that's fixed our midfield its the absence of Henderson and Fabinho who both couldn't run anymore or get anywhere near it off the ball and their replacement with fit effective players who can
The relevant question is would we be better with a fit Thiago playing the role and position Mcallister is now - that seems like a clear yes to me and if he does get back to full fitness he'll be first choice in that role
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Quote from: JackWard33
That seems an unfair question to me ...  - its not the absence of Thiago that's fixed our midfield its the absence of Henderson and Fabinho who both couldn't run anymore or get anywhere near it off the ball and their replacement with fit effective players who can
The relevant question is would we be better with a fit Thiago playing the role and position Mcallister is now - that seems like a clear yes to me and if he does get back to full fitness he'll be first choice in that role

Agree with that.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
I also agree with that, but I also think we need a different profile of player for that position.  Someone more physical who eats up the ground.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Quote from: Ghost Town
You mean sort of put him in a cage on the back of  truck, drive out into the wilderness and open the cage door and shout "Go! You're free!"

Is that what you mean?

I wonder how far he'd get?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Quote from: Coolie High
Its a weird world where you can watch Thiago closely at Liverpool, amongst all the other years in his career and not see he is one of the best midfielders of his generation, people must have different eyes to me.

To be considered one of the best in any position, surely you have to play in even 50% of minutes available at whatever club you are at - otherwise you can't claim to be "instrumental" in any teams performance, or any success that team has?  At Barcelona in the 3 seasons after he first debuted he played 38% of available minutes, for Bayern across *7* seasons 49.7%, and for us 45.3%.  Sorry but that is just not enough minutes to even be described as important or even first choice for any of those teams.  The only 2 seasons at Bayern where he was fit (or first choice) enough to play much more than 50% of minutes were 2016/17 under Pep with an all start team (Lewa up front, Ribery/Robben/Muller as attacking choice, Xabgi/Thiago/Vidal in midfield) - where he was great for them in the BL but they were pretty average bar the Arsenal games in the CL with him; and 2019/20 where he was the "luxury" player in MF not having to run, because of how amazing Kimmich/Goretzka were that season (and why they were more than happy to sell him at a reduced cost to us) in the BL. 

From the last 15 years, I'd not have him in the top 10 midfielders in the world, and probably not close - due to this unavailbility.  You could make a strong argument he isn't even in the top 5 Spanish midfielders in that period (Xavi/Busquets/Xabi/Iniesta are all easily better, and you could make an argument for Fabregas due to his impact).  Then you've got the likes of Gerrard (still at his best in that 15 year period post 2008), Lampard (ditto), Pirlo, Modric, Kroos, Kante, Toure/Fernandinho (their impact on early Man City can't be understated), KDB, Muller (if he counts), D Silva, Casemiro, Kimmich/Goretzka (as they were probably more important to Bayern than Thiago and why they were happy to sell him) - all of whom you could have a discussion about.   I'd have Thiago in the next tier down ahead of the likes of Pjanic, Rakitic, Vidal, Mata, Pogba (although you could make an argument to have him below Pogba due to importance for both Juve and France - but he is a lazy tit so I don't).

If you limit it to only the past 10 seasons, then fair enough - as that pretty much deliberately removes Gerrard/Lampard/Xavi - but I'd still argue his general unavailability to both Bayern and us over that period should count against him when comparing him.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
I don't think it'd improve us enough defensively which is our biggest issue. Also is Thiago 8-9 months after his last start the same player he was at his best for us?

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Quote from: Coolie High
Its a weird world where you can watch Thiago closely at Liverpool, amongst all the other years in his career and not see he is one of the best midfielders of his generation, people must have different eyes to me.

Modric
Xavi
Iniesta
De Bruyne
Kante

Theres 5 midfielders who played at the same time as Thiago who have more influential careers. Thiago is more talented and aesthetically pleasing than some of the above but hard to argue against those 5 being more influential in their teams winning the biggest trophies.

You then have the likes of:

Kimmich
Kroos
Bernardo Silva
Rodri
David Silva
Schweinsteiger
Busquets
Casimeiro

Where does Thiagos career stack up against these players? Again hed be near the top in terms of technical gifts but ulinfluence on teams winning the big prizes?

Im not even including the likes of Gerrard in this and his career overlapped with Thiagos. Same with Balkack and others.

