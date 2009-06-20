« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 162 163 164 165 166 [167]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara  (Read 690982 times)

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,892
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6640 on: Yesterday at 10:09:26 pm »
Think all of the arguments can be true - but maybe miss something. Litmanen was mentioned above, and that's a good analogy. I don't think either neccessarily had great overall times here - and neither could be said to have had a genuinely transformational impact - but sometimes it's nice to watch football as art. Thiago can do things others can't - and he's just fucking awesome to watch when he's on it. That goal against Porto, running the show against United, the touch and passing range. Probably Xabi Alonso is the only player on his level technically we've had in the middle.

That can be true - and also it can be true that his injury record makes Jamie Redknapp and Rob Jones look dependable, and that he both doesn't make our first choice midfield now (and isn't missed). If we could get some money from Saudi and it helped buy a 6 he'd be gone in the spring.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,543
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6641 on: Yesterday at 11:03:48 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 09:31:56 am
Well, we can agree to disagree on this. The midfield was awful the first season he was here - it was awful when everyone was fit, let alone when they got injured - the team as a whole has underperformed in two of his three seasons and we've failed to score in any final in which he's played.

None of this is to suggest he's shit or has been holding us back. But some people are too hung up on the idea of Thiago to pay attention to the reality, which is that he hasn't played very much and the matches where he's dominated the opposition or controlled the game are fewer still. He's a class player, he just doesn't fit with us the way he did at teams like Bayern and Barca which were set up to throttle and overwhelm the opposition with possession.

And the idea he's played a huge part in our success is just wrong - he's started 51 league matches in three and a bit seasons during a time when our midfield has often looked ponderous. Henderson and Fabinho were the ones who took the blame for that but you can't ignore that the problems started when Thiago arrived, or that our midfield has looked vastly better the last six months without him in it. We were getting hammered by the likes of Brentford, Brighton and Wolves in the last few games he started.

The idea that our midfield problems started when he arrived is so incredibly wrong I dont know where to start.
Logged

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,561
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6642 on: Yesterday at 11:29:52 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 11:03:48 pm
The idea that our midfield problems started when he arrived is so incredibly wrong I dont know where to start.
You don't remember how slow and inactive the midfield was with Thiago and Gini playing together? Okay. Why don't you look at the midfield thread from that season. Were there grave problems the season before when we won the league by 18 points? Because I don't remember them.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,075
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6643 on: Yesterday at 11:57:27 pm »
Quote from: aussie_ox on Yesterday at 03:05:23 am
Worrying trend with Thiago.  Just like Naby keeps getting small setbacks.   Feel we should let him go in Jan if he can't contribute.
You mean sort of put him in a cage on the back of  truck, drive out into the wilderness and open the cage door and shout "Go! You're free!"

Is that what you mean?
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,152
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6644 on: Today at 03:11:38 am »
Will we get 20M?

That tells the story.
Logged
Expect nothing.

Offline MdArshad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 376
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6645 on: Today at 04:13:26 am »
It has come to the point where I dont think of him as an option for the squad anymore. Will be nice though if he is back during the run in and plays a part to win us a title, domestic cup or Europa.
Logged

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,561
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6646 on: Today at 09:22:08 am »
Is it worth going to the effort of trying to shift him in January? I think he's a great person to have on the training pitch considering how many young midfielders we have. If he can regain some fitness, maybe he'll work better next to more dynamic midfielders like Szobo, Jones or Gravenberch and a more aggressive player like Endo.
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,192
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6647 on: Today at 09:24:14 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 11:03:48 pm
The idea that our midfield problems started when he arrived is so incredibly wrong I dont know where to start.

 Dont think that was the point of the post.

Its more that there has been midfield problems during the entire time Thiago has been here. Those problems havent necessarily gone away in that 40% of games when Thiago is available.

No one could or should deny that Thiago is a hugely talented player and a joy to watch. But some on here put him on a pedestal that is way beyond his contribution at Liverpool, and frankly his other clubs and at national level.

Hes not the most talented midfielder level have ever had. Theres a few who had all the ability of him plus durability, drive, goals etc.

Thiago wont be remembered as one of the best players of his generation in the wider football world. He wont be remembered as a Top 10 midfielder of the past 15-20 years either.

That doesnt make him a bad player. Far from it. Hes a very good player but one whos contribution is limited due to injuries.. Hes nothing more or nothing less than that IMO.

Lets enjoy his last 6-8 months at Liverpool. Hell add something if fit. If hes not fit then well be fine anyway. And that pretty much sums up his 4 years at Liverpool. Hes always been the cherry on the top type of player, whilst some of you are arguing hes the cake.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:26:21 am by Jookie »
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,537
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6648 on: Today at 09:25:02 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 09:24:14 am
Dont think that was the point of the post.

