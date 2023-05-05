The people saying we were only a few kicks away from a quadruple and legendary status. Equally we were a few kicks away from absolutely nothing....



That is very unfairly put! All triumphs are a "few kicks away from nothing". The phrase sounds good but it means nothing.Thiago's problem has been unavailability through injury. It's obviously not a small problem. But when he plays he plays well. He seems to me to give us control of a game, even against Man City, in a way we miss when he doesn't play.It was interesting to read that many Bayern Munich fans were none too keen on Thiago either and that his contribution was not appreciated as it might have been. It could be lack of goals I suppose. Not from the team, obviously, but from him.What I like about him is that he receives the ball in areas where most players are shy, and that he rarely loses it or wastes it. The majority of his passes seem unusually constructive. Even sitting high in the stands, or watching on TV, I'm very often amazed at the passes he makes. It's a sheer delight to see him calling for the ball because I know something positive will emerge from it.I don't think we'd have even been in the running for the quadruple had Thiago not returned from injury in his first season.