You don't remember how slow and inactive the midfield was with Thiago and Gini playing together? Okay. Why don't you look at the midfield thread from that season. Were there grave problems the season before when we won the league by 18 points? Because I don't remember them.



All our CBs got injured and we started playing Henderson and Fabinho there, who both also got injured at various points. Once all our CBs got injured (but not before), we completely collapsed, losing 6 on the run at home. By the time Thiago returned from the injury he got against Everton we were playing Henderson and Fabinho at Centre Back. Because we then didn't have a DM Gini, who couldn't progress the ball, ended up playing 6 in quite a few games and yes, the midfield struggled. But so did the entire team. We fell apart. But only someone committed to a bizarre narrative would place the blame for that on Thiago's shoulders, when he was just returning from injury and 2/3s of our first choice midfield were forced to be our CB pairing. Playing in an empty Anfield didn't help either.Once we put 2 CBs in defence and had Fabinho back for our final 5 league games of the season (who played at 6) we won 5 in a row. Fabinho and Thiago played in all 5, Gini played in 4. Thiago was brilliant for us in that run. A crucial run you'll no doubt remember in terms of getting us top 4 and setting us up for an unprecedented attempt at a quadruple. Which was a season where Thiago often held our midfield together. He certainly did his best to hold it together before he got injured last season, he was our only functional midfielder in the autumn of '22.In terms of issues before Thiago, Klopp has spent significant amounts of money throughout his time here trying to improve the midfield and it was intermittently an issue before 20/21.