None of our midfielders score many goals and they never have. Even when we ripped it up in 19/20 we still didn't see our midfielders score that many. And the 2 CMS who mostly stay behind the ball (the 6 and the left sided 8 are almost never going to score from open play. He attempts less than a shot a game.



This thread is a train wreck right now. Posters claiming he isn't actually that good at progressive passers, other posters claiming goals and assists are a proper metric for analysing our midfield. It's like people haven't bothered watching us for 6 seasons.



It's incredibly patronising to suggest that citing goals/assists stats suggest I've not watched Liverpool got six seasons.The point I made was Thiago was widely heralded as the next step in our workmanlike midfield. But he hasn't really been that all. People just keep saying he's been asked to do what a Klopp midfield always was, which is nonsensThe people saying we were only a few kicks away from a quadruple and legendary status. Equally we were a few kicks away from absolutely nothing....