Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara  (Read 689938 times)

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6600 on: October 7, 2023, 10:54:54 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on October  7, 2023, 10:26:57 pm
Which he paid in full and then some when he dragged us into the CL at the end of the 20/21 season - everything after that was gravy
And by everything after that I mean being the best player in a run towards an impossible quadruple

But yeah.... accountancy ...

Exactly.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6601 on: October 7, 2023, 11:00:34 pm »
I dont see whats not to like about this situation (aside from Thiago being available a bit more).
Our midfield is massively improved to the extent that hes no longer missed. However hes good enough that when hes available hell add to what we have. Win-Win
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6602 on: Yesterday at 12:30:07 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on October  7, 2023, 10:52:47 pm
11 league titles, 7 domestic Cups and 2 Champions Leagues.

Thiago is one of the best midfield players of his generation and has a shout of being one of the best ever modern midfield players. Elite on the ball and vastly underrated in terms of winning duels.

Like Jari Litmanen he arrived after his pomp but Liverpool's history will always be enriched by generational talents like Thiago.

How can you be in a shout to be "one of the best ever modern midfielders" if he only plays 50% of the games.

Next - "ledley king and Owen Hargreaves were two of the best players of their generation"
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6603 on: Yesterday at 12:58:30 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 12:30:07 am
How can you be in a shout to be "one of the best ever modern midfielders" if he only plays 50% of the games.

if the metric is pure skill, why not?  quality vs quantity?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6604 on: Yesterday at 01:02:54 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 12:58:30 am
if the metric is pure skill, why not?  quality vs quantity?

But if the skill is barely ever observed - and then when that skill is asked to be shown over a full season but isn't - then he's just a top class player.

No chance he ever comes up in a discussion of all time greats.

If he had been at another team for the last 3 1/2 seasons and play this few games, there is no chance that we as Liverpool fans would be talking about him as a generational talent.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6605 on: Yesterday at 01:11:48 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 12:30:07 am
How can you be in a shout to be "one of the best ever modern midfielders" if he only plays 50% of the games.

Next - "ledley king and Owen Hargreaves were two of the best players of their generation"


Because in the games he plays he is absolutely outstanding.

When fit he posts ridiculous numbers. Watch the FA Cup semi-final versus City and then look at the numbers from that game.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6606 on: Yesterday at 01:17:08 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 01:02:54 am
But if the skill is barely ever observed - and then when that skill is asked to be shown over a full season but isn't - then he's just a top class player.

No chance he ever comes up in a discussion of all time greats.

If he had been at another team for the last 3 1/2 seasons and play this few games, there is no chance that we as Liverpool fans would be talking about him as a generational talent.

He has won 11 League titles and been one of the first names on the team sheet for Barca, Bayern and Liverpool.

Even now a fully fit Thiago walks into our team.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6607 on: Yesterday at 01:17:54 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 01:11:48 am
Because in the games he plays he is absolutely outstanding.

When fit he posts ridiculous numbers. Watch the FA Cup semi-final versus City and then look at the numbers from that game.

And then watch the champions league final from two years ago when he once again pulled up injured and could not show his full fucking value
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6608 on: Yesterday at 01:19:16 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 01:17:08 am
He has won 11 League titles and been one of the first names on the team sheet for Barca, Bayern and Liverpool.

Even now a fully fit Thiago walks into our team.

Which league title did he win with Liverpool?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6609 on: Yesterday at 01:21:26 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 01:19:16 am
Which league title did he win with Liverpool?
23/24
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6610 on: Yesterday at 01:31:05 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 01:19:16 am
Which league title did he win with Liverpool?

We have won one League title in 33 years.

Kind of stupid to question the fella who has won 11 League titles.

It sucks that Thiago has been injured but that doesn't detract from him being an absolutely elite player when fit.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6611 on: Yesterday at 01:59:26 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 01:19:16 am
Which league title did he win with Liverpool?

21/22 if we're keeping it legit :)
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6612 on: Yesterday at 02:16:06 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 01:31:05 am
We have won one League title in 33 years.

Kind of stupid to question the fella who has won 11 League titles.

It sucks that Thiago has been injured but that doesn't detract from him being an absolutely elite player when fit.

