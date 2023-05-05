« previous next »
Offline alexthomas1989

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6400 on: May 5, 2023, 12:13:05 am »
Quote from: Knight on May  4, 2023, 08:49:58 pm
None of our midfielders score many goals and they never have. Even when we ripped it up in 19/20 we still didn't see our midfielders score that many. And the 2 CMS who mostly stay behind the ball (the 6 and the left sided 8 are almost never going to score from open play. He attempts less than a shot a game.

This thread is a train wreck right now. Posters claiming he isn't actually that good at progressive passers, other posters claiming goals and assists are a proper metric for analysing our midfield. It's like people haven't bothered watching us for 6 seasons.

It's incredibly patronising to suggest that citing goals/assists stats suggest I've not watched Liverpool got six seasons.

The point I made was Thiago was widely heralded as the next step in our workmanlike midfield. But he hasn't really been that all. People just keep saying he's been asked to do what a Klopp midfield always was, which is nonsens

The people saying we were only a few kicks away from a quadruple and legendary status. Equally we were a few kicks away from absolutely nothing....
Offline alexthomas1989

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6401 on: May 5, 2023, 12:30:45 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on May  4, 2023, 08:01:47 pm
Here;

https://fbref.com/en/comps/9/passing/Premier-League-Stats#stats_passing::30

He's 54th on progressive passing this season. That's really stretching "among the top progressive passers" in the league.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6402 on: May 5, 2023, 12:39:42 am »
Quote from: alexthomas1989 on May  5, 2023, 12:30:45 am
He's 54th on progressive passing this season. That's really stretching "among the top progressive passers" in the league.

I've not looked but are you taking minutes played into consideration ?
Offline Coolie High

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6403 on: May 5, 2023, 01:40:07 am »
Quote from: Judge Red on May  4, 2023, 08:44:35 pm
Hes a midfielder mate. Not beyond reason to ask for assists and chip in with the odd goal. Got all the talent in the world so its not much to expect. Its not in the slightest bit ignorant. He defo attempts shots so it isnt on. Klopp.

Did your have the same issue with Alonso?
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6404 on: May 5, 2023, 01:49:19 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on May  4, 2023, 05:02:52 pm
The mad stat going around about Gini's 33 games per injury whereas these 3 are at less than 2 is just mind-boggling. No player in history could justify that sort of injury record, not even peak Messi.

That's mental. Literally replaced a virtually always available player with someone who's not. With the added bonus of letting one leave on a Bosman and spending £20m on the other while also out laying 100% more on salary.
Offline Judge Red

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6405 on: May 5, 2023, 06:40:20 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on May  5, 2023, 01:40:07 am
Did your have the same issue with Alonso?

At times. I think if you asked Thiago himself he probably would say he could do better in those areas with us. Im not saying I dont like watching him play, I just thought he was brought in to unlock stubborn teams with a bit of magic, guile and finesse. Maybe I wanted too much.
Offline carling

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6406 on: May 5, 2023, 07:19:00 am »
I've never seen us dominate games like some of those last year when Thiago was running the show - the 4-0 against the red Mancs springs to mind.  Hoping against hope he can do a Modric and give us 5 more quality years.  His current deal runs out next year but I'd still like to see a one year extension.
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6407 on: May 5, 2023, 07:41:59 am »
Quote from: alexthomas1989 on May  5, 2023, 12:30:45 am
He's 54th on progressive passing this season. That's really stretching "among the top progressive passers" in the league.
He's 22nd based on progressive passes per 90-minutes. 16 out of the top 17 haven't played a full game yet so he's in the top 6 for anyone who's played 5 games or more.

I think that qualifies him as "among the top progessive passers in the league", don't you?

Offline Knight

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6408 on: May 5, 2023, 08:41:40 am »
Quote from: Judge Red on May  4, 2023, 09:20:03 pm
Im not saying any are prolific but they could definitely do better. The unwillingness to have shots is one of the areas id say we need to improve next season. A lot of the games ive watched this season we have tried to walk the ball in the net.

So you've gone from saying he attempts shots and should score more to saying he doesn't attempt enough shots.
Offline Knight

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6409 on: May 5, 2023, 08:49:29 am »
Quote from: alexthomas1989 on May  5, 2023, 12:13:05 am
It's incredibly patronising to suggest that citing goals/assists stats suggest I've not watched Liverpool got six seasons.

The point I made was Thiago was widely heralded as the next step in our workmanlike midfield. But he hasn't really been that all. People just keep saying he's been asked to do what a Klopp midfield always was, which is nonsens

The people saying we were only a few kicks away from a quadruple and legendary status. Equally we were a few kicks away from absolutely nothing....

