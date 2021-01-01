« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara  (Read 652420 times)

Online alexthomas1989

  
  
  
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6400 on: Today at 12:13:05 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 08:49:58 pm
None of our midfielders score many goals and they never have. Even when we ripped it up in 19/20 we still didn't see our midfielders score that many. And the 2 CMS who mostly stay behind the ball (the 6 and the left sided 8 are almost never going to score from open play. He attempts less than a shot a game.

This thread is a train wreck right now. Posters claiming he isn't actually that good at progressive passers, other posters claiming goals and assists are a proper metric for analysing our midfield. It's like people haven't bothered watching us for 6 seasons.

It's incredibly patronising to suggest that citing goals/assists stats suggest I've not watched Liverpool got six seasons.

The point I made was Thiago was widely heralded as the next step in our workmanlike midfield. But he hasn't really been that all. People just keep saying he's been asked to do what a Klopp midfield always was, which is nonsens

The people saying we were only a few kicks away from a quadruple and legendary status. Equally we were a few kicks away from absolutely nothing....
Online alexthomas1989

  
  
  
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6401 on: Today at 12:30:45 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 08:01:47 pm
Here;

https://fbref.com/en/comps/9/passing/Premier-League-Stats#stats_passing::30

He's 54th on progressive passing this season. That's really stretching "among the top progressive passers" in the league.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #6402 on: Today at 12:39:42 am »
Quote from: alexthomas1989 on Today at 12:30:45 am
He's 54th on progressive passing this season. That's really stretching "among the top progressive passers" in the league.

I've not looked but are you taking minutes played into consideration ?