For me, best in your generation puts you in the top 5 players in your position over a 10-15 year span. Not sure Thiago is that for me and most of that is down to fitness (which is a key component of being an elite player)
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Quote from: Tobelius
Yeah reminds me of Litmanen in that respect and their talent levels although Jari was much more brittle than Thiago.
Started as a deadly forward and once his pace went through injuries reinvented himself as a great playmaker but his body just couldn't take training and playing football for a prolonged periods ever again.

I would strongly argue that peak Litmanen was much better than Thiago - for Ajax he was the key man in a CL triumph against maybe the best ever Italian club side - and he was less injury prone early on that Thiago to boot.  At Ajax he is often considered in the top 3 players to ever play for the team - behind only Van Basten and Cryuf  - that is some pedigree!  Let's not forget in a WC year in 1994, after his first proper season (the 92/93 he mainly was in the reserves at Ajax), he got 8th in the voting for Ballon D'Or without being able to play in the WC (the highest player not to get to the QF at least in 1994, let alone play); then in 1995 he finished 3rd (behind Weah, and Klinsmann who shouldn't have placed that high).
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Quote from: Scottymuser
I would strongly argue that peak Litmanen was much better than Thiago - for Ajax he was the key man in a CL triumph against maybe the best ever Italian club side - and he was less injury prone early on that Thiago to boot.  At Ajax he is often considered in the top 3 players to ever play for the team - behind only Van Basten and Cryuf  - that is some pedigree!  Let's not forget in a WC year in 1994, after his first proper season (the 92/93 he mainly was in the reserves at Ajax), he got 8th in the voting for Ballon D'Or without being able to play in the WC (the highest player not to get to the QF at least in 1994, let alone play); then in 1995 he finished 3rd (behind Weah, and Klinsmann who shouldn't have placed that high).

Tend to agree,as a fellow Finn to Jari i'm a bit biased though.Wonderful player when fit and honestly had one of the best football brains on him that i have ever seen.

He's sometimes commentating on tournaments on TV here and always speaks about the game with insight.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Quote from: Jookie
Modric
Xavi
Iniesta
De Bruyne
Kante

Theres 5 midfielders who played at the same time as Thiago who have more influential careers. Thiago is more talented and aesthetically pleasing than some of the above but hard to argue against those 5 being more influential in their teams winning the biggest trophies.

You then have the likes of:

Kimmich
Kroos
Bernardo Silva
Rodri
David Silva
Schweinsteiger
Busquets
Casimeiro

Where does Thiagos career stack up against these players? Again hed be near the top in terms of technical gifts but ulinfluence on teams winning the big prizes?

Im not even including the likes of Gerrard in this and his career overlapped with Thiagos. Same with Balkack and others.

For me, best in your generation puts you in the top 5 players in your position over a 10-15 year span. Not sure Thiago is that for me and most of that is down to fitness (which is a key component of being an elite player)

I think this is where I stand, in that I think it is fair to say he is the most gifted Midfielder we have had for the last decade (although the amount of talent Szoboszlai has at his age he has a fair chance of being outright better in the near future, not a slight on Thiago just how highly I rate Dom)

However I don't think he's been massively influential to us. That's mostly down to injury, however when he has played I was expecting a little more in terms of changing how we are as a team. With him in the team he has always been brilliant when he played, but it was largely in the same style we had played the years before (which for a midfield that won the CL and PL people gave rather little respect comparatively).

From the quality he has, and from the excitement around him, I was expecting this to transform our midfield to another level, the step to us winning everything (as where the comments from Falk I believe) Instead he was excellent in an already excellent midfield playing largely the same way, but also needing rather specific conditions to be effective (i.e - he needed athleticism around him as he wasn't really that)

I never felt Thiago could turn a game, rather being the best player in a game where everything was running right. Again comparing him to someone like Dom, I feel Dom can swing a game on it's head, and he has done several times this year already.

I don't think anyone can deny how talented Thiago is, but I don't think he has been massively influential for us, I don't necessarily feel we would have been too much worse in terms of what we have won and achieved without him/with someone else of a reasonable level of talent other than him
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Quote from: Coolie High
In the past 18 months our best performances in midfield have included Thiago, our midfield being better in the last few months is nothing to do with Thiago being out the team either, I dont get the correlation.