Sometimes posts merit patronising responses. If you expected Thiago to come in and be a goal scoring, assisting attacking midfielder your disappointment is on you. That's not what he is AND it's not how Klopp has setup our midfield, it's certainly not how the 'controlling' 8 has played. What Thiago was when he arrived was a player with fantastic technical gifts that we didn't have enough of in midfield. And in that sense he was a huge upgrade. He offered all that Gini offered in terms of press resistance, ability to play on the half turn, positional awareness AND he was a brilliant ball progresser, which Gini wasn't. So he absolutely was the next step in our workmanlike midfield.

Thiago still gives us something none of our other midfielders provide with the possible exception of Jones if he can continue this form and fitness. For most of the season Thiago has been the only player we've been able to rely on in the middle of the pitch to keep the ball and resist the press. In terms of ball progression you're resisting the evidnence of your own eyes AND the statistics.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6410 on: May 5, 2023, 09:27:12 am »
Quote from: alexthomas1989 on May  5, 2023, 12:13:05 am
The people saying we were only a few kicks away from a quadruple and legendary status. Equally we were a few kicks away from absolutely nothing....

That is very unfairly put! All triumphs are a "few kicks away from nothing". The phrase sounds good but it means nothing.

Thiago's problem has been unavailability through injury. It's obviously not a small problem. But when he plays he plays well. He seems to me to give us control of a game, even against Man City, in a way we miss when he doesn't play.

It was interesting to read that many Bayern Munich fans were none too keen on Thiago either and that his contribution was not appreciated as it might have been. It could be lack of goals I suppose. Not from the team, obviously, but from him.

What I like about him is that he receives the ball in areas where most players are shy, and that he rarely loses it or wastes it. The majority of his passes seem unusually constructive. Even sitting high in the stands, or watching on TV, I'm very often amazed at the passes he makes. It's a sheer delight to see him calling for the ball because I know something positive will emerge from it.

I don't think we'd have even been in the running for the quadruple had Thiago not returned from injury in his first season.
Online tubby

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6411 on: May 5, 2023, 09:31:10 am »
I think the issue with Thiago is that whilst he's great at progressing the ball through midfield, it hasn't really made a difference for us.  We still struggle to break down packed defences, we still struggle to play out from the back through a press, and we still don't get enough goals from midfield.

He's a brilliant footballer but I would be fine with him leaving in the summer if a sensible offer comes in.  Old, injury prone and high wages aren't the best combo.
Offline Coolie High

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6412 on: May 5, 2023, 09:46:47 am »
Quote from: tubby on May  5, 2023, 09:31:10 am
I think the issue with Thiago is that whilst he's great at progressing the ball through midfield, it hasn't really made a difference for us.  We still struggle to break down packed defences, we still struggle to play out from the back through a press, and we still don't get enough goals from midfield.

He's a brilliant footballer but I would be fine with him leaving in the summer if a sensible offer comes in.  Old, injury prone and high wages aren't the best combo.

Did last season not happen? Or were we all dreaming..

Our struggles this season havent been in breaking down teams, or getting goals, or playing through the press, its been mostly defensive, not being able to press other teams adequately, teams running through our midfield, our defenders being poor.

Our attack is the one part of the team thats functioning ok, you expect too much from one player, no player in the world can offer what you wrote in one package in a dysfunctional team, I mean how can you expect a defensive midfielder to be responsible for adding more goals to the midfield?
Online tubby

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6413 on: May 5, 2023, 09:48:19 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on May  5, 2023, 09:46:47 am
Did last season not happen? Or were we all dreaming..

Our struggles this season havent been in breaking down teams, or getting goals, or playing through the press, its been mostly defensive, not being able to press other teams adequately, teams running through our midfield, our defenders being poor.

Our attack is the one part of the team thats functioning ok, you expect too much from one player, no player in the world can offer what you wrote in one package in a dysfunctional team, I mean how can you expect a defensive midfielder to be responsible for adding more goals to the midfield?


I just don't think that for all his attributes and ability, he's actually made much of a difference to us.  It's not like the way we play has changed thanks to him.
Offline Coolie High

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6414 on: May 5, 2023, 09:52:10 am »
Quote from: tubby on May  5, 2023, 09:48:19 am
I just don't think that for all his attributes and ability, he's actually made much of a difference to us.  It's not like the way we play has changed thanks to him.

He didnt come to change the way we play though, but he definitely made a difference when we were challenging for 4 trophies last season, I dont see how you can doubt that when even his PL players saw that and named him in the team of the year despite him only playing like 26 games.
Offline Knight

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6415 on: May 5, 2023, 10:13:38 am »
In reality I suspect it's more true to say that he held together a declining midfield. This catastrophic drop off didn't come out of nowhere. Our record with him was much better than without him last year.
Online tubby

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6416 on: May 5, 2023, 10:14:54 am »
Quote from: Knight on May  5, 2023, 10:13:38 am
In reality I suspect it's more true to say that he held together a declining midfield. This catastrophic drop off didn't come out of nowhere. Our record with him was much better than without him last year.

