Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara  (Read 688668 times)

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6600 on: Yesterday at 10:54:54 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:26:57 pm
Which he paid in full and then some when he dragged us into the CL at the end of the 20/21 season - everything after that was gravy
And by everything after that I mean being the best player in a run towards an impossible quadruple

But yeah.... accountancy ...

Exactly.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6601 on: Yesterday at 11:00:34 pm »
I dont see whats not to like about this situation (aside from Thiago being available a bit more).
Our midfield is massively improved to the extent that hes no longer missed. However hes good enough that when hes available hell add to what we have. Win-Win
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6602 on: Today at 12:30:07 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:52:47 pm
11 league titles, 7 domestic Cups and 2 Champions Leagues.

Thiago is one of the best midfield players of his generation and has a shout of being one of the best ever modern midfield players. Elite on the ball and vastly underrated in terms of winning duels.

Like Jari Litmanen he arrived after his pomp but Liverpool's history will always be enriched by generational talents like Thiago.

How can you be in a shout to be "one of the best ever modern midfielders" if he only plays 50% of the games.

Next - "ledley king and Owen Hargreaves were two of the best players of their generation"
« Last Edit: Today at 12:31:40 am by newterp »
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6603 on: Today at 12:58:30 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:30:07 am
How can you be in a shout to be "one of the best ever modern midfielders" if he only plays 50% of the games.

if the metric is pure skill, why not?  quality vs quantity?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6604 on: Today at 01:02:54 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:58:30 am
if the metric is pure skill, why not?  quality vs quantity?

But if the skill is barely ever observed - and then when that skill is asked to be shown over a full season but isn't - then he's just a top class player.

No chance he ever comes up in a discussion of all time greats.

If he had been at another team for the last 3 1/2 seasons and play this few games, there is no chance that we as Liverpool fans would be talking about him as a generational talent.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6605 on: Today at 01:11:48 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:30:07 am
How can you be in a shout to be "one of the best ever modern midfielders" if he only plays 50% of the games.

Next - "ledley king and Owen Hargreaves were two of the best players of their generation"


Because in the games he plays he is absolutely outstanding.

When fit he posts ridiculous numbers. Watch the FA Cup semi-final versus City and then look at the numbers from that game.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6606 on: Today at 01:17:08 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:02:54 am
But if the skill is barely ever observed - and then when that skill is asked to be shown over a full season but isn't - then he's just a top class player.

No chance he ever comes up in a discussion of all time greats.

If he had been at another team for the last 3 1/2 seasons and play this few games, there is no chance that we as Liverpool fans would be talking about him as a generational talent.

He has won 11 League titles and been one of the first names on the team sheet for Barca, Bayern and Liverpool.

Even now a fully fit Thiago walks into our team.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6607 on: Today at 01:17:54 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:11:48 am
Because in the games he plays he is absolutely outstanding.

When fit he posts ridiculous numbers. Watch the FA Cup semi-final versus City and then look at the numbers from that game.

And then watch the champions league final from two years ago when he once again pulled up injured and could not show his full fucking value
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6608 on: Today at 01:19:16 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:17:08 am
He has won 11 League titles and been one of the first names on the team sheet for Barca, Bayern and Liverpool.

Even now a fully fit Thiago walks into our team.

Which league title did he win with Liverpool?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6609 on: Today at 01:21:26 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:19:16 am
Which league title did he win with Liverpool?
23/24
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6610 on: Today at 01:31:05 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:19:16 am
Which league title did he win with Liverpool?

We have won one League title in 33 years.

Kind of stupid to question the fella who has won 11 League titles.

It sucks that Thiago has been injured but that doesn't detract from him being an absolutely elite player when fit.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6611 on: Today at 01:59:26 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:19:16 am
Which league title did he win with Liverpool?

21/22 if we're keeping it legit :)
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6612 on: Today at 02:16:06 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:31:05 am
We have won one League title in 33 years.

Kind of stupid to question the fella who has won 11 League titles.

It sucks that Thiago has been injured but that doesn't detract from him being an absolutely elite player when fit.

So no league title with Thiago? Ok cool. Thanks. Just wanted to make sure before you move the goalposts again.

Kinda stupid to mention Liverpool to make a straw man argument.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6613 on: Today at 11:06:46 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:16:06 am
So no league title with Thiago? Ok cool. Thanks. Just wanted to make sure before you move the goalposts again.

Kinda stupid to mention Liverpool to make a straw man argument.

So are you suggesting that the likes of Gerrard, Suarez, Fowler and Owen weren't elite players because they didn't win a title at Liverpool. Or that the likes of Zlatan, Cavani and Casemiro weren't elite because they didn't win a title at United.

Thiago played a fundamental part at Barca, Bayern, Liverpool and for Spain. However you aren't having that because basically City came from behind on the last day against Villa and pipped us to the title.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6614 on: Today at 11:10:48 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:06:46 am
So are you suggesting that the likes of Gerrard, Suarez, Fowler and Owen weren't elite players because they didn't win a title at Liverpool. Or that the likes of Zlatan, Cavani and Casemiro weren't elite because they didn't win a title at United.

Thiago played a fundamental part at Barca, Bayern, Liverpool and for Spain. However you aren't having that because basically City came from behind on the last day against Villa and pipped us to the title.

Thiago has never played a fundamental part for Liverpool. That's rewriting history.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6615 on: Today at 11:23:16 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:19:16 am
Which league title did he win with Liverpool?

To be fair, nowhere in that post claims he won it with us, it clearly says he's been one of the first names on the teamsheet at 3 clubs, liverpool included in the list. The league title number is obviously referring to his level as a player in the conversation about generational talents
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6616 on: Today at 11:38:04 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 11:10:48 am
Thiago has never played a fundamental part for Liverpool. That's rewriting history.

He was fundamental in 21-22.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6617 on: Today at 11:52:53 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:02:54 am
No chance he ever comes up in a discussion of all time greats.

I dont think hed come in the discussion for most people in terms of best midfielders in this century.

Maybe thats a reflection of how people view the game but I suspect hed be generally viewed as quite a bit outside the Top 10 midfielders since 2000.
