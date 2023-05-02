« previous next »
I wouldn't sell him but I'd not renew his deal when it finishes in the summer of 2024.
*sigh

So many midfielders so many injuries :(
Funny one with Thiago, he messes with my brain. I love it when hes spraying audacious first-time passes across the pitch and can get lost in the moment with his filthy movement but then there are times when I just feel he doesnt contribute enough cutting edge, whether that be goals or final passes. Hes such an elegant player, you expect his final end product to be more precise and therefore its no surprise you feel a little bit underwhelmed when hes pea-rollered one to the goalie or skied a through-ball to row z.

And then within the next 5 mins hell do a bit of outrageous control or body swerve and im right back in love with him.



Quote from: Samie on May  2, 2023, 11:31:14 pm
I wouldn't sell him but I'd not renew his deal when it finishes in the summer of 2024.
I'd keep him both for what he can do on the pitch, plus - just as important imo - his relationship with Baj (whose dad is a mate of Thiago's).

tell Thiago to do all he can to coach / develop Baj for 12 months.  would be worth 2x Thiago's annual salary.
Quote from: SamLad on May  2, 2023, 11:54:14 pm
I'd keep him both for what he can do on the pitch, plus - just as important imo - his relationship with Baj (whose dad is a mate of Thiago's).

tell Thiago to do all he can to coach / develop Baj for 12 months.  would be worth 2x Thiago's annual salary.

Yeah lets keeps player because their dad is mate with them.

Also, Baj supposed to be getting schooled by Fab according to some on here.

The year we won the PL we had 10 players making 29+ appearances. The year Leicester won it they had 13 players.

You can't plan out a match schedule with such a key position having a player out injured so much. If we was banging in a goals or contributing with a assist every 180min sure. Bring them on as an impact player, but not as a key player from the start of the match.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 12:09:24 am
Yeah lets keeps player because their dad is mate with them.

Also, Baj supposed to be getting schooled by Fab according to some on here.

that's not what I'm saying is it?

fact is, he was teammates with Baj snr so likely will have a soft spot for the lad and a real interest in helping him out.

my Thiago idea is an "in an ideal world" kind of thing. but Klopp has decided to keep Millie around (up till now) for his leadership / intangibles. so who knows?
How's Jay Spearing these days? We can use him in midfield
Release him on a free when his contract runs out next season. No one is going to buy him this summer. But if someone did offer money Id sell him for sure.
Shame hes out again but we knew what we were buying.

Maybe best to cut our losses in the summer and invest in durable midfielders.
Quote from: Judge Red on May  2, 2023, 11:41:51 pm
Funny one with Thiago, he messes with my brain. I love it when hes spraying audacious first-time passes across the pitch and can get lost in the moment with his filthy movement but then there are times when I just feel he doesnt contribute enough cutting edge, whether that be goals or final passes. Hes such an elegant player, you expect his final end product to be more precise and therefore its no surprise you feel a little bit underwhelmed when hes pea-rollered one to the goalie or skied a through-ball to row z.

And then within the next 5 mins hell do a bit of outrageous control or body swerve and im right back in love with him.

His role in the team when he plays is to progress the ball from midfield. He's unlikely to get many goals or assists simply because of the positions on the pitch he takes up and the role he does for us.
Quote from: Judge Red on May  2, 2023, 11:41:51 pm
Funny one with Thiago, he messes with my brain. I love it when hes spraying audacious first-time passes across the pitch and can get lost in the moment with his filthy movement but then there are times when I just feel he doesnt contribute enough cutting edge, whether that be goals or final passes. Hes such an elegant player, you expect his final end product to be more precise and therefore its no surprise you feel a little bit underwhelmed when hes pea-rollered one to the goalie or skied a through-ball to row z.

And then within the next 5 mins hell do a bit of outrageous control or body swerve and im right back in love with him.