How does it compare this year, out of curiosity?
Offline Knight

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6417 on: May 5, 2023, 11:38:30 am »
Quote from: tubby on May  5, 2023, 10:14:54 am
How does it compare this year, out of curiosity?

to be fair I suspect it's better without him this year because we've finally put together some wins in the last 5 games and he's started none of them. You couldn't watch us in the autumn and think, 'Thiago is the problem' mind. He was, at times, the only one doing anything in our midfield in a defensive sense.
Online Schmidt

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6418 on: May 5, 2023, 11:57:37 am »
Quote from: carling on May  5, 2023, 07:19:00 am
I've never seen us dominate games like some of those last year when Thiago was running the show - the 4-0 against the red Mancs springs to mind.  Hoping against hope he can do a Modric and give us 5 more quality years.  His current deal runs out next year but I'd still like to see a one year extension.

He's a fantastic player but extending his contract would be pure absurdity. Our wage bill is the biggest obstacle to new signings so we can't be extending the contracts of injury prone players, especially when we already have other players on longer contracts taking big wages and not contributing enough in midfield.
Offline SamLad

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6419 on: May 5, 2023, 02:12:41 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on May  5, 2023, 09:27:12 am
That is very unfairly put! All triumphs are a "few kicks away from nothing". The phrase sounds good but it means nothing.
I wouldn't say it was an unfair comment.

I'd call it snide, from someone who realizes his argument is nonsense.
Offline kavah

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6420 on: May 5, 2023, 02:25:04 pm »
Hes a superb player. Hope he gets fit for next season.
Offline Judge Red

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6421 on: May 5, 2023, 04:43:58 pm »
Quote from: Knight on May  5, 2023, 08:41:40 am
So you've gone from saying he attempts shots and should score more to saying he doesn't attempt enough shots.

He doesnt have enough shots but when he does, they arent the quality I would expect with the amount of talent he has. Is that not fair enough? Adding goals across the team cant be a bad thing surely?

He scored goals and made assists at Bayern.
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6422 on: May 5, 2023, 05:18:44 pm »
Quote from: Judge Red on May  5, 2023, 04:43:58 pm
He doesnt have enough shots but when he does, they arent the quality I would expect with the amount of talent he has. Is that not fair enough? Adding goals across the team cant be a bad thing surely?

He scored goals and made assists at Bayern.
Offline Judge Red

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6423 on: May 5, 2023, 09:28:12 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on May  5, 2023, 05:18:44 pm


Peach that. Want more of the same. Should have said quantity not quality mate. Fat fingers
Offline killer-heels

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6424 on: May 5, 2023, 09:38:00 pm »
He will be our best midfielder next season. Whoever we sign will give us the ability to rotate Thiago and not overplay him, which we practically had to do in January.
Offline SamLad

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6425 on: May 5, 2023, 11:11:44 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on May  5, 2023, 09:38:00 pm
He will be our best midfielder next season. Whoever we sign will give us the ability to rotate Thiago and not overplay him, which we practically had to do in January.
agree with this.  for way too many games this season Klopp's selection decisions came down to "OK, who's fit?".

no doubt that many minor niggles weren't resolved before they became serious problems.

if we can get to the point where we have a normal injury load, Thiago and others will look a lot different from what we've seen this year.
Offline classycarra

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6426 on: May 6, 2023, 01:43:47 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on May  5, 2023, 09:38:00 pm
He will be our best midfielder next season. Whoever we sign will give us the ability to rotate Thiago and not overplay him, which we practically had to do in January.
To be fair, we really didn't have to overplay him in January. That was a problem entirely of our making (think he played the majority of three or four domestic cup games, plus most of the league games). Definitely shot ourselves in the foot there, and it didn't even require hindsight to see it.
Offline Fromola

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6427 on: May 6, 2023, 02:03:43 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on May  6, 2023, 01:43:47 pm
To be fair, we really didn't have to overplay him in January. That was a problem entirely of our making (think he played the majority of three or four domestic cup games, plus most of the league games). Definitely shot ourselves in the foot there, and it didn't even require hindsight to see it.

The thing is we tend to keep a settled team when we can, but the midfielders in particular we need to rotate more. Henderson for example has started 7 out the last 8 since the start of April and Fabinho has started all 8 with a lot of 90 minutes in there and a few midweeks as well. Henderson is now an injury doubt.

