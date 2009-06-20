Nah, I'm with Spider-Neil. Keita had an even better plus-minus win record and actually played in our league-winning season, and no one would suggest he's intrinsic to what we've done under Klopp.



I'd actually go further and say I've always thought Thiago was underwhelming since he's arrived. He simply isn't dynamic enough for a Premier League midfield, which is why he and Gini failed so miserably as a pairing. He looked great next to a dedicated holder like Fabinho and an engine like Hendo, but that also meant no goals from midfield.



In a wider sense, I know Thiago looked great at Bayern, but he was also there seven seasons and had one where he played 30 league games or more. There was a reason we got him cheap. Someone earlier on in this thread (or an adjacent one, can't remember 100%) claimed he was the technically best player we've ever had. Is he? He obviously thrives in a Guardiola team set up to retain possession, I'm not sure he works as well in any other system.



Your last line doesn't make much sense at all, we are a possession side ourselves, in most years we've had the 2nd or at very least 3rd highest possession stats in the league, it was only today we had more possession against arguably the 2nd best possession side in the league currently. Your other point about him not being dynamic enough for a premier league midfield is simply bizarre, is this the same premier league where the likes of Gundogan and Mac Allister have thrived in the last few years? Is this the same premier league where Thiago finished in the team of the year in his second season? What's even more bizarre is that you underrate Thiagos tenacity, and the fact he is statistically one of the few midfielders who combine a high level of ability on the ball, splitting lines, playing progressive passes, with great pressing stats, tackles won, possession won and so on, its like you haven't been watching him the last couple years.Most midfielders that would thrive under Guardiola, would thrive under Klopp and vice versa, its a moot point, you can't typecast Guardiola as the same exact manager who was managing a one off Barcelona team, and use that as the sole evidence of how he sets up his midfields in recent years when he literally has a midfielder in De Bruyne playing in midfield who loses the ball more than any of our current midfielders. When you'tr good as De Bruyne is, or as good as Thiago is you will fit into most systems, and managers will fit their system around you, like these managers have done with the aforementioned players.The core principles at the end of the day remain the same or at least very similar, and thats whether you're a De Zerbi Klopp Areta or Guardiola.