This is where I am with him, he is objectively our best footballer and the kind of stylish player most of us would dream of being (failing spectacularly in my case) but I just dont think he fits for us, he has had some brilliant games and brilliant extended spells (dragging us to third with a bit of help from Allison in the Covid season) when fit for any period of time but our team as a whole was a better functioning unit before he came in. Appreciate there are lots of other variables that have impacted on that too but generally in games he seems to win the ball back (a lot more often than youd expect for that type of footballer) but also get dispossessed in dangerous positions a lot too without really adding huge amounts of control or creativity on the kind of regular/metronomic basis youd hope for



I still love him as a player but the nagging feeling is he would have been better suited to a different team and we would be better had we brought in a different (and more regularly available) midfielder at the time



I get the cope of these posts given he's now out for ages but seriously. Of course the team was a better functioning unit before he came in, we had some fit CBs. He arrived, he was brilliant, he got injured. He came back into a team without any CBs but then, as you say yourself, 'dragged' us to third anyway. He's been brilliantly defensively and in terms of ball progression and press resistance for us. He offers 'control' in spades. No he doesn't create or score goals but THAT ISN'T HIS JOB. Before his injury he was literally the only midfielder to emerge with any credit and was having to do WAY more defensively than he should have been. He should be the 'luxury technical' player in midfield whilst Fab and Henderson did more of the dirty work but instead Thiago was doing everything alongside 2 passengers. His level did seem to drop off a little bit before he got injured which is no surprise given the burden on him. Yes he occasionally coughs up possession in dangerous areas but that's partly because he does what too many of our players don't do, which is receive the ball in tight spaces and refuse to treat it as a hot potato.