We don't really want to be using 2 or 3 of Fab/Hendo/Thiago in the same starting line up much next season at all.
Offline Bjornar

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6428 on: May 6, 2023, 03:15:19 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on May  5, 2023, 01:40:07 am
Did your have the same issue with Alonso?

I don't remember Alonso, or Gerrard even, ever having had beyond criticism-status the way Thiago at times has had (and still does for some posters) on RAWK. It's a bit ridiculous IMO.

Offline Knight

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6429 on: May 6, 2023, 05:05:38 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on May  6, 2023, 02:03:43 pm
The thing is we tend to keep a settled team when we can, but the midfielders in particular we need to rotate more. Henderson for example has started 7 out the last 8 since the start of April and Fabinho has started all 8 with a lot of 90 minutes in there and a few midweeks as well. Henderson is now an injury doubt.

We don't really want to be using 2 or 3 of Fab/Hendo/Thiago in the same starting line up much next season at all.

Klopp is so weird with midfield selection sometimes.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6430 on: May 6, 2023, 05:06:40 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on May  6, 2023, 01:43:47 pm
To be fair, we really didn't have to overplay him in January. That was a problem entirely of our making (think he played the majority of three or four domestic cup games, plus most of the league games). Definitely shot ourselves in the foot there, and it didn't even require hindsight to see it.

Think in December we were trying to get some good feeling and form back because of the big losses.
Offline CowboyKangaroo

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6431 on: May 6, 2023, 05:30:51 pm »
Quote from: alexthomas1989 on May  5, 2023, 12:13:05 am
It's incredibly patronising to suggest that citing goals/assists stats suggest I've not watched Liverpool got six seasons.

The point I made was Thiago was widely heralded as the next step in our workmanlike midfield. But he hasn't really been that all. People just keep saying he's been asked to do what a Klopp midfield always was, which is nonsens

The people saying we were only a few kicks away from a quadruple and legendary status. Equally we were a few kicks away from absolutely nothing....

Patronising someone saying that any of midfielders need to score more is quite conciliatory I think, given how oblivious you'd have to be to make the point given the way we've set up our team for the last seven years. Hell, not even just our team. Save for a few outliers, midfielders don't score as much as they used to (but this leads us into a rabbit hole of tactics discussions about whether people we used to call midfielders would be forwards by modern standards which takes us a wee way off topic).

Thiago has been incredible pretty much whenever he's played - the only valid criticism is that he isn't available enough (and of course that isn't his fault).
Online Jookie

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6432 on: May 16, 2023, 07:30:30 pm »
Given we are seeing more and more of the current system, Ive been thinking about where Thiago fits in this type of system.

If we carry it forward, can he play the Fabinho role? Henderson role? Jones role?

Interesting to see how he fits going forward. The Fabinho role feels most appropriate but is more of a facilitating role to get Trent on the ball
Offline Coolie High

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6433 on: May 16, 2023, 07:42:17 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on May 16, 2023, 07:30:30 pm
Given we are seeing more and more of the current system, Ive been thinking about where Thiago fits in this type of system.

If we carry it forward, can he play the Fabinho role? Henderson role? Jones role?

Interesting to see how he fits going forward. The Fabinho role feels most appropriate but is more of a facilitating role to get Trent on the ball

Thiago can definitely play further forward in that LCM pocket, his pressing is good, as is everything else.
Offline blert596

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6434 on: May 16, 2023, 07:44:59 pm »
I think we'll see him alongside Trent a lot next year.

Both players VERY comfortable on the ball, both technically excellent, both quite happy in tight spaces to go past a man, and both have fantastic delivery.


Fuck defending   ;D
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6435 on: May 16, 2023, 08:43:45 pm »
Quote from: blert596 on May 16, 2023, 07:44:59 pm
I think we'll see him alongside Trent a lot next year.

Both players VERY comfortable on the ball, both technically excellent, both quite happy in tight spaces to go past a man, and both have fantastic delivery.


Fuck defending   ;D
Trent's workrate in the middle is underrated. It'd work against the worst teams as long as we have a runner in there alongside them.
Offline collytum

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6436 on: Today at 07:31:21 am »
I thought Thiago was brought in to be the creative spark in our midfield but his record for goals and assists is actually poor. He is neat and tidy and looks good on the ball, but doesnt do enough for us in my opinion. Throw in his injury record and I would say he has been disappointing. Contrast that with Trent playing a more free role further forward and its easy to see the difference.
Online wah00ey

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6437 on: Today at 08:10:20 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on May  5, 2023, 09:38:00 pm
He will be our best midfielder next season. Whoever we sign will give us the ability to rotate Thiago and not overplay him, which we practically had to do in January.
He won't, Trent will be :-).  Actually, he already is!
