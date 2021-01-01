« previous next »
Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #6560 on: Yesterday at 02:07:05 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 01:58:43 pm
100% starter for me.
Taken in isolation I agree, at his best he's definitely one of the best three midfielders at the club.

The problem I've always had since we signed him is that when he plays we are fundamentally very different to when he doesn't.  For what it's worth I think that "different" is better.  If he could churn out 30+ games a season then it's fine or if his understudy is just a slightly watered down version of him then it's also fine.  It was so stark last season in-particular though when he was injured that we'd just shove Hendo or Milner in the position and the whole team dynamic would change.

I've not seen enough of Mac Allister to say if he's skillset wise comparable to Thiago (Szoboszlai definitely isn't!).  If there is a Thiago-type role in the team that he can rotate in and out of then that would be great!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #6561 on: Yesterday at 02:08:39 pm
Whenever he plays next - he will be awesome.

So much so that some people will start saying that we need to consider extending his contract....
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #6562 on: Yesterday at 02:13:40 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 01:44:44 pm
You drop Jones, play Thiago as a 6, move Mac Allister into 10 and play Dom as an 8, sorted.

Even if Jones is part of your future and Thiago is leaving now free at end of the season?

Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 01:47:58 pm
You have different starting XIs for different games

This is probably the obvious answer but not all games are equal. Potential to have a hierarchy even if the team changes game to game.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #6563 on: Yesterday at 03:16:51 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 01:44:44 pm
You drop Jones, play Thiago as a 6, move Mac Allister into 10 and play Dom as an 8, sorted.

Jones Thiago and Szoboszlai for me.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #6564 on: Yesterday at 03:43:55 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 01:42:57 pm
If hes fit, does he get into our starting XI?

If not, which midfielder do you put him ahead of on the bench (Bajcetic, Endo, Gravenberch, Elliott) given we potentially only  have 3 of those on bench (like Sunday)?

not right now. endo would have to sit out i guess.

his role would be squad player at best filling in when our settled midfield needs a rest. cant rely on him to stay fit for a midfield mainstay and disrupt the rhythm of our new look midfield. Think he was at his best when we were rotating him with keita giving him plenty of rest time when not playing. His control and experience would be a perfect game changer to come in as a sub when we are trailing or keeping a lead.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #6565 on: Yesterday at 05:23:16 pm
Still not back in training according to Lijnders.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #6566 on: Yesterday at 05:27:29 pm
Nearly 5 months he's been out with this injury now.  Would have no issues with selling him in January, his body just cannot cope with the intensity.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #6567 on: Yesterday at 05:36:14 pm
if he's not back in the lineup in the next month I can't see him staying past January.  that said, I'm not sure if any club (that he'd be prepared to join) would want to take the risk.  could end up as KSA or nowt?

feel really bad for the guy.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #6568 on: Yesterday at 07:26:20 pm
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 01:51:14 pm
Not his fault, but such a wasted talent and expensive for us

We knew what we were signing when we signed him. A world class player who unfortunately was made of glass before he joined us and his injury record seems to get worse the older he gets. Do we even know what injury is keeping him out just now? Hes been out for 5 months now and judging by ljinders comments today, doesnt look like hes any closer to returning.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #6569 on: Yesterday at 07:32:31 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 07:26:20 pm
We knew what we were signing when we signed him. A world class player who unfortunately was made of glass before he joined us and his injury record seems to get worse the older he gets. Do we even know what injury is keeping him out just now? Hes been out for 5 months now and judging by ljinders comments today, doesnt look like hes any closer to returning.

bad hip injury - then a setback - so probably related to that or other leg injury that often occurs due to overcompensation during rehab
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #6570 on: Yesterday at 07:59:56 pm
Not worth being angry at a player for being injured. No player wants or likes to be injured.

With Thiago, his injuries have made him a relatively poor and expensive signing. Likely weve spent 60-70M on someone for 6500-8000 minutes over 4 seasons ( I reckon itll be about 115-120 appearance by end of season). Was always a calculated gamble by the club and one that hasnt really worked out so far despite Thiagos obvious quality when available.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #6571 on: Yesterday at 08:36:59 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 07:26:20 pm
We knew what we were signing when we signed him. A world class player who unfortunately was made of glass before he joined us and his injury record seems to get worse the older he gets. Do we even know what injury is keeping him out just now? Hes been out for 5 months now and judging by ljinders comments today, doesnt look like hes any closer to returning.

Yeah, we took a risk, hoping it'll work out. We can decide once he leaves whether it was worthwhile in the end. A fully fit Thiago in the Paris CL final and we win that
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #6572 on: Yesterday at 09:35:48 pm
I still feel Thiago has one last hurrah or two or three! in him.


If he's lucky and somehow uninjured in any of our key games (in PL against the top 5-6 and of course in the cups in the latter stages) I feel it will just add another dimension to our already strong midfield.
Imagine a Dom Thiago Mac midfield, with Endo, Jones, Baj, Elliot to bring on as needed, to keep legs fresh after 60 mins.

Thing with Thiago is, he can produce those moments of absolute magic, just sublime performances that will blow the opposition away. We just gotta hope his injury recordd (and there will be inevitably more!) coincides favoribly with the right games for his skillset.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #6573 on: Yesterday at 09:37:23 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 07:26:20 pm
We knew what we were signing when we signed him. A world class player who unfortunately was made of glass before he joined us and his injury record seems to get worse the older he gets. Do we even know what injury is keeping him out just now? Hes been out for 5 months now and judging by ljinders comments today, doesnt look like hes any closer to returning.

He had hip surgery.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #6574 on: Today at 12:36:21 am
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 05:27:29 pm
Nearly 5 months he's been out with this injury now.  Would have no issues with selling him in January, his body just cannot cope with the intensity.

Hate to admit you may be right, as on his day he is a Rolls Royce, but his career here has been mostly spent in the garage.

At this point, seeing Dom, Mac, Gravenberch, Jones, Bajcetic or Elliot lose any midfield minutes seems a waste as Thiago is gone soon anyway.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #6575 on: Today at 01:13:38 am
Quote from: stoopid yank on Today at 12:36:21 am
Hate to admit you may be right, as on his day he is a Rolls Royce, but his career here has been mostly spent in the garage.

At this point, seeing Dom, Mac, Gravenberch, Jones, Bajcetic or Elliot lose any midfield minutes seems a waste as Thiago is gone soon anyway.

Any reason why you didn't count Endo? I mean you mention 6 players yet none of them play the most crucial defensive position in the team.

And no, the most time he's been available in our shirt got us towards the Quad.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #6576 on: Today at 07:07:55 am
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 01:13:38 am
Any reason why you didn't count Endo? I mean you mention 6 players yet none of them play the most crucial defensive position in the team.

And no, the most time he's been available in our shirt got us towards the Quad.

Mac is playing the 6 so he did mention a player playing in the most crucial defensive position in the team.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
Reply #6577 on: Today at 07:23:02 am
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 07:26:20 pm
We knew what we were signing when we signed him. A world class player who unfortunately was made of glass before he joined us and his injury record seems to get worse the older he gets. Do we even know what injury is keeping him out just now? Hes been out for 5 months now and judging by ljinders comments today, doesnt look like hes any closer to returning.
I'm generally against taking gambles with injury prone players, because it gets so expensive per minute and it disrupts the rythm of the whole team.

But Thiago is an exception, because he is such a classy and gracious player to watch. He's worth it.
