So no league title with Thiago? Ok cool. Thanks. Just wanted to make sure before you move the goalposts again.
Kinda stupid to mention Liverpool to make a straw man argument.
So are you suggesting that the likes of Gerrard, Suarez, Fowler and Owen weren't elite players because they didn't win a title at Liverpool. Or that the likes of Zlatan, Cavani and Casemiro weren't elite because they didn't win a title at United.
Thiago played a fundamental part at Barca, Bayern, Liverpool and for Spain. However you aren't having that because basically City came from behind on the last day against Villa and pipped us to the title.