So no league title with Thiago? Ok cool. Thanks. Just wanted to make sure before you move the goalposts again.

Kinda stupid to mention Liverpool to make a straw man argument.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6613 on: Yesterday at 11:06:46 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 02:16:06 am
So no league title with Thiago? Ok cool. Thanks. Just wanted to make sure before you move the goalposts again.

Kinda stupid to mention Liverpool to make a straw man argument.

So are you suggesting that the likes of Gerrard, Suarez, Fowler and Owen weren't elite players because they didn't win a title at Liverpool. Or that the likes of Zlatan, Cavani and Casemiro weren't elite because they didn't win a title at United.

Thiago played a fundamental part at Barca, Bayern, Liverpool and for Spain. However you aren't having that because basically City came from behind on the last day against Villa and pipped us to the title.
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6614 on: Yesterday at 11:10:48 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:06:46 am
So are you suggesting that the likes of Gerrard, Suarez, Fowler and Owen weren't elite players because they didn't win a title at Liverpool. Or that the likes of Zlatan, Cavani and Casemiro weren't elite because they didn't win a title at United.

Thiago played a fundamental part at Barca, Bayern, Liverpool and for Spain. However you aren't having that because basically City came from behind on the last day against Villa and pipped us to the title.

Thiago has never played a fundamental part for Liverpool. That's rewriting history.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6615 on: Yesterday at 11:23:16 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 01:19:16 am
Which league title did he win with Liverpool?

To be fair, nowhere in that post claims he won it with us, it clearly says he's been one of the first names on the teamsheet at 3 clubs, liverpool included in the list. The league title number is obviously referring to his level as a player in the conversation about generational talents
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6616 on: Yesterday at 11:38:04 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 11:10:48 am
Thiago has never played a fundamental part for Liverpool. That's rewriting history.

He was fundamental in 21-22.
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6617 on: Yesterday at 11:52:53 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 01:02:54 am
No chance he ever comes up in a discussion of all time greats.

I dont think hed come in the discussion for most people in terms of best midfielders in this century.

Maybe thats a reflection of how people view the game but I suspect hed be generally viewed as quite a bit outside the Top 10 midfielders since 2000.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6618 on: Yesterday at 12:03:14 pm »
Thiago in 20/21:

Didnt play 1 minute in EFL Cup

Started SF and Final in FA Cup (+ 2 sub appearances)

In CL he played in 10 games out of 13 (starting 7 but only completing 1 full 90)

In PL he played 1537 minutes out of a potential 3420 minutes (45% of total minutes). He didnt play a minute in 13 games (W7 D5 L1). Started 17 games (<50%) and came on as a sub in 8 games.

Important member of the squad. Started most of the time when fit. Fundamental to what that team did in 21/22? Im not 100% sure you can build a valid argument there when there are others (Alisson, VvD, Trent, Robbo, Fabinho, Salah, Mane) who were more vital/fundamental to how we did in 21/22.

 
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6619 on: Yesterday at 12:09:05 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on October  7, 2023, 11:00:34 pm
I dont see whats not to like about this situation (aside from Thiago being available a bit more).

I quite like the fact we still have Thiago. Could be important later in the season.

The counter point to the above though is that we are paying someone >10M in wages for the season when:

A) they arent fit
B) they arent part of the future plans so maybe take time away from a young player who is
C) hes leaving in a free if we keep him this season

Like I said Im happy to keep him. But its 10M spent that might amount to not much at the end of the season. Thats the thing to potentially not like when we have a model that requires us to take advantage of every penny we spend
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6620 on: Yesterday at 12:26:30 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 12:03:14 pm
Thiago in 20/21:

Didnt play 1 minute in EFL Cup

Started SF and Final in FA Cup (+ 2 sub appearances)

In CL he played in 10 games out of 13 (starting 7 but only completing 1 full 90)

In PL he played 1537 minutes out of a potential 3420 minutes (45% of total minutes). He didnt play a minute in 13 games (W7 D5 L1). Started 17 games (<50%) and came on as a sub in 8 games.

