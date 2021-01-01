100% starter for me.



Taken in isolation I agree, at his best he's definitely one of the best three midfielders at the club.The problem I've always had since we signed him is that when he plays we are fundamentally very different to when he doesn't. For what it's worth I think that "different" is better. If he could churn out 30+ games a season then it's fine or if his understudy is just a slightly watered down version of him then it's also fine. It was so stark last season in-particular though when he was injured that we'd just shove Hendo or Milner in the position and the whole team dynamic would change.I've not seen enough of Mac Allister to say if he's skillset wise comparable to Thiago (Szoboszlai definitely isn't!). If there is a Thiago-type role in the team that he can rotate in and out of then that would be great!