This is where I am with him, he is objectively our best footballer and the kind of stylish player most of us would dream of being (failing spectacularly in my case) but I just dont think he fits for us, he has had some brilliant games and brilliant extended spells (dragging us to third with a bit of help from Allison in the Covid season) when fit for any period of time but our team as a whole was a better functioning unit before he came in. Appreciate there are lots of other variables that have impacted on that too but generally in games he seems to win the ball back (a lot more often than youd expect for that type of footballer) but also get dispossessed in dangerous positions a lot too without really adding huge amounts of control or creativity on the kind of regular/metronomic basis youd hope for

I still love him as a player but the nagging feeling is he would have been better suited to a different team and we would be better had we brought in a different (and more regularly available) midfielder at the time



Quote from: vladis voice on Yesterday at 07:59:55 am
This is where I am with him, he is objectively our best footballer and the kind of stylish player most of us would dream of being (failing spectacularly in my case) but I just dont think he fits for us, he has had some brilliant games and brilliant extended spells (dragging us to third with a bit of help from Allison in the Covid season) when fit for any period of time but our team as a whole was a better functioning unit before he came in. Appreciate there are lots of other variables that have impacted on that too but generally in games he seems to win the ball back (a lot more often than youd expect for that type of footballer) but also get dispossessed in dangerous positions a lot too without really adding huge amounts of control or creativity on the kind of regular/metronomic basis youd hope for

I still love him as a player but the nagging feeling is he would have been better suited to a different team and we would be better had we brought in a different (and more regularly available) midfielder at the time

Really good post.
Quote from: vladis voice on Yesterday at 07:59:55 am
This is where I am with him, he is objectively our best footballer and the kind of stylish player most of us would dream of being (failing spectacularly in my case) but I just dont think he fits for us, he has had some brilliant games and brilliant extended spells (dragging us to third with a bit of help from Allison in the Covid season) when fit for any period of time but our team as a whole was a better functioning unit before he came in. Appreciate there are lots of other variables that have impacted on that too but generally in games he seems to win the ball back (a lot more often than youd expect for that type of footballer) but also get dispossessed in dangerous positions a lot too without really adding huge amounts of control or creativity on the kind of regular/metronomic basis youd hope for

I still love him as a player but the nagging feeling is he would have been better suited to a different team and we would be better had we brought in a different (and more regularly available) midfielder at the time

I get the cope of these posts given he's now out for ages but seriously. Of course the team was a better functioning unit before he came in, we had some fit CBs. He arrived, he was brilliant, he got injured. He came back into a team without any CBs but then, as you say yourself, 'dragged' us to third anyway. He's been brilliantly defensively and in terms of ball progression and press resistance for us. He offers 'control' in spades. No he doesn't create or score goals but THAT ISN'T HIS JOB. Before his injury he was literally the only midfielder to emerge with any credit and was having to do WAY more defensively than he should have been. He should be the 'luxury technical' player in midfield whilst Fab and Henderson did more of the dirty work but instead Thiago was doing everything alongside 2 passengers. His level did seem to drop off a little bit before he got injured which is no surprise given the burden on him. Yes he occasionally coughs up possession in dangerous areas but that's partly because he does what too many of our players don't do, which is receive the ball in tight spaces and refuse to treat it as a hot potato.
Think it's all been fairly underwhelming with him given the pedigree he arrived with and wages he's been on.

0 goals, 0 assists in 2 of 3 PL seasons is dreadful given he's meant to be a fairly creative force.

Contributed to the FA cup win well, but couldn't even get him on the pitch for the League Cup final and he clearly wasn't fit in CL final.

A shame as clearly a ridiculously good player - I'd be minded to take any reasonable offer for him in the summer. I can't really be bothered with another season of waiting for him to come back every few months. They've had three years with him so don't think anything suggests we're suddenly going to crack his injury issues and he'll be consistently available.
Quote from: alexthomas1989 on Yesterday at 07:10:12 pm
Think it's all been fairly underwhelming with him given the pedigree he arrived with and wages he's been on.

0 goals, 0 assists in 2 of 3 PL seasons is dreadful given he's meant to be a fairly creative force.