Important member of the squad. Started most of the time when fit. Fundamental to what that team did in 21/22? Im not 100% sure you can build a valid argument there when there are others (Alisson, VvD, Trent, Robbo, Fabinho, Salah, Mane) who were more vital/fundamental to how we did in 21/22.

 


Again though that was down to injuries. That season he missed 23 games through injury. When fit he started the bug games. He was selected to start all three finals. The semi final against City and the 2-2 at the Etihad.

For me his quality has never been the problem just the injuries.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6621 on: Yesterday at 12:45:45 pm »
Our record with him was substantially better than without too
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6622 on: Yesterday at 12:54:14 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 12:45:45 pm
Our record with him was substantially better than without too

That was my impression too. Perhaps the stats will back it up.

One thing for sure, I felt a whole lot more confident about our chances when Thiago was on the pitch than when he wasn't. I suspect our players did too.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6623 on: Yesterday at 01:32:54 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on October  7, 2023, 11:00:34 pm
I dont see whats not to like about this situation (aside from Thiago being available a bit more).
Our midfield is massively improved to the extent that hes no longer missed. However hes good enough that when hes available hell add to what we have. Win-Win

pretty much this. but last season was a total disappointment when he was needed. think with the current midfield he will start on the bench. playing the endo role of filling up the midfield when one of ours get red carded every week for a foul throw.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6624 on: Yesterday at 01:44:03 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 12:45:45 pm
Our record with him was substantially better than without too

If you look at his entire time at Liverpool the record with him is marginally better than without.

The league results were better with him in 21/22 but if you look at all comps it becomes closer to equal.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6625 on: Yesterday at 01:47:24 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 12:26:30 pm
Again though that was down to injuries. That season he missed 23 games through injury. When fit he started the bug games. He was selected to start all three finals. The semi final against City and the 2-2 at the Etihad.

For me his quality has never been the problem just the injuries.

Injuries are the problem but you completely missed the premise of my post.

Ill spell it out - you cant be fundamental to a teams success over a season if you play less than 50% of the time.

Fundamental to me means you couldnt envision anything like our success that season without the player. So Alisson, Trent, Virgil, Salah to name a few
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6626 on: Yesterday at 01:48:17 pm »
Btw - I think Thiago is awesome. But the odd posts about him being an all time great is what confused me (and I was having trouble sleeping).
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6627 on: Yesterday at 01:52:44 pm »
Thread title could need updating.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6628 on: Yesterday at 08:11:18 pm »
Would we get 20M?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6629 on: Yesterday at 08:17:12 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 08:11:18 pm
Would we get 20M?
Pointless, he adds something we lack in team leadership and know how. Need him playing now we actually have a midfield that can do his running for him.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6630 on: Yesterday at 10:03:03 pm »
When is he back? His press resistance would be a huge bonus.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6631 on: Yesterday at 10:39:16 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on Yesterday at 08:17:12 pm
Pointless, he adds something we lack in team leadership and know how. Need him playing now we actually have a midfield that can do his running for him.

I know what Shanks would say.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6632 on: Yesterday at 10:41:11 pm »
Nah, I'm with Spider-Neil. Keita had an even better plus-minus win record and actually played in our league-winning season, and no one would suggest he's intrinsic to what we've done under Klopp.

I'd actually go further and say I've always thought Thiago was underwhelming since he's arrived. He simply isn't dynamic enough for a Premier League midfield, which is why he and Gini failed so miserably as a pairing. He looked great next to a dedicated holder like Fabinho and an engine like Hendo, but that also meant no goals from midfield.

In a wider sense, I know Thiago looked great at Bayern, but he was also there seven seasons and had one where he played 30 league games or more. There was a reason we got him cheap. Someone earlier on in this thread (or an adjacent one, can't remember 100%) claimed he was the technically best player we've ever had. Is he? He obviously thrives in a Guardiola team set up to retain possession, I'm not sure he works as well in any other system.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6633 on: Yesterday at 10:58:52 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 10:41:11 pm
Nah, I'm with Spider-Neil. Keita had an even better plus-minus win record and actually played in our league-winning season, and no one would suggest he's intrinsic to what we've done under Klopp.

I'd actually go further and say I've always thought Thiago was underwhelming since he's arrived. He simply isn't dynamic enough for a Premier League midfield, which is why he and Gini failed so miserably as a pairing. He looked great next to a dedicated holder like Fabinho and an engine like Hendo, but that also meant no goals from midfield.