Its more that there has been midfield problems during the entire time Thiago has been here. Those problems havent necessarily gone away in that 40% of games when Thiago is available.

No one could or should deny that Thiago is a hugely talented player and a joy to watch. But some on here put him on a pedestal that is way beyond his contribution at Liverpool, and frankly his other clubs and at national level.

Hes not the most talented midfielder level have ever had. Theres a few who had all the ability of him plus durability, drive, goals etc.

Thiago wont be remembered as one of the best players of his generation in the wider football world. He wont be remembered as a Top 10 midfielder of the past 15-20 years either.

That doesnt make him a bad player. Far from it. Hes a very good player but one whos contribution is limited due to injuries.. Hes nothing more or nothing less than that IMO.

Lets enjoy his last 6-8 months at Liverpool. Hell add something if fit. If hes not fit then well be fine anyway. And that pretty much sums up his 4 years at Liverpool.

Who do you hate the most, Thiago or Fowler?
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,543
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6649 on: Today at 09:28:12 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 11:29:52 pm
You don't remember how slow and inactive the midfield was with Thiago and Gini playing together? Okay. Why don't you look at the midfield thread from that season. Were there grave problems the season before when we won the league by 18 points? Because I don't remember them.

All our CBs got injured and we started playing Henderson and Fabinho there, who both also got injured at various points.  Once all our CBs got injured (but not before), we completely collapsed, losing 6 on the run at home. By the time Thiago returned from the injury he got against Everton we were playing Henderson and Fabinho at Centre Back. Because we then didn't have a DM Gini, who couldn't progress the ball, ended up playing 6 in quite a few games and yes, the midfield struggled. But so did the entire team. We fell apart. But only someone committed to a bizarre narrative would place the blame for that on Thiago's shoulders, when he was just returning from injury and 2/3s of our first choice midfield were forced to be our CB pairing. Playing in an empty Anfield didn't help either.

Once we put 2 CBs in defence and had Fabinho back for our final 5 league games of the season (who played at 6) we won 5 in a row. Fabinho and Thiago played in all 5, Gini played in 4. Thiago was brilliant for us in that run. A crucial run you'll no doubt remember in terms of getting us top 4 and setting us up for an unprecedented attempt at a quadruple. Which was a season where Thiago often held our midfield together. He certainly did his best to hold it together before he got injured last season, he was our only functional midfielder in the autumn of '22.

In terms of issues before Thiago, Klopp has spent significant amounts of money throughout his time here trying to improve the midfield and it was intermittently an issue before 20/21.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:30:38 am by Knight »
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,838
  • The first five yards........
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6650 on: Today at 09:39:13 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 10:09:26 pm
Think all of the arguments can be true - but maybe miss something. Litmanen was mentioned above, and that's a good analogy. I don't think either neccessarily had great overall times here - and neither could be said to have had a genuinely transformational impact - but sometimes it's nice to watch football as art. Thiago can do things others can't - and he's just fucking awesome to watch when he's on it. That goal against Porto, running the show against United, the touch and passing range. Probably Xabi Alonso is the only player on his level technically we've had in the middle.

That can be true - and also it can be true that his injury record makes Jamie Redknapp and Rob Jones look dependable, and that he both doesn't make our first choice midfield now (and isn't missed). If we could get some money from Saudi and it helped buy a 6 he'd be gone in the spring.

This is fair, although I have a different conclusion. I think Thiago could be the difference between a title-winning season and just missing out. Several things have to fall into place to allow that happen including the man's fitness of course. But if Thiago is match-fit and able to play against the likes of Man City and Arsenal then he substantially increases our chances of winning these crucial games. He gives us more possession basically and helps us find a way through their midfield.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,561
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6651 on: Today at 09:40:02 am »
I didn't put the blame solely on Thiago's shoulders, Knight, I simply pointed out - as DelTrotter did - that his contribution has been overrated because of his reputation. I said at the time that Thiago didn't really work in the midfield unless he had a box-to-box engine like Henderson or Keita and a dedicated holder like Fabinho next to him, and you're pretty much agreeing with me. Do you also agree that our midfield and our team has worked far better since he's been out of the team in the past six months?
Logged

Online fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,342
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6652 on: Today at 09:40:43 am »
Such a pity some of our better players over the years were made of glass. Thiago would have been automatic choice if he ever could get match fit but the lad can never get a free run of injuries. For the past three seasons he probably has missed half of them. Such a pity.  If he was 100% mentally and physically he has the ability to unlock any team out there. He might not be the player he was but at 32 he should still be the pivot for our midfield... If 100%. I don't think he ever will be now.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:43:31 am by fowlermagic »
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I
Pages: 1 ... 162 163 164 165 166 [167]   Go Up
« previous next »
 