Contributed to the FA cup win well, but couldn't even get him on the pitch for the League Cup final and he clearly wasn't fit in CL final.

A shame as clearly a ridiculously good player - I'd be minded to take any reasonable offer for him in the summer. I can't really be bothered with another season of waiting for him to come back every few months. They've had three years with him so don't think anything suggests we're suddenly going to crack his injury issues and he'll be consistently available.

Stop please.
Quote from: alexthomas1989 on Yesterday at 07:10:12 pm

0 goals, 0 assists in 2 of 3 PL seasons is dreadful given he's meant to be a fairly creative force.


 :lmao :lmao
Why are you laughing as if it's a ridiculous statement? I think it's perfectly reasonable to cite Thiago's lack of end products to say he's an underwhelming signing.

Maybe he's not meant to be a creative force, but neither is Henderson. Yet Hendo has more goals and assists than Thiago in every season he's been here. What does that tell you? Even Keita who everyone deems a failure has better end products per minute.

Quote from: alexthomas1989 on Yesterday at 07:10:12 pm
Think it's all been fairly underwhelming with him given the pedigree he arrived with and wages he's been on.

0 goals, 0 assists in 2 of 3 PL seasons is dreadful given he's meant to be a fairly creative force.

Contributed to the FA cup win well, but couldn't even get him on the pitch for the League Cup final and he clearly wasn't fit in CL final.

A shame as clearly a ridiculously good player - I'd be minded to take any reasonable offer for him in the summer. I can't really be bothered with another season of waiting for him to come back every few months. They've had three years with him so don't think anything suggests we're suddenly going to crack his injury issues and he'll be consistently available.


See you in 3 years.
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 07:46:52 pm
Why are you laughing as if it's a ridiculous statement? I think it's perfectly reasonable to cite Thiago's lack of end products to say he's an underwhelming signing.

Maybe he's not meant to be a creative force, but neither is Henderson. Yet Hendo has more goals and assists than Thiago in every season he's been here. What does that tell you? Even Keita who everyone deems a failure has better end products per minute.

Mate you would play Kyrgiakos over Konate.
Quote from: alexthomas1989 on Yesterday at 07:10:12 pm
Think it's all been fairly underwhelming with him given the pedigree he arrived with and wages he's been on.

0 goals, 0 assists in 2 of 3 PL seasons is dreadful given he's meant to be a fairly creative force.

Contributed to the FA cup win well, but couldn't even get him on the pitch for the League Cup final and he clearly wasn't fit in CL final.

A shame as clearly a ridiculously good player - I'd be minded to take any reasonable offer for him in the summer. I can't really be bothered with another season of waiting for him to come back every few months. They've had three years with him so don't think anything suggests we're suddenly going to crack his injury issues and he'll be consistently available.

 ;D
Quote from: alexthomas1989 on Yesterday at 07:10:12 pm
Think it's all been fairly underwhelming with him given the pedigree he arrived with and wages he's been on.

0 goals, 0 assists in 2 of 3 PL seasons is dreadful given he's meant to be a fairly creative force.

Contributed to the FA cup win well, but couldn't even get him on the pitch for the League Cup final and he clearly wasn't fit in CL final.

A shame as clearly a ridiculously good player - I'd be minded to take any reasonable offer for him in the summer. I can't really be bothered with another season of waiting for him to come back every few months. They've had three years with him so don't think anything suggests we're suddenly going to crack his injury issues and he'll be consistently available.

Some of this post is wham (the goals/assists stuff), but to be honest I agree with the conclusion. I would not be devastated if we moved him on in the summer. In the grand scheme of things 1 Wijnaludum was worth more than Thiago, Keita and AOC in terms of what we have got out of those 3 this season (and to be fair Jones should be included in that, but at least he has some sort of excuse with the nature of his injuries starting to emerge). People talk about needing 3 midfielders - we have fucking tons of them, problem is they are never fit.

I genuinely thought when Lallana left we were over the worst of our injury prone players problems.