In a wider sense, I know Thiago looked great at Bayern, but he was also there seven seasons and had one where he played 30 league games or more. There was a reason we got him cheap. Someone earlier on in this thread (or an adjacent one, can't remember 100%) claimed he was the technically best player we've ever had. Is he? He obviously thrives in a Guardiola team set up to retain possession, I'm not sure he works as well in any other system.

Your last line doesn't make much sense at all, we are a possession side ourselves, in most years we've had the 2nd or at very least 3rd highest possession stats in the league, it was only today we had more possession against arguably the 2nd best possession side in the league currently. Your other point about him not being dynamic enough for a premier league midfield is simply bizarre, is this the same premier league where the likes of Gundogan and Mac Allister have thrived in the last few years? Is this the same premier league where Thiago finished in the team of the year in his second season? What's even more bizarre is that you underrate Thiagos tenacity, and the fact he is statistically one of the few midfielders who combine a high level of ability on the ball, splitting lines, playing progressive passes, with great pressing stats, tackles won, possession won and so on, its like you haven't been watching him the last couple years.

Most midfielders that would thrive under Guardiola, would thrive under Klopp and vice versa, its a moot point, you can't typecast Guardiola as the same exact manager who was managing a one off Barcelona team, and use that as the sole evidence of how he sets up his midfields in recent years when he literally has a midfielder in De Bruyne playing in midfield who loses the ball more than any of our current midfielders. When you'tr good as De Bruyne is, or as good as Thiago is you will fit into most systems, and managers will fit their system around you, like these managers have done with the aforementioned players.

The core principles at the end of the day remain the same or at least very similar, and thats whether you're a De Zerbi Klopp Areta or Guardiola.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6634 on: Today at 12:11:56 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 01:47:24 pm
Injuries are the problem but you completely missed the premise of my post.

Ill spell it out - you cant be fundamental to a teams success over a season if you play less than 50% of the time.

Fundamental to me means you couldnt envision anything like our success that season without the player. So Alisson, Trent, Virgil, Salah to name a few

For me, it is the case that without Thiago when fit we wouldn't have been anywhere near as successful. He was pretty much an automatic pick for the big games and delivered in those games. He elevated the team in terms of press resistance, control and also won the ball back at a very high level.   
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6635 on: Today at 12:34:12 am »
Itd be really nice if he could come back soon.

Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 11:10:48 am
Thiago has never played a fundamental part for Liverpool. That's rewriting history.

Made PFA team of the year in 2022.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6636 on: Today at 02:02:32 am »
Wouldnt be surprised if he doesnt kick a ball for us again and leaves in January
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6637 on: Today at 02:42:43 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on October  7, 2023, 10:52:47 pm
11 league titles, 7 domestic Cups and 2 Champions Leagues.

Thiago is one of the best midfield players of his generation and has a shout of being one of the best ever modern midfield players. Elite on the ball and vastly underrated in terms of winning duels.

Like Jari Litmanen he arrived after his pomp but Liverpool's history will always be enriched by generational talents like Thiago.
Sorry but this is so stupid. This is throwing raw numbers around just to intimidate.

His first two league titles for Barca he played a total of 29 minutes. Are we counting that? Then he had 6 and 15 starts for Barca in the next two. Of his 7 league titles for Bayern, only on 3 occasions he started more than 20 games, but none over 30 games (20, 26 and 26 to be specific). Three other occasions he started 11, 12 and 16 games. One season he just basically missed entirely (2 starts). And I'm not even getting to the point that anyone who plays for Bayern gets a free league title every year anyway.

In total he started 134 games out of 390 possible games in those 11 seasons for Barca and Bayern. That's 34% for you. He's in no way a vital part in all of those title runs (maybe in one or two, not 11). You can't say any player is among the best of anything when he only plays 1/3 of the times. You can say he's one of the most talented players or something like that for sure. Just not one of the best players.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6638 on: Today at 03:05:23 am »
Worrying trend with Thiago.  Just like Naby keeps getting small setbacks.   Feel we should let him go in Jan if he can't contribute.
