The idea that our midfield problems started when he arrived is so incredibly wrong I dont know where to start.
Dont think that was the point of the post.
Its more that there has been midfield problems during the entire time Thiago has been here. Those problems havent necessarily gone away in that 40% of games when Thiago is available.
No one could or should deny that Thiago is a hugely talented player and a joy to watch. But some on here put him on a pedestal that is way beyond his contribution at Liverpool, and frankly his other clubs and at national level.
Hes not the most talented midfielder level have ever had. Theres a few who had all the ability of him plus durability, drive, goals etc.
Thiago wont be remembered as one of the best players of his generation in the wider football world. He wont be remembered as a Top 10 midfielder of the past 15-20 years either.
That doesnt make him a bad player. Far from it. Hes a very good player but one whos contribution is limited due to injuries.. Hes nothing more or nothing less than that IMO.
Lets enjoy his last 6-8 months at Liverpool. Hell add something if fit. If hes not fit then well be fine anyway. And that pretty much sums up his 4 years at Liverpool. Hes always been the cherry on the top type of player, whilst some of you are arguing hes the cake.