The last four games Thiago started were the 3-1 loss to Brentford, the 3-0 loss to Brighton, the 0-0 draw with Chelsea and the 3-0 loss to Wolves. We were 10th at that point. Since then, we've lost 3 out of 26 in the league, a spell when both Henderson and Fabinho were starting regularly. The changeover started at exactly the point he stopped starting matches. It's also a stretch to say our best performances in the past 18 months included him - some did, some didn't. He's been present for them roughly as often as Naby - who has his own, less flattering narrative attached.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome
However I don't think he's been massively influential to us. That's mostly down to injury, however when he has played I was expecting a little more in terms of changing how we are as a team. With him in the team he has always been brilliant when he played, but it was largely in the same style we had played the years before (which for a midfield that won the CL and PL people gave rather little respect comparatively).

From the quality he has, and from the excitement around him, I was expecting this to transform our midfield to another level, the step to us winning everything (as where the comments from Falk I believe) Instead he was excellent in an already excellent midfield playing largely the same way, but also needing rather specific conditions to be effective (i.e - he needed athleticism around him as he wasn't really that)

I never felt Thiago could turn a game, rather being the best player in a game where everything was running right. Again comparing him to someone like Dom, I feel Dom can swing a game on it's head, and he has done several times this year already.

I don't think anyone can deny how talented Thiago is, but I don't think he has been massively influential for us, I don't necessarily feel we would have been too much worse in terms of what we have won and achieved without him/with someone else of a reasonable level of talent other than him

This is exactly how I feel about Thiago, summed it up perfectly for me.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Quote from: Jookie
Modric
Xavi
Iniesta
De Bruyne
Kante

Theres 5 midfielders who played at the same time as Thiago who have more influential careers. Thiago is more talented and aesthetically pleasing than some of the above but hard to argue against those 5 being more influential in their teams winning the biggest trophies.

You then have the likes of:

Kimmich
Kroos
Bernardo Silva
Rodri
David Silva
Schweinsteiger
Busquets
Casimeiro

Where does Thiagos career stack up against these players? Again hed be near the top in terms of technical gifts but ulinfluence on teams winning the big prizes?

Im not even including the likes of Gerrard in this and his career overlapped with Thiagos. Same with Balkack and others.

For me, best in your generation puts you in the top 5 players in your position over a 10-15 year span. Not sure Thiago is that for me and most of that is down to fitness (which is a key component of being an elite player)

Hes quite easily in the second group, no way would I have Bernardo Silva Schweisnteiger even Kimmich being a better midfielder than Thiago imo.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
if we had a striker with unbelievable skills, who scored goals out of nothing - worldies over and over - but was injured too easily and too often, would people claim he's not good enough? 

I doubt it, they'd just talk about how much he gives the team and how we're lucky to have him.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Quote from: SamLad
if we had a striker with unbelievable skills, who scored goals out of nothing - worldies over and over - but was injured too easily and too often, would people claim he's not good enough? 

I doubt it, they'd just talk about how much he gives the team and how we're lucky to have him.

But that player's contribution is way more easily quantifiable in the goals they've scored.  Thiago has played well for us but I think an argument can be made that we would've done just as well with a lesser player who would've been available more.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Quote from: SamLad
if we had a striker with unbelievable skills, who scored goals out of nothing - worldies over and over - but was injured too easily and too often, would people claim he's not good enough? 

I doubt it, they'd just talk about how much he gives the team and how we're lucky to have him.

Wasn't that basically Sturridge though? And people did question his ability and his heart for the game.

And again no one is denying Thiago's quality, more how influential he has been for us
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Quote from: tubby
But that player's contribution is way more easily quantifiable in the goals they've scored.  Thiago has played well for us but I think an argument can be made that we would've done just as well with a lesser player who would've been available more.
yeah goals / assists are easy, but I think I've seen metrics showing his contribution is excellent.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome
Wasn't that basically Sturridge though? And people did question his ability and his heart for the game.
I would have bet a million quid Sturridge's name would come up in the first couple of responses.  :)

Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome
And again no one is denying Thiago's quality, more how influential he has been for us
I think there have been comments implying we should never have bought him.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
He could have and should have been the lubricant to the center of our midfield. He's not going to win games for you like Salah does. We could be stinking up the place n up pops Salah to dig us out of a hole. No one is saying he's a world beater by himself but if Guardiola was craving over you as a player you definitely have something special. The lad probably would have blossomed at a Barca or City where teams roll over and die once the whistle went. We had our moments too as remember when teams were 2-0 down and more after the first whistle barrage came. In recent months teams have a belief they can get at us and under that pressure Thiago n the likes struggled as they didn't have the space they can thrive on. Things are a changing though as i think once we shore up our defensive issues teams won't come out throwing punches. They will be sitting in the dressing room just hoping they won't be hammered.
