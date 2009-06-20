I still feel Thiago has one last hurrah or two or three! in him.
If he's lucky and somehow uninjured in any of our key games (in PL against the top 5-6 and of course in the cups in the latter stages) I feel it will just add another dimension to our already strong midfield.
Imagine a Dom Thiago Mac midfield, with Endo, Jones, Baj, Elliot to bring on as needed, to keep legs fresh after 60 mins.
Thing with Thiago is, he can produce those moments of absolute magic, just sublime performances that will blow the opposition away. We just gotta hope his injury recordd (and there will be inevitably more!) coincides favoribly with the right games for his skillset.